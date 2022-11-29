Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow demands west recognises annexations before peace talks – as it happened
Moscow says west’s refusal to recognise illegally annexed regions is a barrier to peace talks
Washington Examiner
France's Macron gifts Kamala Harris with a model rocket during state visit
French President Emmanuel Macron gifted Vice President Kamala Harris with a model Ariane 5 rocket during his state visit to the United States. Macron giving Harris a model of the European heavy-lift space launch vehicle comes after the pair toured NASA's headquarters this week after he arrived in Washington, D.C.
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s border crisis endangers skies as air marshals sent south
If you live in a community near the southern border, the Biden border crisis has been disrupting your life for almost two years now. If you live in a Democratic-controlled sanctuary city such as New York or Washington, D.C., the flood of immigrants has been hitting your community for a few months now, ever since Republican governors started taking up your leaders on their promises and busing border-crossers to your city.
Iranian athlete's family home demolished by officials, media outlet says
The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Washington Examiner
Paul Whelan phones parents from prison hospital, details remain elusive
Paul Whelan, an American the Biden administration considers to be wrongfully detained by the Russian government, was able to call his parents on Friday, providing some relief following a period of silence that left officials “deeply concerned” for his well-being. Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence...
Washington Examiner
US air marshals plot 'mutiny' against Biden plan to leave flights unprotected
EXCLUSIVE — U.S. air marshals are planning to stage an open rebellion against the Biden administration over a plan that would strip 99% of commercial flights from federal protection as people take to the skies during the busiest time of the year for air travel. Dozens of federal air...
Washington Examiner
Key unanswered issues on COVID-19 and Fauci as top doc bids farewell
Dr. Anthony Fauci is slated to resign his role as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser by the end of the year and is giving pre-retirement interviews arguing COVID-19 likely emerged from nature as he offers up some defenses of China. Fauci, who has led the National Institute of...
Washington Examiner
Former NATO chief calls on US to lift ‘self-imposed restrictions’ on Ukraine aid
Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen believes the Biden administration needs to do away with its “self-imposed restrictions” on military aid to Ukraine to help defeat Russian forces. Rasmussen, who led NATO from 2009-2014 and now runs the Rasmussen Global think tank, is one of the lead creators...
Washington Examiner
The World Cup scores an own-goal
The soccer-ball World Cup comes round every four years. This year, the circus has rolled into Qatar. What better ad for “the beautiful game” than selling its most prestigious event to a repressive police state that sponsors Islamist terrorism? This World Cup is an own-goal for Qatar and for FIFA, the International Federation of Association Football. Two corrupt oligarchies who prefer to operate in the shadows have turned themselves into a sporting spectacle.
Washington Examiner
Qatar’s World Cup cover-up
Before it even began, the World Cup in Qatar had already become the most controversial in history. It provoked widespread protests from fans, players, and soccer associations who continue to campaign against Qatar’s track record on human and migrant labor rights. Homosexuality remains punishable by death in Qatar, where over 6,500 foreign laborers have died since Qatar was awarded the World Cup.
At Shanghai vigil, bold shout for change preceded crackdown
What started as an unplanned vigil last weekend in Shanghai by fewer than a dozen people grew hours later into a rowdy crowd of hundreds
Washington Examiner
World Cup 2022: US's tournament dream gets huge boost as Netherlands squad hit with 'flu' outbreak
The Netherlands World Cup team is battling an outbreak of "flu symptoms" ahead of its round of 16 game against the United States. Dutch head coach Louis van Gaal expressed concern over the outbreak as players, including star midfielder Frenkie de Jong, have reported feeling ill before the knockout-stage game, according to a report.
Washington Examiner
The rise of the woke patriot
I turn 40 this year, which will mark 20 years of reading all the news and commentary I can get my eyes on each day. Like all news junkies, I find myself falling into frequent ruts of despair, not only because news items are predominantly negative, but also because the enormity of the world makes me aware of my smallness. The world is just so big and humanity is so untenable that it’s a wonder — no, a miracle — that we cooperate to the extent that we do. And when this occurs to me, I find myself in love with the news of the world all over again and fascinated by it all the more.
Comments / 0