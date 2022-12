It was a great effort from Florida State in this one, going toe-to-toe with a great Purdue team, but it just wasn't enough in this one as Zach Edey proved to be a little too much for this inexperienced Seminoles team. The first half was as back and forth as it gets, as the lead was never larger than 5, featured 7 total lead changes, and Purdue went into the break up just 2, 34-32.

