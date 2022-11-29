Experiecned Pirates seek another conference crown

The goal is simple for Waterloo wrestling in the 2022-23 season: defend its title. The Pirates are in the midst of a dominant stretch, having won back-to-back Capitol—South conference championships. Under the direction of fifth-year head coach Thurston Schuster and with a wealth of talent returning this year, Waterloo has its sights set on a third straight title.

“From the first day of practice, we set our goals,” Schuster said. “We want to keep improving. We have some inexperience behind the upperclassmen, so we want to see them keep working. As for those upperclassmen, they have their sights set on the Kohl Center to go compete for a state title. We have some lofty goals, but we don’t feel like we’re far away from achieving them.”

While there are some holes on the roster that will need to be filled by varsity newcomers, they will have the benefit of learning from some experienced returning wrestlers.

Seniors Jacob Soter and Cassandra Valle headline the group. Valle competed in the first ever girls wrestling state finals as a junior last season, winning three matches to eventually end up with a fourth place finish in the 126 lbs. bracket.

Soter bounced between the 145 and 152 lbs. weight classes last season, choosing to bump up to the latter for the WIAA state tournament. The move proved wise as he won his regional before bowing out in the first round of sectionals.

Valle, as well as junior Reina Degler, have kickstarted a women’s wrestling movement in Waterloo. Two freshman girls, Naveah Morales and Michaela Lewellin, joined Waterloo’s squad this season to keep it going. Both Valle and Degler have led by example to make it possible.

“They’re trailblazers,” Schuster said. “You can see the development and improvement in participation at all levels, even in middle school. It’ll keep improving thanks to them. They’re doing all the right things.”

Outside of the senior class, a loaded junior class is itching to further prove itself. Perhaps no one is as fired up to do so as Trevor Firari. Firari got all the way to the state finals as a freshman, but had his postseason hopes dashed by an injury last season. He also lost long stretches of this football season to injury. He’s now been fully cleared to participate and should be a major piece for the Pirates from his 170 lbs. spot.

Waterloo returns a pair of junior sectional participants, as well. Both Ian Spoke (195 lbs.) and Ryan Sturgill (138 lbs.) took second in their respective regional brackets to survive and advance. Neither won a match at sectionals and will look to improve on that performance this season.

“The kids have really taken their dedication to the next level,” Schuster said. “It’s really showing on the mat. They work hard in the weight room and in practice to get better every day.”

In addition to this postseason production, some younger Pirates are ready to take another step forward after contributing last season. Junior Ryan Sturgill and sophomores Ryan Fugate and Owen Koele all logged some important varsity time for Waterloo last season and will be important point-scorers once again. Both Ryan Sturgill and Fugate will start the season wrestling at 145 lbs. while Koele holds it down at 120 lbs.

A handful of younger players will need to step up this season if Waterloo is hoping for another conference title. Coach Schuster has his eyes on a pair of freshmen to do so. Andy Carrillo looks to step up into the varsity lineup immediately in the 192-195 lbs. range. Fellow freshman Ben Ugorji may have to wait his turn behind a logjam at 160 lbs., but Schuster said he could work his way into the varsity ranks eventually.

“We’re lucky to have this new crop of kids,” Schuster said. “Not only are they athletic, they’re great competitors with a desire to go win.”

The season begins Tuesday, Nov. 29 with a home scrimmage against area squads like Deerfield, Jefferson, Dodgeland, and Lake Mills. The wins and losses start counting on Saturday, Dec. 3 as Waterloo will travel to Jefferson High School for its first invitational of the season.