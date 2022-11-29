Read full article on original website
Brian Gates
3d ago
I was fortunate to interview Mr Miyamura when I was active duty and he came and spoke to our academy students several times. We had a passing relationship, I learned from him every time he spoke. He is a hero. He will be missed.
6
Robert Scheehl
3d ago
I have seen Hershey speak at the Veterans Day ceremonies in Albuquerque twice. Absolutely a class act and a great troop. One of the truly greatest generation.
3
Thaub
3d ago
A sad loss for the city of Gallup.I grew up in Gallup and he will be missed.
7
Comments / 14