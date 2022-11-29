ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisberry, PA

susquehannastyle.com

7 Local Experiences for Holiday Fun

1560 Fairfield Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 | 1-800-337-5015 | destinationgettysburg.com. The holidays are a very special time of year in Gettysburg—when the past comes alive in a quieter time. A relaxed tour of the battlefield allows you to see clearly how the troops moved along the tree lines and through the open fields. It’s the ideal way to experience our incomparable history, charm, unique gift-shopping, dining and more.
GETTYSBURG, PA
local21news.com

New holiday toys could present some unexpected dangers for kids, pediatricians say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It’s the time of the year for new toys! But it’s also the time of year pediatricians see more children ingesting things they shouldn’t be. UPMC Harrisburg is seeing more kids eating water beads, which are little round beads designed to expand when they’re put in water. Doctors are also seeing children swallow batteries and magnets, which can raise some major health concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Mechanicsburg company makes big Toys for Tots donation

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, a Cumberland County Company is making a big donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Employees at Groff’s six branches in Pennsylvania donated around 350 toys, filling two loader backhoes, and had a friendly competition that culminated in the building of 61 bikes that will be […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Christmas at Fort Hunter Mansion and Park

Built on a bluff overlooking the Susquehanna River, Fort Hunter Mansion and Park is located just outside the city of Harrisburg. The holidays are coming alive there with fun offerings for the young…and the young at heart.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

'Parade of Lights' event held in Camp Hill, Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Each year, Camp Hill Borough puts on a display of Christmas lights to ensure thousands of kids can have just that – a Merry Christmas. "People can come in and the admission to come to our event is a toy for toys for tots or a cash donation for the event and they can ride through our display and all the toys go to children in Pennsylvania," said Audrey Logar, Camp Hill Borough recreational director.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Elizabethtown College looks to add nurses to workforce with new expansion

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After receiving state funds, Elizabethtown College is expanding their School of Sciences, which will expand their reach to recruiting students thinking about a profession in health care. Dean of the School of Sciences, Jodi Lancaster, said at Elizabethtown College, they know the health care...
local21news.com

York City shines with holiday spirit at annual tree lighting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The annual tree lighting in York took place during First Friday on Continental Square. Santa and Mrs. Claus were there celebrating with the whole family. "We had a lot of different people represented for our ceremony, we had the JCC out here with their...
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Blue & Gray Bar & Grill in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

The place is not just for adults; it's a family-friendly affair that will have you returning for more. Whether you're looking for a nightcap, family dinner, or want to unwind from a long day, this place has covered you. The best part about this quaint establishment is that it is...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

North Cornwall Commons continues to grow in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Byler Holdings LLC made an announcement on Nov. 30, 2022, that they were further expanding the North Cornwall Commons community in Lebanon. The North Cornwall Commons, a mixed-use community developed by Byler Holdings LLC, is set to break ground on a 27,000 square foot corporate office building, on Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:30pm, according to Byler Holdings. The new office building will be equipped with three floors – half of the offices will be available for leasing, while the other half of the building will become the new corporate headquarters for Byler Holdings LLC.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Adams County PA

- Whether you're looking to eat lunch or dinner in Adams County, PA, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're in the mood for a steak, you'll find a wide variety of options, including the one famous for its grilled steaks. If you want to eat a lighter meal, you can find a variety of sandwiches and another casual fare at many of the restaurants in Adams County.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Inflation creating access to healthcare crisis among low-income patients, providers say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Healthcare providers say inflation is fueling the access to care crisis among low-income patients. “You have a health challenge and transportation issues or housing that is substandard, those things come together and make your health issues more challenging,” Community Progress Council President and CEO Robin Rohrbaugh said.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Dobbin House Tavern in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Including an Abigail Adams Ballroom, the Springhouse Tavern, and a pub. For a fuller dining experience, guests can opt for the Alexander Dobbin Dining Room, which has six dining rooms and seven fireplaces. The restaurant also boasts a cocktail bar, a country curiosity store, and a spinning room. The restaurant serves spit-roasted chicken, drunken scallops, and Maryland Colony crabcakes.
GETTYSBURG, PA
local21news.com

World AIDS Day: Testing in Central PA down since pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thursday is World AIDS Day. Though HIV/AIDS is no longer a death sentence like it was decades ago, health experts say there’s still a stigma surrounding the virus. “While there is still stigma when we’re doing our outreach,” said Caring Together program manager Becky Wilson,...
YORK, PA
theburgnews.com

New lunch, breakfast eatery slated for Strawberry Square food court

Here’s something tasty to look forward to in the new year—a new burger and chicken place inside Strawberry Square. Owner Mina Gabriel plans to open Fresca Burger & Chicken Shack in the food court during the first quarter of 2023, according to Harristown Enterprises, which owns Strawberry Square.
abc27.com

Santa’s sinister alter ego is in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas cards are designed to spread peace and joy, but watch out– Santa’s sinister alter ego is lurking in Lancaster County with snarky letters for those on the naughty list. Krampus isn’t exactly the stuff of dreams – a half-goat, half-man creature...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

