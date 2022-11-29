Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
Amount of Homeless Students on the Rise
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- It’s been two weeks since the evictions at the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge.But even before that event, homelessness among students in Hamilton County was on the rise. According to Duoloyi Ministries, it is believed that up to 1,400 students in the Hamilton County school system...
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Students & Families Invited To Winter Break Spectacular
To kick off the holiday vacation for thousands of students in Hamilton County, “Winter Break Spectacular” is returning to Miller Park for an afternoon of holiday themed activities on Friday December 16th. The free and open to the public event will begin at 2pm with holiday music, oversized...
WDEF
Outdoor Chattanooga renames building after former director
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Philip Grymes, the former Director of Outdoor Chattanooga, was honored today by his friends, family and colleagues. The organization renamed its River Street building after him today. With numerous family members, former co-workers and three past and present Scenic City mayors in attendance, the community gathered...
wutc.org
A Dalton Expansion For The Chattanooga Area Food Bank
The high inflation of the past year has deepened the crisis of hunger from coast to coast. Food banks have been squeezed by higher prices - and by higher demand from the people who need food. The Chattanooga Area Food Bank - which operates in several counties in Southeast Tennessee...
chattanoogacw.com
All activity stopped in Polk County's Ducktown Law court building; Health concerns cited
Polk County, Tenn. — All activity and court proceedings are being moved from the Ducktown Law Court building, to Benton (Polk County Justice Center/Jail) until further notice. The request was made by the Polk County Commission and Polk County General Sessions Judge Brooklynn Townsend confirmed the stoppage in a...
wutc.org
“One Small Step” For Chattanooga And The Tennessee Valley
“Do you believe we have more in common than what divides us?”. “Who have been the most influential people in your life? What did they teach you?. “Is there someone you disagree with - but still love or respect?”. “What are your hopes for the future?”. Those are some of...
chattanoogapulse.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga Recognized By Tennessee First Lady Marie Lee
The Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga announced today that the Club was selected by Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee to be featured in this year’s 12-days of giving. “Our organized is honored to be selected by First Lady Lee” stated Jim Morgan, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga, “and we used this opportunity to highlight our robust literacy and academic enrichment programs”.
WKRN
Family of 10 displaced after Chattanooga fire
Cases of the flu continue to surge across Tennessee. Red Kettle money stolen from Salvation Army in Wilson County. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Franklin home at center of debate over historic preservation. A historic home in Franklin -- which survived...
WTVC
3 dead in Middle Valley "death investigation" says Hamilton County Sheriff
Hamilton County, Tenn. — UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett says three people have died in this "death investigation." The sheriff's office has not yet released a cause of death for the three dead people. From our Newschannel 9 Skyview, you can see a big part of the structure...
WDEF
Regents name new President for TCAT Athens
NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Board of Regents has appointed a new president for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Athens. She is Susan L. Hatto, the current dean for industrial education at Montcalm Community College in Michigan. Hatto will replace retiring President Stewart Smith early next year.
Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge
Tennessee is topping the charts for it's number of flu cases and doctors predicted cases would climb even higher after Thanksgiving. Now a week after the holiday, their predictions are proving accurate.
WDEF
Red Bank High student charged with bringing a knife to school
RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Red Bank High student has been charged with bringing a knife to school. Hamilton County officials describe it as a “large kitchen knife.”. They say the school SRO arrested the student at school, who admitted to bringing the knife to harm another student.
WTVC
TVFCU and The Chattanooga Zoo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — TVFCU loves to be involved with the community to help and support. Darde Long and Jake Cash discuss their collaboration for upcoming events at The Chattanooga Zoo.
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
chattanoogacw.com
Community shares Howard School overpopulation worries at Hamilton Co. School Board meeting
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County School Board’s School Facilities Committee invited alumni, teachers and parents of the Howard School to sit in on a meeting on Monday about overpopulation. While the board says the meeting was not organized for open forum, concerned community members spoke out...
WTVC
Former Hamilton Co. DA files motion for evicted Budgetel residents to get their belongings
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Former Hamilton County DA Neal Pinkston is filing a motion requesting that the current DA Coty Wamp allow two evicted Budgetel residents to go and get their personal belongings from the closed down motel. The motion is requesting that Ruby Williamson and her fiancé Emmanuel...
Boyfriend arrested in Williamson County after woman reported missing in East TN
A man taken into custody in Williamson County Tuesday is now facing criminal homicide charges following a woman's recent disappearance in Hamilton County.
3 arrested for involvement in multi-state theft ring
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies have linked one truck to a ring of thefts around Georgia. Beginning in early September, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department started getting reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police confirm Jasmine Pace's remains found on Suck Creek Road Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police confirm that the human remains they found on Suck Creek Road Thursday are those of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. Hours earlier her stepfather called to tell us he'd been informed that her body was found. Not only family and friends devastated, but our community...
hotelnewsresource.com
Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown Hotel Sold
MCR has acquired the Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown, a five-story, extended-stay hotel with 124 suites in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The hotel was purchased at over a 25% discount to MCR’s estimated replacement cost. MCR also has the opportunity to create additional value through (i) converting 13,000 square feet of underutilized ground-floor space into additional guest rooms, retail or meeting space and (ii) monetizing the property’s large, 2.2-acre site offering excess development potential in a prime downtown location. This is the company’s fifth hotel in Tennessee.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0