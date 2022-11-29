ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

FOX Carolina

Suspect in Greenville Co. woman’s homicide denied bond again

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man arrested decades after a Greenville County woman’s death will remain in jail for now. NiShan Huff was shot to death inside her apartment, unit E-1 at Boulder Creek along Furman Hall Road, on June 7, 2006. Deputies said her boyfriend found her body in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Runaway teenager from behavioral health center found safe

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old runaway teenager last seen earlier today was found safe on Thursday. Deputies said the teen was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health at around 3:00 p.m.
WSOC Charlotte

District says teacher is on leave after video shows him taking student to the ground

LANCASTER, S.C. — A teacher is on leave from a local school after a video surfaced that appears to show him taking a student to the ground. It happened during an argument between students at South Middle School in Lancaster earlier this week. A local parent sent that video to Channel 9′s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry. They told Terry they were upset about what happened and felt the teacher could have seriously harmed that student.
LANCASTER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigate shooting in Greenville County

The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the teenager who was shot and killed the day after Thanksgiving. Daughters and Granddaughter plead guilty in death of Upstate woman.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; suspect in custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSPA 7News

Laurens Co. using cameras to monitor littering, illegal dumping

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Keep Laurens County Beautiful has been working to clean the community for years. But they said people continue littering and dumping unwanted items. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said its inmate litter crew picked up more than 61,000 pounds of trash in November. “Everything from coolers, dryers, refrigerators — you […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

NC man allegedly caught with drugs, guns and a ballistic vest

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a traffic stop in Asheville. Deputies said BCAT Agents and SCET Deputies stopped the suspect on Tunnel Road as part of a drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

