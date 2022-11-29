ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

US tops Iran to advance in World Cup

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030viI_0jRXHsLv00

The U.S. pulled out a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Iran to move onto the next stage of World Cup in Qatar.

Christian Pulisic earned the U.S. its goal Tuesday at 38 minutes. He finished the first half of play before being subbed for Brenden Aaronson due to an abdominal injury, according to officials with the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.

Coach Gregg Berhalter said after the match that he had no updates on Pulisic’s status. He praised the 24-year-old, nicknamed “Captain America” by fans, for his skill and hard work. Berhalter noted that the team had a particularly good first half.

“The first half we showed what we could do soccer-wise,” he said. “(The) second half, we showed what we could do determination-wise.”

The win on Tuesday comes after the U.S. drew its first two matches in Qatar. On Nov. 21, Wales tied the U.S. in penalty shots, ending their match 1-1 after an earlier goal by Timothy Weah. Four days later, on Friday, the U.S. and England met for what would turn out to be a scoreless draw.

Iran lost 6-2 to England — a team that is also advancing to the round of 16 — on Nov. 21. On Friday, the team claimed victory over Wales in a 2-0 match.

The U.S. will go on to face the Netherlands on Saturday.

Typically, the World Cup is held in the summer months, however, organizers said the heat in Qatar prompted them to instead hold this year’s competition in the winter.

The final game of the tournament is scheduled to be played Dec. 18.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

South Korea had awesome reaction to advancing in World Cup

South Korea on Friday advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup with what may have been the tournament’s most dramatic victory. It appeared all but certain that South Korea’s run would come to an end with their match against Portugal sitting at 1-1 in stoppage time. Hwang Hee-Chan then netted a game winner on a beautiful pass from Son Heung-Min in the 91st minute.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: South Korea tops Portugal; both advance

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, South Korea (1-1-1) handed Portugal (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a jaw-dropping stoppage-time goal — and we had you covered with all the action on FOX!
theScore

Switzerland holds off Serbia to join Brazil in World Cup knockout stage

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium.
102.5 The Bone

World Cup scores, updates: United States vs. Netherlands

The first knockout-round games are upon us. The United States looks to keep its 2022 World Cup run going against the Netherlands on Saturday. The USMNT enters the game as a significant underdog despite giving up just one goal over three games so far. Netherlands vs. United States. The Netherlands...
KOKI FOX 23

World Cup 2022: Christian Pulisic cleared to play for U.S. vs. Netherlands

DOHA, Qatar — Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in the U.S. men's national team's World CupRound of 16 game against the Netherlands, the USMNT announced Friday night. Pulisic trained on Friday here at Al-Gharafa, where he was assessed by coaches and team staff. Head coach Gregg Berhalter...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland tops Serbia, 3-2, to advance

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Switzerland (2-0-1) outlasting Serbia (0-1-2) at Qatar's Stadium 974— and there was no shortage of action in the Group G tilt. Elsewhere, Cameroon (1-1-1) handed Brazil (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament in...
The Independent

‘We knew there would be a lot of emotion’: Switzerland and Serbia clash again

Switzerland and Serbia have got history. Their clash to decide who went into the last 16 of the World Cup in Doha was always going boil over. The story is a complicated one. All eyes were on Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka in the rematch of the ill-tempered 2018 World Cup tussle between the two nations, when both players celebrated the last-gasp success by making an eagle gesture, pointing to their Albanian heritage but mainly to antagonise Serbians, who consider Kosovo, where there is an Albanian majority, as a Serbian province still.It is a complex relationship between two countries...
The Independent

Poland vs Argentina confirmed line-ups ahead of World Cup fixture

It all comes down to this: Argentina and Poland clash on a decisive day in Group C at the Qatar World Cup, with neither having yet confirmed their place in the round of 16.Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their competition opener, before the Paris Saint-Germain forward found a moment of inspiration to inspire a win against Mexico next time out. It means the pre-tournament favourites are on three points, like Saudi Arabia, who were beaten by Poland in their last outing.FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs Argentina – Latest World Cup updatesPoland, led by...
NBC Sports

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy