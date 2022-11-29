Read full article on original website
Augie takes a “hop” with beer minor program
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - How bright-eyed and bushy-tailed were you for 8:30 a.m. classes in college? Most would say, ‘not so much,’ but for some reason, there was a buzz in the air at Augustana University’s Wagoner Hall on a recent Tuesday at that time.
Remembering the late Bishop Paul Swain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bishop Paul Swain passed away in hospice care last week at the age of 79. He was appointed to Bishop of the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese in 2006 and is credited with the restoration of the Cathedral of St. Joseph and the opening of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.
South Dakota publications react to more Gannett layoffs at Argus Leader
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The news of more lost jobs at the state’s largest newspaper is a shock for those in the industry. But many are looking to new publications and newsrooms as a potential new avenue for people to get their news fix. The latest...
Professional boxing returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As popular as Mixed Martial Arts has become in Sioux Falls it’s kind of hard to believe that it’s been more than a decade since the sweet science of boxing has held a professional event in town. That changed Thursday night...
SD Soybean Checkoff donates $40,000 to Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Soybean growers are uniting with Feeding South Dakota to accomplish a common goal of bringing food to families facing hunger. This fall, in addition to harvesting soybeans, South Dakota farmers are providing food across the state through a $40,000 donation from...
A Prairie Christmas host Jeff Gould’s on-stage show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jeff Gould has brought his “A Prairie Christmas” radio show to to stage again this year. He joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning.
December-Janurary edition of 605 Magazine now available
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The wedding issue of 605 Magazine is out with a special December-January edition. Magazine Owner & Publisher Alana Snyder joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning.
Judge dismisses lawsuits against Wholestone Farms, City of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A circuit court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Wholestone Farms, the City of Sioux Falls, and the city council over a $500 million hog processing plant. Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson this week dismissed the lawsuit filed by Smart Growth Sioux Falls...
Someone You Should Know: School nurse giving the gift of celebration
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kristin Clark is the school nurse at Journey Elementary School who found a way to share the gift of celebration. “One of my passion projects is making sure we have great resources in town that kids are connected to all of the things they need so they don’t miss out on childhood moments,” said Kristin.
LIVE Sunday at 2:30 pm: South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association All-Star Game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Metro Sports TV is broadcasting a live stream of the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association All-Star Game. The game is being played Sunday, December 4th at Harrisburg High School. The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 2:30 p.m.
Avera Medical Minute: Scheduling surgeries before the new year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you are experiencing pain, discomfort or another ailment, surgery could be one option to get you back to your old self. In this week’s Avera Medical Minute, Sam Wright sits down with an Avera surgeon to learn more about solutions to your pain.
Great Bear sets opening date
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A popular winter destination in Sioux Falls is hoping to open by the end of the month. Officials at Great Bear Ski Resort have selected December 22 as the season opener, weather permitting. They have been making snow for a few weeks, and the low temperatures in the forecast are going to help.
South Dakota falls to Houston in first round of NCAA Volleyball Tournament
OMAHA, Neb. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s historic postseason run has come to an end as they fell in five sets to Houston in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday afternoon inside D.J. Sokol Arena. Game scores went 25-14, 25-19, 18-25, 23-25, 15-11. Elizabeth Juhnke recorded her 2,000th career kill in the match and is just the fourth Summit League player to reach that milestone. She recorded a team-high 17 kills before an injury in set four forced her to exit the match. Evelyn Diederich stepped in and had three kills with no errors to hit .375. Madison Harms tallied 12 kills with just two errors for a .417 hitting clip while adding six blocks.
Salvation Army searching for Red Kettle volunteers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - December is close and red kettles will soon appear throughout communities to make sure those less fortunate can get a proper meal at Christmas. Volunteer bell ringers are needed now through Dec. 24 and you can volunteer as an individual, with a group, or virtually.
Confident Coyotes ready for NCAA Tournament
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyote volleyball team is less than 24 hours away from their NCAA Tournament opening match against the University of Houston. We’ve talked a lot about the experience this group has heading into their third consecutive Big Dance. The key word for...
USF splits basketball doubleheader with Wayne State
Disney On Ice returns to Sioux Falls with new show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This weekend Disney On Ice is back at the Premier Center with its ‘Find Your Hero Show.’. The show will feature plenty of Disney’s classic characters, along with several recent additions to the Disney cast. ”You’re going to see everything out there...
605 Made Holiday Market bringing attention to local crafters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday you can shop for the whole family as makers from around the Sioux Empire will show off the area’s best home-crafted items. ”From baked goods to Christmas decorations to clothing, hats, mittens, earrings, the list goes on there are so many unique items,” Volunteer Sarah Nelson said.
Stig is very grateful for the time off to heal for his Jacks as they head into the FCS playoffs Saturday
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will finally back out on the field Saturday when they host Delaware in the F-C-S playoffs. It will have been quite a break with a bye in the final week of the regular season and then another bye in the first week of the playoffs as the #1 seed. John Stiegelmeier calls them learning weeks.
Lane switch planned on I-90 in McCook County
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work is nearing completion on the I-90 reconstruction project from Salem to Humboldt. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, all westbound traffic will be moved from the eastbound lanes and guided into the westbound lanes so the...
