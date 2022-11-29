OMAHA, Neb. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s historic postseason run has come to an end as they fell in five sets to Houston in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday afternoon inside D.J. Sokol Arena. Game scores went 25-14, 25-19, 18-25, 23-25, 15-11. Elizabeth Juhnke recorded her 2,000th career kill in the match and is just the fourth Summit League player to reach that milestone. She recorded a team-high 17 kills before an injury in set four forced her to exit the match. Evelyn Diederich stepped in and had three kills with no errors to hit .375. Madison Harms tallied 12 kills with just two errors for a .417 hitting clip while adding six blocks.

