WYFF4.com
Greenville County parent raises concerns over rock propping open door at local high school
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County parent has raised concerns about what he believes is a security threat at a local high school. Marc Richey is a parent of two students at J.L. Mann High School. In late September, he noticed a rock propping open a door to the inside of the school.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man arrested decades after a Greenville County woman’s death will remain in jail for now. NiShan Huff was shot to death inside her apartment, unit E-1 at Boulder Creek along Furman Hall Road, on June 7, 2006. Deputies said her boyfriend found her body in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old runaway teenager last seen earlier today was found safe on Thursday. Deputies said the teen was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health at around 3:00 p.m.
Rutherford County Schools, sheriff commit to placing SROs at every school by end of 2022
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Schools is taking a significant step in its effort to make county schools safer. The school system, along with the county sheriff, has committed to placing a School Resource Officer (SRO) in each of the county’s 19 schools by the end of December.
LANCASTER, S.C. — A teacher is on leave from a local school after a video surfaced that appears to show him taking a student to the ground. It happened during an argument between students at South Middle School in Lancaster earlier this week. A local parent sent that video to Channel 9′s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry. They told Terry they were upset about what happened and felt the teacher could have seriously harmed that student.
Approximately 50% of workers age 41 and under are investing in an HSA, according to a recent study. The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the teenager who was shot and killed the day after Thanksgiving. Daughters and Granddaughter plead guilty in death of Upstate woman.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Keep Laurens County Beautiful has been working to clean the community for years. But they said people continue littering and dumping unwanted items. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said its inmate litter crew picked up more than 61,000 pounds of trash in November. “Everything from coolers, dryers, refrigerators — you […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a traffic stop in Asheville. Deputies said BCAT Agents and SCET Deputies stopped the suspect on Tunnel Road as part of a drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.
