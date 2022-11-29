ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play Friday against the Boston Celtics after missing seven games with a knee injury. VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

The Spurs Have Set A Shocking Record

No one expected the San Antonio Spurs to be very good this season. In fact, even head coach Gregg Popovich admitted as much during the summer, humorously telling the press that this wasn’t a squad that was going to win a championship. Sure enough, the Spurs have a lot...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
750thegame.com

Watch: Damian Lillard talks courtside with TNT vs Clippers

Damian Lillard remains out with a calf strain, and missed Portland’s 118-112 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday night. The game was nationally televised on TNT with Brian Anderson and Reggie Miller on the call, and Lillard joined the duo during second quarter action to talk about the squad.
PORTLAND, OR
KENS 5

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Thunder

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-15) will look to snap their eight-game losing skid on Wednesday night as they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-13). The Spurs and Thunder will meet for the first time this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 143-138 home...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Thunder 119, Spurs 111: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 119-111, on the road. Devin Vassell had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 19 points. Tre Jones finished with 15 points and five assists while Romeo Langford recorded 14 points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

No. 4 USC falls to Utah in Pac-12, all but ending CFP hope

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caleb Williams once again was starring in his own highlight video, breaking four tackles and finding himself in the open field for a 59-yard gain. No. 4 Southern California looked as if it would do whatever it wanted against No. 12 Utah and coast into the College Football Playoff. But, Williams pulled his hamstring on that play and was never the same. Neither were the Trojans, whose hope for a spot in the College Football Playoff all but ended as Utah rolled to a 47-24 win in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday night. “Our play didn’t really resemble the way we played the majority of this year,” first-year USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “Disappointed with some of the missed opportunities out there, but that’s the name of the game when you get to this level in these kind of games against good football teams. You’ve got to go play good football to win, and we didn’t do it.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live score updates

The Memphis Grizzlies will play the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time this season, but this matchup will look much different. The Timberwolves (10-11) will be without Karl-Anthony Towns after he suffered a calf strain injury. Towns has been one of the toughest players for the Grizzlies to guard the last two seasons. His performance in the 2022 postseason series against the Grizzlies led Memphis to removing Steven Adams from the starting lineup.
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State to take Colorado head coach job

Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will reportedly leave his current position as the head coach at Jackson State for the University of Colorado. Sanders was reportedly offered the Colorado job last week, and according to a new ESPN report on Friday, he’s been planning his exit and recruiting players to his soon-to-be new stop in recent days. According to ESPN, there’s an internal belief at Colorado that he will arrive on campus over the weekend, though the current regime has yet to be formally informed. “They’re not doing a great job of hiding this,” a staff...
JACKSON, MS
KENS 5

Former Cleveland Indians ace, Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry dies at 84

CLEVELAND — Gaylord Perry, one of baseball's most-controversial-yet-greatest pitchers who spent some of his best years with the Cleveland Indians, has died at the age of 84. Cherokee County in South Carolina confirmed Perry's passing to 3News Thursday afternoon. Coroner Dennis Fowler said he died of natural causes at his home in Gaffney around 5 a.m.
CLEVELAND, TX
KENS 5

The 2022-23 Spurs-themed Michelob ULTRA can is here

SAN ANTONIO — Michelob ULTRA is teaming up with the NBA to unveil the 2022-2023 Michelob ULTRA NBA Team Cans and the San Antonio Spurs' can is everything fans will want. It captures the Spurs' team fiesta colors complete with the 1990s franchise logo. Also, the team's current logo...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

ATASCOSA FOOTBALLERS HEADED TO STATE

A group of young Atascosa County football players will be in San Marcos this Sunday with one goal – to win the Texas Youth Football Association’s Tykes Division II state championship. The South Texas Rebels are all either six or seven years old. They have earned their spot...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX

