Hamilton County, TN

WDEF

Amount of Homeless Students on the Rise

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- It’s been two weeks since the evictions at the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge.But even before that event, homelessness among students in Hamilton County was on the rise. According to Duoloyi Ministries, it is believed that up to 1,400 students in the Hamilton County school system...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Outdoor Chattanooga renames building after former director

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Philip Grymes, the former Director of Outdoor Chattanooga, was honored today by his friends, family and colleagues. The organization renamed its River Street building after him today. With numerous family members, former co-workers and three past and present Scenic City mayors in attendance, the community gathered...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

A Dalton Expansion For The Chattanooga Area Food Bank

The high inflation of the past year has deepened the crisis of hunger from coast to coast. Food banks have been squeezed by higher prices - and by higher demand from the people who need food. The Chattanooga Area Food Bank - which operates in several counties in Southeast Tennessee...
DALTON, GA
wutc.org

“One Small Step” For Chattanooga And The Tennessee Valley

“Do you believe we have more in common than what divides us?”. “Who have been the most influential people in your life? What did they teach you?. “Is there someone you disagree with - but still love or respect?”. “What are your hopes for the future?”. Those are some of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga Recognized By Tennessee First Lady Marie Lee

The Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga announced today that the Club was selected by Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee to be featured in this year’s 12-days of giving. “Our organized is honored to be selected by First Lady Lee” stated Jim Morgan, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga, “and we used this opportunity to highlight our robust literacy and academic enrichment programs”.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Family of 10 displaced after Chattanooga fire

Cases of the flu continue to surge across Tennessee. Red Kettle money stolen from Salvation Army in Wilson County. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Franklin home at center of debate over historic preservation. A historic home in Franklin -- which survived...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Regents name new President for TCAT Athens

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Board of Regents has appointed a new president for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Athens. She is Susan L. Hatto, the current dean for industrial education at Montcalm Community College in Michigan. Hatto will replace retiring President Stewart Smith early next year.
ATHENS, TN
WDEF

Red Bank High student charged with bringing a knife to school

RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Red Bank High student has been charged with bringing a knife to school. Hamilton County officials describe it as a “large kitchen knife.”. They say the school SRO arrested the student at school, who admitted to bringing the knife to harm another student.
RED BANK, TN
WTVC

TVFCU and The Chattanooga Zoo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — TVFCU loves to be involved with the community to help and support. Darde Long and Jake Cash discuss their collaboration for upcoming events at The Chattanooga Zoo.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
hotelnewsresource.com

Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown Hotel Sold

MCR has acquired the Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown, a five-story, extended-stay hotel with 124 suites in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The hotel was purchased at over a 25% discount to MCR’s estimated replacement cost. MCR also has the opportunity to create additional value through (i) converting 13,000 square feet of underutilized ground-floor space into additional guest rooms, retail or meeting space and (ii) monetizing the property’s large, 2.2-acre site offering excess development potential in a prime downtown location. This is the company’s fifth hotel in Tennessee.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Community Policy