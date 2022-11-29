ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Township, PA

Falls man sentenced to years in prison for providing drugs that caused his wife's death

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
A Falls man will spend years in prison for providing the drugs that led to the death of his wife in the township two years ago.

On Monday, Ryan Shields, 40, was sentenced in the death of Amanda Shields, on Aug. 11, 2020.

Patric Hish, 33, of Brookhaven, Delaware County and Francis Nunguesser, 44, of Falls, were also sentenced to prison Monday for giving the drugs to Amanda Shields. The three had pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death in August.

Shields was sentenced to four to eight years in prison, Hish was sentenced to three to six years in prison, and Nungesser was sentenced to 5½ to 13 years in prison, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Detectives said Ryan Shields purchased drugs from Hish, who had purchased those drugs from Nungesser. Ryan Shields and Hish believed the pills were Percocet, court documents state.

The pills were laced with fentanyl, which caused 40-year-old Amanda Shields' death, according to police.

Detectives said Ryan Shields purchased the pills from Hish and gave them to his wife and a man he knew.

That man said the pills were "very strong," and believed he was going to die after taking them, charging documents state.

Ryan Shields told investigators he should not have given his wife the pill, and that something was "off," according to police. She wanted the pills because she was in pain, authorities said.

"I feel like I killed the one person I could count on more than anything in this world," Ryan Shields told investigators, according to court documents.

Detectives said that Hish had sold Ryan Shields the pills in the Yardley area the day of Amanda Shields' death.

Hish had been buying Percocet pills from Nungesser, and complained they were not as good. He said he could not get the high that he wanted from the pills, charging documents state.

After making the complaint, pills Hish received from Nungesser were stronger because, according to police, those pills had fentanyl in them.

Nungesser had sold the pills to Hish on the day Amanda Shields died, according to court documents.

Reached Tuesday, Hish's attorney Paul Lang said his client took responsibility for his limited role in the case.

"He expressed condolences in court for the unforeseen outcome and accepts his punishment," Lang said.

Nungesser's attorney Niels Eriksen, said the number of people who lost their parents to prison or an overdose in the case was tragic.

“I think the whole situation is a tragedy for all parties involved," he said.

Ryan Shields' public defender did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.

