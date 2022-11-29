Holly’s Standoff With the PCPD Ends In Tragedy — Plus, an Uninvited Guest Ruins the Quartermaine Thanksgiving

Read full article on original website
As Young & Restless Buries Chance and Abby’s Marriage, Melissa Ordway Teases What May Be His Next Love Interest
After a shocking twist, Young & Restless appears to be making haste to leave Abby and Chance’s fairytale romance in the rearview. What does it mean for the characters?. Well, Abby and Devon are still reeling after their lust-filled romp through his penthouse, being caught in the act, and their respective break-ups. We get it, it’s a lot. Devon is haunting the bars of Genoa City after his inability to convince Amanda to stay on in his life or at Chancellor-Winters, and Abby was last seen crying on her mother’s shoulder.
On a Bittersweet Day, General Hospital’s Kristina Wagner Opens Her Broken Heart ‘to All Bereaved Parents’
December 1 marked the 27th birthday of her late son. “Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly,” Kristina Wagner began. “There’s no second chance. There’s no see-him-again. There’s no nothing. He’s not coming back. It’s final.”. On the birthday of Harrison, her younger...
The Bold & Beautiful Comeback That Would Teach Ridge a Lesson He’d Never Forget
In time, The Bold and the Beautiful is going to let Ridge off the hook for playing fast and loose with Brooke and Taylor’s affections. But that doesn’t mean that everybody on the show has to say, “Aw, that’s just Ridge for ya!” and go back to business as usual. A character we haven’t seen since 2018 could — and should — have a bone to pick with the dressmaker. Why? Because Daddy treated Mommy like crap!
Holly’s Explosive Sendoff From General Hospital Left Unresolved Issues — and We Hope Nina Takes Carly’s Advice Regarding Willow
We finally got our non-traditional Thanksgiving on General Hospital this week. Sadly we also saw the end of a few couples, or in one case, the beginning of the end. Nina and Willow were at it again. A big tease was dropped about Esme’s possible mother. Finally, it seems Sonny has a new problem to be worried about. Let’s dive into what went on in Port Charles.
With Anna Out of the Country, Finola Hughes Addresses Her General Hospital Status
We last saw Anna on Friday, November 18, at the safehouse after saying goodbye to Valentin, who arranged to get her out of the country in order to ensure that Victor wouldn’t find her. Though some fans might have thought that this was General Hospital’s way of sending the character off so Finola Hughes could go on vacation, they couldn’t be farther from the truth.
Husband Furious That His Partner Is Buying Things for a Baby Who Was Conceived During an Affair
A human's propensity for error is well-documented; famed psychiatrist Sigmund Freud even posited that we are incurably fallible. Given this, it's no surprise that parents are not perfect; they will make mistakes, some of which may have lasting effects on their children.
Bold & Beautiful’s Wedding Heartbreak Just Might Unleash a Shocking Side of Taylor That We Never Even Suspected Was There
Sheila may not be the scariest thing on the show for much longer. After the fit hits the shan this week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor is sure to once again be left to pick up the pieces of her broken heart. Not only will Ridge’s “commitment” to his bride have wavered in the wake of the revelation that Brooke didn’t call CPS on Thomas, but the dressmaker will know that Taylor was willing to marry him without ever doing him the courtesy of telling the truth. We can just imagine how the scene might play out.
Ridge Makes His Next Move — and Thomas Is Hit With Consequences for His Actions
In the Forrester living room, Taylor implores Ridge to please say something. Thomas interjects, “Dad…” but Ridge cuts him off with, “Don’t talk.” He needs Thomas to be quiet while he tries to figure out what kind of man he’s looking at — a man who would call child protective services on his own kid, have him interrogated and make him lie, just to break up his marriage. Thomas says, “I didn’t ask him to lie.” Ridge bellows, “Oh, stop!!” Taylor intervenes and tells Ridge she should have told him, but this is their wedding day. He said the CPS call had nothing to do with them getting married, “But does it?” Tell me, Ridge? Are we going to be husband and wife?”
Woman Furious After Husband Tells Her to 'Spend Thanksgiving Alone' Over Picky Eating
Is it ever justifiable to leave your spouse alone on a major holiday?. In the US, there is no event that is a bigger deal than Thanksgiving. This is an event that allows family to come together to celebrate what they are most grateful for, as well as eat exorbitant amounts of food.
