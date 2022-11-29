Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Muscatine Community College closes main campus due to threat to the college
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Wednesday morning Muscatine Community College received an email including a threat to the college. Immediately upon receiving the email, college leadership notified police and chose to close the campus to ensure the safety of our students and employees. Notifications were sent out to all employees and MCC students, in addition to emails, website and social media posts.
Comments / 0