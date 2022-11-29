ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 14

Brian Gates
3d ago

I was fortunate to interview Mr Miyamura when I was active duty and he came and spoke to our academy students several times. We had a passing relationship, I learned from him every time he spoke. He is a hero. He will be missed.

Reply
6
Robert Scheehl
3d ago

I have seen Hershey speak at the Veterans Day ceremonies in Albuquerque twice. Absolutely a class act and a great troop. One of the truly greatest generation.

Reply
3
Thaub
3d ago

A sad loss for the city of Gallup.I grew up in Gallup and he will be missed.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Task force finds New Mexico shouldn’t combine jails and prisons

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the last few years, New Mexico has seen some big changes within the criminal justice system. The state decriminalized marijuana, prison populations have been dropping, and statewide crime rates have dropped since 2018 (although not every community saw a drop). All this has led New Mexico’s lawmakers to ask: Should the […]
HAWAII STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in New Mexico

You may think New Mexico is mostly desert but it really has a varied landscape including some beautiful lakes. Navajo Lake is in the far northern part of the state on the border with Colorado. In southern New Mexico is the largest lake in the state, Elephant Butte Lake. You can go scuba diving in the Blue Hole in Santa Rosa, NM which gets to be 80 feet deep! Then there is the legendary Bottomless Lakes, a series of nine sinkholes filed with green-blue waters, but are they really bottomless? You can’t get much deeper than “bottomless” but let’s just say that is an exaggeration, so which lake in New Mexico is really the deepest? Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in New Mexico.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument

The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Gov. announces new education policy advisor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday the appointment of a new education policy advisor. According to a press release, Scott Groginsky will focus on improving student outcomes in K-12 education and continuing efforts to bolster access to higher education across the state. “Scott brings invaluable experience in forward-thinking and evidence-based […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
99.9 KEKB

Do You Know Who Stole This From Colorado’s Mesa Verde?

United States Park Rangers at Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park ask your help to track down a utility trailer and those responsible for stealing it. Have you seen this vehicle?. Stolen From Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park. Check out the video above. This footage, captured in the early morning hours...
COLORADO STATE
KTAR News

Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border

PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

New Mexico may be headed toward a social work “crisis”

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re professionals working across New Mexico helping to treat mental health issues. They’re the behind-the-scenes individuals helping connect families within the state. And they’re professional administrators helping to get at-risk locals the assistance they need. They’re social workers and according to the state’s Social Work Task Force, New Mexico could be headed […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
golobos.com

UNM Hosts #14/13 Arizona Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Lobos closed out November on a three-game win streak and now welcome in a nationally ranked opponent in No. 14/13 Arizona to begin the final month of non-conference play. Sunday’s game will tip at 1 p.m. MT on the Mountain West Network. Tickets are still available for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy