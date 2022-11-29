Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Man accused of trying to break into volunteer fire department in Westmoreland County
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man attempted to break into the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The attempted break-in happened Nov. 26 around 10:15 p.m., according to investigators. Police said they received calls of a man wrapped in a blanket and knocking...
wtae.com
Family offers reward to find missing Wilkinsburg man
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The family of a missing Wilkinsburg man is offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to his whereabouts. Police said Mannar Kadhin, 41, was last seen at his Wallace Avenue home on the night of Nov. 11. “We have been all over Wilkinsburg, the city...
wtae.com
Vehicle crashes into pole in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle was damaged when it crashed into a utility pole in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Twain Street and Marshall Avenue. The vehicle also took out a fire hydrant. No injuries were reported.
wtae.com
Driver hurt when vehicle hits building in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A driver was taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a building in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on Washington Avenue. The car hit the side of Penny Lane Thrift and Consignment Shop. There did not appear to be major...
Prisoner found after escape last week in Mercer County
A prisoner has been recovered after escaping from jail last week.
wtae.com
Vehicle found crashed in Penn Hills following police pursuit in Monroeville
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A vehicle that was involved in a pursuit in Monroeville was later found crashed in Penn Hills. According to court paperwork, the incident began around 12:05 a.m. Thursday when police observed a black Ford Mustang with expired registration near the Sheetz on the 3900 block of William Penn Highway.
Police: 7-year-old boy hit by vehicle during parade in Butler County
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — A 7-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle during a parade in Butler County, police say. Zelienople police say the boy ran into traffic during the Miracle Parade on Main Street Thursday evening. Officers and medics treated the boy at the scene and said he had...
butlerradio.com
Grove City Man Charged With Pointing Gun And Assaulting Woman
A Grove City man is facing charges following an arrest earlier this week in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers received a complaint about three assaults that occurred at a Rainey Avenue residence beginning in March and continuing into November. Police allege that 27-year-old Jacob Panyko pointed...
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Mini-Storage Theft Suspect
Police are searching for a suspect in a theft from a mini-storage facility in Center Township. The incident happened overnight on November 12th at the Butler Mini Storage on Unionville Road. Police say the suspects stole a portable generator, various tools, Christmas decorations, and Lego toys from three separate units....
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police seek missing woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police detectives were asking for help to find a missing 60-year-old woman on Friday. Police said Sherri Keefer was last seen walking in the 3600 block of California Avenue, which is in the Brighton Heights neighborhood, on Thursday morning. Police said Keefer is described as 5...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS. Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a suspect for making continuous false allegations to Jefferson County CYS. According to a release issued on Thursday, December 1, the...
Disabled man reportedly beaten bloody by his son in Clearfield County: ‘I just snapped’
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A disabled man was reportedly beaten bloody by his son in Clearfield County Wednesday night into Thursday, leaving him to be rushed to the trauma center. State police out of Clearfield were called to the home of Robert Straw, 60, on Morgan Run Road in Boggs Township just after midnight […]
PennLive.com
2 Pa. students charged with abusing cadavers during class: report
Two University of Pittsburgh students are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month, according to a story from KDKA. University police told the news outlet that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of corpse for improperly treating medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on Nov. 4.
wtae.com
Cedar Avenue shooting: Surveillance video provides new angle
PITTSBURGH — Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a street on Pittsburgh's North Side became the scene of a triple homicide. The footage from the Allegheny County District Attorney's office was presented as evidence Friday at a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Jaylone Hines, one of the men accused in the shooting.
Pa. woman shot multiple times outside of bar
A woman was shot multiple times outside a bar in Pittsburgh according to a report from KDKA. Police told the news outlet that the incident occurred along the 700 block of Brushton Avenue, in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. Witnesses told police that two women were fighting before the shooting occurred,...
Boyfriend turns himself in after missing woman reportedly found shot and buried under concrete
CLEVELAND (TCD) -- A 43-year-old man reportedly turned himself in to authorities in Pennsylvania less than a week after his missing girlfriend was found shot to death on a property in Allegheny County. Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County list Anthony Kennedy as "in custody." According to Trib Live, Kennedy went...
explore venango
Venango County Prison Inmate Charged for Purposely Flooding Cell By Repeatedly Flushing Toilet
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Prison inmate is facing charges for reportedly flooding his cell by continuously flushing the toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old William Edward Dolan, of Reno, on Tuesday, November 29, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
wtae.com
Man stabbed in the neck in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said an altercation ended with a man being stabbed in the neck in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood. The stabbing happened a little after 5:30 a.m. Friday on the 700 block of Montooth Street. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another...
Clearfield woman jailed after fifth retail theft incident, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman was locked up after police said they had to deal with her fifth retail theft incident and found drugs on her at the time. Lawrence Township Police were called to Roses Discount Store in Clearfield Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1, for reports of retail theft. After arriving, employees […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Woman Seriously Injured After Her SUV Crashes into Tree in Young Township
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman was seriously injured on Monday afternoon after she lost control of her SUV and struck a tree in Young Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened around 1:23 p.m. on Monday, November 28, on Harmony Road (State Route 310) and Crawfordtown Road, in Young Township, Jefferson County.
