Twitter reacts as South Korea knock Uruguay out of the World Cup
Twitter reacts to a mental final matchday in the 2022 World Cup Group H, as South Korea take all the headlines
How can Germany qualify for the World Cup knockout stages?
Germany need a fairly specific set of circumstances to take place if they are going to qualify from Group E at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Declan Rice reveals why England should be feared at the World Cup
Declan Rice says there's no reason for other countries not to fear England at the World Cup.
Senegal: Things to know about England's World Cup last 16 opponents
Interesting facts about Senegal ahead of their World Cup clash with England.
Twitter reacts as Germany crash out of World Cup
Twitter reacts as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup.
Prince Harry Drops Tearful Netflix Trailer as Prince William Tour Suffers
Prince William and Kate Middleton's U.S. tour was reeling from a race storm when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hinted at fresh Kate Middleton bombshells.
Robert Lewandowski reveals Lionel Messi conversation during World Cup clash
Robert Lewandowski has detailed what was said during a minor altercation with Lionel Messi during Poland's World Cup loss to Argentina on Wednesday.
USMNT team news: Berhalter gives updates on Pulisic & Sargent ahead of Netherlands clash
On the eve of the USMNT's huge World Cup round-of-16 clash against the Netherlands, head coach Gregg Berhalter has provided a promising update on the fitness of star man Christian Pulisic.
Have South Korea reached the World Cup last 16 before?
South Korea's best finishes at the World Cup. Son Heung-min's side have qualified for the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
Serbia 2-3 Switzerland: Player ratings as Swiss survive goal fest to reach World Cup knockouts
Match report and player ratings from Serbia 2-3 Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup.
England vs Senegal - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of England's World Cup round of 16 tie against Senegal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Luis Suarez takes aim at FIFA following Uruguay's World Cup exit
Luis Suarez aimed digs at FIFA after Uruguay were dumped out of the World Cup.
How many time have Germany been knocked out in the World Cup group stage?
Looking back at Germany's World Cup record to see how many times they have been knocked out in the first round or group stage.
Thiago Almada reacts to historic World Cup debut with Argentina
Thiago Almada has described himself as the "happiest kid in the world" after making his World Cup debut with Argentina. The Atlanta United youngster replaced Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister in the 86th minute of La Albiceleste's crucial 2-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday that sealed their place in the knockout rounds.
Mexican national team players react to World Cup elimination
Mexican national team figures have taken to social media to apologize to fans following their elimination from the 2022 World Cup.
Argentina predicted lineup vs Australia - World Cup
Argentina's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Australia.
The biggest shock World Cup group stages exits of all time
There have been some shocking and dramatic group stage exits in recent World Cups.
Canada 1-2 Morocco: Player ratings as Atlas Lions reach World Cup knockouts for first time since 1986
Morocco booked their place in the World Cup knockout stages for the first time since 1986 with a 2-1 win over Canada on Thursday.
France vs Poland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of France's World Cup round of 16 tie against Poland, including team news, lineups and prediction.
How to watch France vs Poland on TV & live stream
How to watch the World Cup round of 16 clash between France and Poland on TV and live streaming platforms.
