After the community backlash, Jack Dorsey's project TBD backed out of the previously announced plan to trademark the term “Web5.”. Roughly six hours after TBD, the Bitcoin-centric subsidiary of Jack Dorsey’s Block, announced its intention to trademark the “Web5” name, the controversial plan was scrapped, with TBD saying the voice of the community was heard and it was "responding to their concerns.”

2 DAYS AGO