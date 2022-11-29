ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Family offers reward to find missing Wilkinsburg man

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The family of a missing Wilkinsburg man is offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to his whereabouts. Police said Mannar Kadhin, 41, was last seen at his Wallace Avenue home on the night of Nov. 11. “We have been all over Wilkinsburg, the city...
WILKINSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Grove City Man Charged With Pointing Gun And Assaulting Woman

A Grove City man is facing charges following an arrest earlier this week in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers received a complaint about three assaults that occurred at a Rainey Avenue residence beginning in March and continuing into November. Police allege that 27-year-old Jacob Panyko pointed...
GROVE CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Mini-Storage Theft Suspect

Police are searching for a suspect in a theft from a mini-storage facility in Center Township. The incident happened overnight on November 12th at the Butler Mini Storage on Unionville Road. Police say the suspects stole a portable generator, various tools, Christmas decorations, and Lego toys from three separate units....
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police seek missing woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police detectives were asking for help to find a missing 60-year-old woman on Friday. Police said Sherri Keefer was last seen walking in the 3600 block of California Avenue, which is in the Brighton Heights neighborhood, on Thursday morning. Police said Keefer is described as 5...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS. Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a suspect for making continuous false allegations to Jefferson County CYS. According to a release issued on Thursday, December 1, the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 Pa. students charged with abusing cadavers during class: report

Two University of Pittsburgh students are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month, according to a story from KDKA. University police told the news outlet that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of corpse for improperly treating medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on Nov. 4.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Cedar Avenue shooting: Surveillance video provides new angle

PITTSBURGH — Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a street on Pittsburgh's North Side became the scene of a triple homicide. The footage from the Allegheny County District Attorney's office was presented as evidence Friday at a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Jaylone Hines, one of the men accused in the shooting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman shot multiple times outside of bar

A woman was shot multiple times outside a bar in Pittsburgh according to a report from KDKA. Police told the news outlet that the incident occurred along the 700 block of Brushton Avenue, in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. Witnesses told police that two women were fighting before the shooting occurred,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Venango County Prison Inmate Charged for Purposely Flooding Cell By Repeatedly Flushing Toilet

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Prison inmate is facing charges for reportedly flooding his cell by continuously flushing the toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old William Edward Dolan, of Reno, on Tuesday, November 29, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
wtae.com

Man stabbed in the neck in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said an altercation ended with a man being stabbed in the neck in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood. The stabbing happened a little after 5:30 a.m. Friday on the 700 block of Montooth Street. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Woman Seriously Injured After Her SUV Crashes into Tree in Young Township

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman was seriously injured on Monday afternoon after she lost control of her SUV and struck a tree in Young Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened around 1:23 p.m. on Monday, November 28, on Harmony Road (State Route 310) and Crawfordtown Road, in Young Township, Jefferson County.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy