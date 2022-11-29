ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon RB Byron Cardwell Jr. announces that he will enter the transfer portal

By Zachary Neel
It may have been the worst-kept secret for the Oregon Ducks this season, but sophomore running back Byron Cardwell Jr. has announced that he has entered the transfer portal and will look to find a new team this offseason.

Cardwell, who had a breakout season as a freshman in Eugene, struggled to find a role on the offense this year under a new coaching staff, and spent much of the season on the sideline while other players got playing time. I’m told that Cardwell quickly made the decision to redshirt rather than get spotty touches here and there while mulling over the decision to transfer at the end of the season.

In his career at Oregon, Cardwell rushed for 4 total touchdowns and have one receiving touchdown as well, racking up a total of 530 yards in 14 games.

Byron Cardwell Transfer Profile

Collegiate Stats

Oregon Ducks

2021: 12 games | 61 rushes, 417 yards, 3 TD 2022: 2 games | 11 rushes, 76 yards, 1 TD

Vitals

Hometown

San Diego, CA

Position

RB

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

205 pounds

Class

2021

Top Schools Before Commitment

  • Oregon Ducks
  • Auburn Tigers
  • California Golden Bears
  • Texas A&M Aggies

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4 92 CA RB

Rivals

4 5.8 CA RB

ESPN

4 83 CA RB

On3 Recruiting

4 91.37 CA RB

247 Composite

4 0.9226 CA RB

Twitter

https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1597696698692030464

