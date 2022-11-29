Adam Sandler’s Teen Daughters Wrote His Hilarious, F-Bomb Filled Acceptance Speech at 2022 Gotham Awards … Or Did They?

Adam Sandler is not the only comedian in his household.

The actor claims he didn’t have time to write a speech for the 2022 Gotham Awards, where he won a Performance Tribute Award, so his two daughters wrote one for him.

Sandler began, “I’ve been too busy to write a speech. So I told my daughter, Sadie and Sunny, who are 16 and 14, ‘I didn’t write a speech’ and they said phrases like ‘rude’ and ‘you’re mean’.”

The Emmy winner continued to say that his daughters asked, “Can we write your speech, daddy?”

He joked, “I said, ‘Absolutely, it’d be nice to see you do something other than watch YouTube or go to fucking Lululemon every fucking weekend.’” After the deal was made, they requested that he deliver the speech in a “goofy Southern accent”.

Sandler read aloud, “Thank you for giving our daddy, Mr. Adam Sandler, the prestigious lifetime, primetime, all-time GOAT achievement tribute award or whatever this frankly disturbing object is supposed to fucking represent.”

He proceeded to show off the award, which is an oblong rectangle. “It means a lot to him, seeing as most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps,” the Uncut Gems actor read. The speech continued with various pop culture references and playful jokes at their father’s expense, including ones that references his “Spanx” and irritation when they “laugh out loud at Ben Stiller movies”.

Sandler’s acceptance concluded with a sweet note about his wife, Jackie Sandler (née Titone). He read, “Thank you, mommy, for putting up with daddy and his crazy fucking mood swings all these years. Now that, truly, is a feat deserving of a lifetime achievement award.”

Along with Sandler’s win, Michelle Williams , Gina Prince-Bythewood , and the ensemble of Fire Island were among those given Tribute Awards by the organization, which focuses on recognizing independent films and television shows made in the United States.

Film winners included Everything Everywhere All At Once , Aftersun , and Till .

Watch Adam Sandler’s full acceptance speech above.