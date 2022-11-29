Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Binance Acquires Japanese Crypto Exchange Sakura
After landing regulatory approval in a host of European nations, Binance is now reentering the Japanese market via a new acquisition. Binance is getting back into the Japanese crypto market. The world's largest crypto exchange by total volume announced that it had acquired crypto exchange Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC). As...
decrypt.co
CFTC Chair: Crypto 'Potentially a Threat to National Security' After FTX Crash
CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam told Senators today that his agency needs more power to regulate crypto following the collapse of FTX. Cryptocurrency may be a threat to America’s national security and more regulation is needed in the space now, Commodities Futures Trading Commission Chair Rostin Behnam said today. Senators...
decrypt.co
Broker-Dealer INX Joins Binance in Bidding for Voyager Assets
The statement noted that INX is a FINRA- and SEC-regulated broker dealer, but didn't disclose how much it had bid for Voyager's assets. Broker-dealer INX has joined Binance in submitting a non-binding letter of intent to buy distressed assets from bankrupt asset manager Voyager Digital. “We believe that INX can...
decrypt.co
Australian Stock Exchange Fires 200 Contractors Working on Canceled Blockchain Project
Shortly after axing its blockchain project, the Australian Securities Exchange has now laid off 200 contractors working on the project. The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is set to axe almost 200 contractors who were working on incorporating blockchain technology into its CHESS clearing and settlement system. The news comes after...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Jump as Fed Chair Signals Slowing Rate Hikes
The wider crypto market jumped with stocks Wednesday after Jerome Powell hinted at less aggressive interest rate hikes to come. Bitcoin and the wider crypto market jumped Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech that December would likely bring smaller interest rate hikes. The biggest cryptocurrency...
decrypt.co
Tezos Co-Founder Kathleen Breitman on FTX Fallout: 'A Lot of Goodwill Is Gone Now'
Breitman says FTX's collapse is having a big impact on regulation and deal-making for the crypto industry. It’s always been a point of pride for Tezos co-founder Kathleen Breitman that the network doesn’t have a public face or figurehead. Sure, she does plenty of interviews—including one with Decrypt...
decrypt.co
Cardano’s Hoskinson: FTX Collapse Proves ‘Absolute Need’ for Decentralization
According to Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, the demise of FTX is a bellwether for a move "from companies and people to protocols." The recent collapse of crypto exchange FTX highlights the “absolute need” for decentralization, according to Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson. Speaking at the Financial Times Crypto and...
decrypt.co
KuCoin Draws Ire for Sky-High Yields on Bitcoin Dual Investment Earn Products
The KuCoin Earn page has been advertising APRs of 233.15% on Ethereum, 253.28% on Bitcoin, and 100% on Tether deposits. There was a time when having sky-high annual percentage rates on crypto yield products felt like the best way to drive adoption. That time has passed. This week crypto exchange...
decrypt.co
LBRY Says Company Has Been 'Killed by Legal and SEC Debts'
The company behind the publishing platform said it “will likely be dead in the near future”—but its blockchain will live on. The company behind blockchain publishing platform LBRY wrote its own obituary on Twitter yesterday after losing a fight with the SEC earlier this month. In Monday...
decrypt.co
CFTC Commissioner Wants Two-Tier Crypto Rules for Retail Investors and Millionaires
CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero proposed a two-tier regulatory system, separating retail investors from high-net-worth individuals. The CFTC chief has proposed that the average crypto investor should get different protection from professional and high-net-worth individuals. In remarks prepared for a conference in Singapore, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner Christy...
decrypt.co
Galaxy Digital Wins Celsius Bankruptcy Auction to Acquire Crypto Custodian GK8
GK8, one of the assets put up for auction during Celsius’ bankruptcy proceedings, will play a role in Galaxy Digital’s institutional offering. Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital has won the bid to acquire GK8, a self-custody crypto firm. GK8 was first acquired by Celsius in November 2021 for...
decrypt.co
Binance Pauses Withdrawals Amid $5M Ankr 'Infinite Mint' Hack
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that the exchange had paused withdrawals following an exploit on the crypto node project Ankr. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that the crypto exchange had paused withdrawals linked to a recent attack on Ankr. "Initial analysis is developer private key was hacked, and the hacker...
decrypt.co
Jack Dorsey's Bitcoin Project TBD Cancels Plan to Trademark 'Web5'
After the community backlash, Jack Dorsey's project TBD backed out of the previously announced plan to trademark the term “Web5.”. Roughly six hours after TBD, the Bitcoin-centric subsidiary of Jack Dorsey’s Block, announced its intention to trademark the “Web5” name, the controversial plan was scrapped, with TBD saying the voice of the community was heard and it was "responding to their concerns.”
decrypt.co
How to Move Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Crypto to Self-Custody
Worried about your Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto being trapped on a centralized exchange like FTX? Here's how to change that. The self-custody of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrency assets is grabbing much more attention ever since Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange unexpectedly blew up a couple of weeks ago in a whirlwind of drama.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Price Stability 'Last Gasp Before The Road to Irrelevance': ECB
Bitcoin appears to be neither suitable as a payment system nor as a form of investment, according to the European Central Bank. The seeming stabilization of the price of Bitcoin (BTC) at levels around $20,000 in the months before the FTX collapse was “an artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
decrypt.co
SBF at Dealbook Summit: 'I Didn’t Knowingly Commingle Funds'
As the collapse of FTX continues to cast a shadow over much of crypto, former Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried stepped into the media spotlight. The befallen crypto tycoon fielded a series of questions from Andrew Ross Sorkin of The New York Times at the publication’s annual DealBook Summit. Bankman-Fried, also known as “SBF,” attended the conference virtually from the Bahamas.
decrypt.co
Yahoo to Offer Retail Stock Trading—Is Crypto Next?
Private equity giant Apollo Global bought Verizon Media—a group that includes Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports, AOL, TechCrunch, Engadget, and Autoblog—in May 2021 for $5 billion. Now its revenue strategy for those properties is becoming clearer. Axios reports that Apollo plans to offer sports betting through Yahoo Sports, and...
decrypt.co
Solana Soars, Flow Falls as NFT Market Declines Further in November
Trading in November is about 88% lower than January as overall volume and total NFTs sold both slump even further. Overall NFT trading volume dropped about 8% in November, while the total number of NFTs sold dipped 23% compared to October. Solana trading volume rose after a weakened October, while...
decrypt.co
LedgerX Preparing $175M Transfer to Bankrupt FTX: Report
LedgerX, which operated as a subsidiary of FTX.US, is reportedly preparing $175 million to be used in FTX's bankruptcy proceedings. FTX-owned derivatives trading platform LedgerX is reportedly preparing $175 million to be used in its parent firm’s bankruptcy proceedings. The platform, which operated as a subsidiary of FTX.US, provided...
decrypt.co
Magic Eden Launches Solana NFT Tool to Enforce Creator Royalties
The Open Creator Protocol lets creators of new NFT collections block marketplaces that refuse to honor royalties on OCP-enabled assets. Magic Eden has launched the Open Creator Protocol, which it says can enforce creator royalties on Solana NFTs that use the tool. In October, the leading Solana NFT marketplace made...
Comments / 0