Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
susquehannastyle.com
7 Local Experiences for Holiday Fun
1560 Fairfield Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 | 1-800-337-5015 | destinationgettysburg.com. The holidays are a very special time of year in Gettysburg—when the past comes alive in a quieter time. A relaxed tour of the battlefield allows you to see clearly how the troops moved along the tree lines and through the open fields. It’s the ideal way to experience our incomparable history, charm, unique gift-shopping, dining and more.
local21news.com
New holiday toys could present some unexpected dangers for kids, pediatricians say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It’s the time of the year for new toys! But it’s also the time of year pediatricians see more children ingesting things they shouldn’t be. UPMC Harrisburg is seeing more kids eating water beads, which are little round beads designed to expand when they’re put in water. Doctors are also seeing children swallow batteries and magnets, which can raise some major health concerns.
Mechanicsburg company makes big Toys for Tots donation
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, a Cumberland County Company is making a big donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Employees at Groff’s six branches in Pennsylvania donated around 350 toys, filling two loader backhoes, and had a friendly competition that culminated in the building of 61 bikes that will be […]
Dauphin County church group opens two homeless shelters for the winter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As temperatures continue to drop, the safety of people struggling with homelessness is on the minds of many. In the shadows of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex, Christian Churches United (CCU) is opening its doors and offering shelter to Harrisburg’s homeless. “Especially when they know...
abc27.com
Christmas at Fort Hunter Mansion and Park
Built on a bluff overlooking the Susquehanna River, Fort Hunter Mansion and Park is located just outside the city of Harrisburg. The holidays are coming alive there with fun offerings for the young…and the young at heart.
WGAL
'Parade of Lights' event held in Camp Hill, Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Each year, Camp Hill Borough puts on a display of Christmas lights to ensure thousands of kids can have just that – a Merry Christmas. "People can come in and the admission to come to our event is a toy for toys for tots or a cash donation for the event and they can ride through our display and all the toys go to children in Pennsylvania," said Audrey Logar, Camp Hill Borough recreational director.
local21news.com
Elizabethtown College looks to add nurses to workforce with new expansion
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After receiving state funds, Elizabethtown College is expanding their School of Sciences, which will expand their reach to recruiting students thinking about a profession in health care. Dean of the School of Sciences, Jodi Lancaster, said at Elizabethtown College, they know the health care...
Zipline through dazzling lights to help non-profits at Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center
STEVENS, Pa. — Who knew ziplining through hundreds of thousands of lights could help the local community? Guests at Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center can do just that and more. The outdoor adventure resort, Christmas Lights Walkthrough, will benefit seven local nonprofits every single weekend for the holiday...
local21news.com
York City shines with holiday spirit at annual tree lighting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The annual tree lighting in York took place during First Friday on Continental Square. Santa and Mrs. Claus were there celebrating with the whole family. "We had a lot of different people represented for our ceremony, we had the JCC out here with their...
local21news.com
Dauphin County Library goes fine free with 'Pay It Forward' program
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Dauphin County Library System is officially doing away with late fees. The library’s public services director, Lori Milach said they were considering going fine free back in 2019. She said they began seeing fees were creating a barrier for people in terms...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Blue & Gray Bar & Grill in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
The place is not just for adults; it's a family-friendly affair that will have you returning for more. Whether you're looking for a nightcap, family dinner, or want to unwind from a long day, this place has covered you. The best part about this quaint establishment is that it is...
local21news.com
Central PA company donates over 350 toys to 'Toys for Tots' Program
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — For the fifth year in a row, Groff Tractor & Equipment employees, customers, and community members got into the holiday spirit and donated more than 350 toys to the U.S. Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” Program. This year, the company focused on...
theburgnews.com
A Real Joy: Pastor of Market Square Presbyterian Church, Thomas Sweet, retires after years of inspiring inclusivity and service
There have been plenty of big, defining moments during Thomas Sweet’s time as pastor of Market Square Presbyterian Church. Renovating the sanctuary, installing a new pipe organ and continuing services during the pandemic are a few. But that’s not what he thinks of when he reflects back on his time at the church.
abc27.com
North Cornwall Commons continues to grow in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Byler Holdings LLC made an announcement on Nov. 30, 2022, that they were further expanding the North Cornwall Commons community in Lebanon. The North Cornwall Commons, a mixed-use community developed by Byler Holdings LLC, is set to break ground on a 27,000 square foot corporate office building, on Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:30pm, according to Byler Holdings. The new office building will be equipped with three floors – half of the offices will be available for leasing, while the other half of the building will become the new corporate headquarters for Byler Holdings LLC.
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Adams County PA
- Whether you're looking to eat lunch or dinner in Adams County, PA, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're in the mood for a steak, you'll find a wide variety of options, including the one famous for its grilled steaks. If you want to eat a lighter meal, you can find a variety of sandwiches and another casual fare at many of the restaurants in Adams County.
local21news.com
Inflation creating access to healthcare crisis among low-income patients, providers say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Healthcare providers say inflation is fueling the access to care crisis among low-income patients. “You have a health challenge and transportation issues or housing that is substandard, those things come together and make your health issues more challenging,” Community Progress Council President and CEO Robin Rohrbaugh said.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Dobbin House Tavern in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
Including an Abigail Adams Ballroom, the Springhouse Tavern, and a pub. For a fuller dining experience, guests can opt for the Alexander Dobbin Dining Room, which has six dining rooms and seven fireplaces. The restaurant also boasts a cocktail bar, a country curiosity store, and a spinning room. The restaurant serves spit-roasted chicken, drunken scallops, and Maryland Colony crabcakes.
local21news.com
World AIDS Day: Testing in Central PA down since pandemic
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thursday is World AIDS Day. Though HIV/AIDS is no longer a death sentence like it was decades ago, health experts say there’s still a stigma surrounding the virus. “While there is still stigma when we’re doing our outreach,” said Caring Together program manager Becky Wilson,...
theburgnews.com
New lunch, breakfast eatery slated for Strawberry Square food court
Here’s something tasty to look forward to in the new year—a new burger and chicken place inside Strawberry Square. Owner Mina Gabriel plans to open Fresca Burger & Chicken Shack in the food court during the first quarter of 2023, according to Harristown Enterprises, which owns Strawberry Square.
abc27.com
Santa’s sinister alter ego is in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas cards are designed to spread peace and joy, but watch out– Santa’s sinister alter ego is lurking in Lancaster County with snarky letters for those on the naughty list. Krampus isn’t exactly the stuff of dreams – a half-goat, half-man creature...
