Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. ( KSNT ) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman.

A photo of Aldrick Scott. (Photo Courtesy/Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe he may be connected to the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Nebraska.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska says Allen has been missing since Saturday, Nov. 19. She is described as standing 5’8″ tall, weighing around 130 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Allen’s or Scott’s whereabouts can call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 402-444-6000 or call 911. You can also call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.

