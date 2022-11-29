Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
SkySports
New York Knicks' Julius Randle praised by coach Tom Thibodeau following birthday heroics
Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points on his 28th birthday, helping the New York Knicks extend their win streak with a blistering 140-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons. "He was super aggressive early, and he got into a great rhythm," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "He always does a...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Hits Half-Court Shot; LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Austin Reaves Lead Win Over Trail Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column on Wednesday night, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 at home to improve to 8-12 on the season. After a rough shooting night in the Lakers’ last game, LeBron James got back on track in this one with a game-high 31 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists.
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play Friday against the Boston Celtics after missing seven games with a knee injury. VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
Poole scores 30 points with seven 3s off bench, Warriors win
Jordan Poole came off the bench to score 30 points with a season-high seven 3-pointers to take some pressure off Stephen Curry, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-111
Video: Stephen A. Smith's Live Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Game-Saving Play
Stephen A. Smith was hyped after watching Russell Westbrook's pivotal play late in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
KENS 5
Takeaways from the Spurs' collapse versus the Thunder | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to give takeaways from the Spurs' loss to the Thunder and the few things from the Spurs that stood out. Also, a discussion on ridiculously oversized Spurs caps. All this...
Morning Brew: What was bigger — Texas' win over No. 7 Creighton or Xavier Worthy hugging Steve Sarkisian?
In today's Morning Brew: What was bigger - Texas' win over No. 7 Creighton or Xavier Worthy hugging Steve Sarkisian courtside at the game?
Yardbarker
The Spurs Have Set A Shocking Record
No one expected the San Antonio Spurs to be very good this season. In fact, even head coach Gregg Popovich admitted as much during the summer, humorously telling the press that this wasn’t a squad that was going to win a championship. Sure enough, the Spurs have a lot...
750thegame.com
Watch: Damian Lillard talks courtside with TNT vs Clippers
Damian Lillard remains out with a calf strain, and missed Portland’s 118-112 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday night. The game was nationally televised on TNT with Brian Anderson and Reggie Miller on the call, and Lillard joined the duo during second quarter action to talk about the squad.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Philadelphia 76ers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies can't use the short-handed excuse on Friday night. The Grizzlies (12-9) are still without Danny Green, Desmond Bane and Ziaire Williams, but Friday's opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers, are missing James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Maxey and Harden the second- and third-leading scorers on the Sixers behind Joel...
KENS 5
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Thunder
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-15) will look to snap their eight-game losing skid on Wednesday night as they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-13). The Spurs and Thunder will meet for the first time this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 143-138 home...
KENS 5
Thunder 119, Spurs 111: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 119-111, on the road. Devin Vassell had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 19 points. Tre Jones finished with 15 points and five assists while Romeo Langford recorded 14 points.
No. 4 USC falls to Utah in Pac-12, all but ending CFP hope
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caleb Williams once again was starring in his own highlight video, breaking four tackles and finding himself in the open field for a 59-yard gain. No. 4 Southern California looked as if it would do whatever it wanted against No. 12 Utah and coast into the College Football Playoff. But, Williams pulled his hamstring on that play and was never the same. Neither were the Trojans, whose hope for a spot in the College Football Playoff all but ended as Utah rolled to a 47-24 win in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday night. “Our play didn’t really resemble the way we played the majority of this year,” first-year USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “Disappointed with some of the missed opportunities out there, but that’s the name of the game when you get to this level in these kind of games against good football teams. You’ve got to go play good football to win, and we didn’t do it.”
This Mavs-Warriors Trade Features Christian Wood
Everyone deserves a second chance. What about a third, fourth, or fifth? NBA teams often need to ask themselves the same questions about their players. Some guys in this league simply can’t seem to make the most of the opportunities they’re given. For example, look at Christian Wood....
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live score updates
The Memphis Grizzlies will play the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time this season, but this matchup will look much different. The Timberwolves (10-11) will be without Karl-Anthony Towns after he suffered a calf strain injury. Towns has been one of the toughest players for the Grizzlies to guard the last two seasons. His performance in the 2022 postseason series against the Grizzlies led Memphis to removing Steven Adams from the starting lineup.
Raptors Present Major Test As Pelicans Begin Tough 10-Game Stretch
New Orleans has won 7 of its last 10 games, but has yet to find its footing against winning teams. They can start to change that with a win over the Raptors.
Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State to take Colorado head coach job
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will reportedly leave his current position as the head coach at Jackson State for the University of Colorado. Sanders was reportedly offered the Colorado job last week, and according to a new ESPN report on Friday, he’s been planning his exit and recruiting players to his soon-to-be new stop in recent days. According to ESPN, there’s an internal belief at Colorado that he will arrive on campus over the weekend, though the current regime has yet to be formally informed. “They’re not doing a great job of hiding this,” a staff...
KENS 5
Former Cleveland Indians ace, Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry dies at 84
CLEVELAND — Gaylord Perry, one of baseball's most-controversial-yet-greatest pitchers who spent some of his best years with the Cleveland Indians, has died at the age of 84. Cherokee County in South Carolina confirmed Perry's passing to 3News Thursday afternoon. Coroner Dennis Fowler said he died of natural causes at his home in Gaffney around 5 a.m.
KENS 5
The 2022-23 Spurs-themed Michelob ULTRA can is here
SAN ANTONIO — Michelob ULTRA is teaming up with the NBA to unveil the 2022-2023 Michelob ULTRA NBA Team Cans and the San Antonio Spurs' can is everything fans will want. It captures the Spurs' team fiesta colors complete with the 1990s franchise logo. Also, the team's current logo...
Pleasanton Express
ATASCOSA FOOTBALLERS HEADED TO STATE
A group of young Atascosa County football players will be in San Marcos this Sunday with one goal – to win the Texas Youth Football Association’s Tykes Division II state championship. The South Texas Rebels are all either six or seven years old. They have earned their spot...
Comments / 0