Good Morning America’s Amy Robach and Husband Andrew Shue Sold Their New York Apartment Ahead of T.J. Holmes Affair Rumors: Details
Preparing to part ways? Amy Robach and her husband, Andrew Shue, sold their New York City apartment one week before the Good Morning America co-anchor was photographed getting cozy with coworker T.J. Holmes. Us Weekly confirmed that Robach, 49, and Shue, 55, listed their property in September. Two months later, the spacious apartment went off the […]
Ree Drummond Celebrates Thanksgiving at Her Late Father-in-Law's House for 'Old Time's Sake'
The Pioneer Woman star shared a glimpse of her family's delicious — and meaningful — Thanksgiving celebration in her Instagram Story Ree Drummond had a family-filled Turkey Day! The Pioneer Woman star shared a glimpse of her Thanksgiving festivities with husband Ladd and some of their kids: daughter Paige, 23, son Todd, 18, and foster son Jamar, 20. Drummond shared that they prepared and ate Thanksgiving dinner at her late father-in-law Chuck Drummond's place. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best...
Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shared a Tribute to Her ‘Angel’ Dad 9 Years After His Death
It’s hard to believe that nine years ago, the world lost Paul Walker in a tragic car accident. The Fast & Furious star has been fondly remembered by friends, family, and co-stars as one of the sweetest people on the planet. Meadow Walker, who had just turned 15 weeks before her father’s passing, recently shared a touching tribute commemorating her father on this anniversary. “9 years without you. I love you so much my angel,” Meadow captioned a throwback black-and-white photo of her father helping her line up a bowling shot as a child. A young Meadow smiles as her dad...
Angry Woman Locks Husband Up Without Food For 2 Weeks ‘He Was Admiring A Lady In The Gym’
This is a nonfiction work based on true events as told to me by a family friend who witnessed them firsthand; it is used with permission. Jealousy can cause a lot of problems in a relationship; it can lead to an unhappy marriage. Although everyone can be jealous, especially towards their loved ones, you must learn how to manage it if you want your relationship to last.
Mother-in-law to be ruins wedding by telling groom’s guests that it’s called off, none of his family shows up
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events a friend and I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Over the course of my life I have worked in a lot of restaurants. I love being a waitress, I love having an easy job where you know exactly what is expected of you but also one that changes every day. Every day you get to see and talk to new people that you wait on, and on top of that, you work with so many people that sometimes become big parts of your life.
Hugh Jackman's Moving Post For His Wife's 67th Birthday Proves They're More in Love Than Ever
Longtime Hollywood power couple Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are as in love as ever and their most recent post proves it! On Nov 30, the Les Misérables star celebrated his wife of 26 years on her 67th birthday with a cute selfie of the two on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my extraordinary wife,” Jackman wrote in the caption. “This is the 28th time I’ve celebrated this day with you.” The sweet caption continued, “You’ve taught me many things, including how to celebrate. Celebrate life, family, friendship and love. Your light and joy lights up all around you! The kids are...
Bold & Beautiful’s Rushed Wedding Went From Big Drama to the Last Thing Anyone Wanted
Once Steffy brought the wedding of her parents to a halt by spilling the beans, Bold & Beautiful might as well have been renamed The Blame Game. Interestingly, that was true both on screen and off. Read on, and we’ll discuss why. Steffy’s Major Move. Having Steffy be...
Young & Restless Nightmare: The Twisted Tale for ‘Teriah’ That Would Rip Sharon’s Family Apart
The fallout would forever change them all. Up until recently, Sharon and her children had been pretty content — especially for characters on The Young and the Restless — but drama may be afoot for the fam, and it involves a dream that becomes a nightmare…. Considering Sharon...
Husband brilliantly sneaks his dog into the hospital to say goodbye to his wife.
Anyone who owns a dog can attest to the amazing comfort they provide during times of stress or discomfort. Research shows that dogs have a biological effect on us that elevates our levels of oxytocin, which is known as the “love hormone." Unfortunately, most of the time, dogs aren't...
Michael Pushes Willow to Reveal She Has Leukemia After Her Latest Health Scare — and Cyrus Opens Spencer’s Eyes About Victor
Dante arrives at Sonny’s restaurant to see his father. He confronts him over the fact that Michael was right about him abducting and beating Dex. The only reason Dante didn’t arrest Sonny is that Dex covered for him. Dante points out there has been a boundary he’s had to keep between his love for his father and his duty as a cop. Now that’s being blurred. If it was anyone else, he would have pushed Dex to come forward. Sonny insists he’d never ask Dante to cover for him. Dante asks Sonny to be honest about Anna’s escape.
Mom Dragged for Telling Husband Not to Go Out Before Son's Birthday
"It's the night before, not the day. I can't see the issue," said one reply on the viral Mumsnet post.
