Holts Summit, MO

MoDOT to hold public meeting about proposed changes to Holts Summit interchange

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting residents to attend a meeting discussing proposed changes to the Highway 54/Route OO interchange in Holts Summit.

The public meeting will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Holts Summit Municipal Building, located at 213 South Summit Drive.

The project consists of building a roundabout at the intersection of the eastbound Highway 54 exit and entrance ramps with Route OO and intersection improvements at the westbound Highway 54 exit and entrance ramps. The proposed intersection layout will improve traffic flow and safety at the ramp intersections.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City Public Works announces road closure beginning Monday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Street repair work will begin 7 a.m. Monday in the 2100 Block of Timber Road in Jefferson City, a press release stated. One lane will be open. Work is expected to be finished by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Jefferson City Public Works also announced another pair of road closings earlier The post Jefferson City Public Works announces road closure beginning Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70

Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT to host meeting Dec. 7 in Columbia to discuss unfunded transportation needs

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the ARC in Columbia -- 1701 W. Ash St. -- to discuss its High Priority Unfunded Needs list for transportation in Mid-Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation -- working with its statewide regional planning partners -- identified $1 The post MoDOT to host meeting Dec. 7 in Columbia to discuss unfunded transportation needs appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cole County Commission holds first meeting to discuss 2023 budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Commission held the first of many meetings Tuesday to review and decide on budgets for departments within the county. Department heads proposed their budgets at the meeting. This week is just the initial judgements of the budgets. Next week is when the commission will start to cut or The post Cole County Commission holds first meeting to discuss 2023 budget appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Living Windows, Christmas parade affects street closures in Downtown Jefferson City

There will be parking restrictions in Downtown Jefferson City for events on Friday and Saturday, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department. The Living Windows event will be 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Parking will not be allowed on High Street between Monroe and Jefferson streets. The roadway will be blocked at 5 The post Living Windows, Christmas parade affects street closures in Downtown Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Proposed regulations could affect short-term rental owners in Columbia

Thursday evening, the City of Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission met to discuss a topic that’s been on the table for four years now: Short-term rental regulations. City leaders began discussing the issue in 2018. A revised version of those regulations has been in the works since a proposition was shot down in 2020. The The post Proposed regulations could affect short-term rental owners in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway Patrol: Highway 5 at the Niangua Bridge in Camden County closed for multi-vehicle crash involving injuries

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F announced on Twitter on Friday night that a multi-vehicle crash with injuries closed Highway 5 at the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. A Highway Patrol spokesman told ABC17 News that the roadway will be closed for "a couple of hours." Troopers are on scene of The post Highway Patrol: Highway 5 at the Niangua Bridge in Camden County closed for multi-vehicle crash involving injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Living Windows draws large crowd to Downtown Jefferson City, one week after Downtown bar shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Thousands flocked to Downtown Jefferson City for Living Windows, an annual holiday event with performances, food and more. Despite the large crowds and recent gun violence in the area, Jefferson City residents feel safe having a good relationship with law enforcement. In addition, Jefferson City's Christmas parade will take place 4:30 The post Living Windows draws large crowd to Downtown Jefferson City, one week after Downtown bar shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Elevated fire risk today in five mid-Missouri counties

UPDATE: The NWS has issued an elevated fire weather risk for today and tomorrow for the following mid-Missouri counties: Benton, Camden, Crawford, Dallas, Dent, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Pulaski, and Texas. The National Weather Service issues a warning of elevated fire weather conditions today for portions of mid-Missouri. The...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Natural cover fire creates smokey conditions at the Lake of the Ozarks

A natural cover fire at the Lake of the Ozarks creates smokey conditions. The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District reported the fire occurred Wednesday in the area of Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Highland Shores, just east of the Village of Four Season. The fire department warns that smoldering debris may...
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY HEALTH CENTER ADMINISTRATOR TO RETIRE

Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin will be retiring in late December. Martin has been Administrator since 2009. Pettis County Health Center Board of Trustees Chairperson Phyllis Domann stated that the State of Missouri has been notified and they are currently advertising through various outlets including schools to fill the position.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Boarding school leader removed from Missouri abuse registry

COLE COUNTY, Mo. – The long-time leader of Agape Boarding School in Stockton had his name taken off Missouri’s child abuse registry following a judge’s temporary orders. KOLR 10 Investigates obtained court documents from Cole County showing Bryan Clemensen sued the state over its decision to add his name to Missouri’s Child Abuse and Neglect […]
STOCKTON, MO
krcgtv.com

One person dead after traffic crash on East Broadway in Columbia

Columbia police confirmed that one person has died after a traffic crash on East Broadway Thursday afternoon. Police also said one person was hurt in the two-car crash. Columbia police tweeted that East Broadway at Hominy Creek Trail was shut down in both directions. They ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri flu cases spike; Boone County cases more than double in a week

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior services weekly data released on Friday says Missouri influenza cases are categorized as "very high." Boone County’s cases have more than doubled in the past week. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported that Boone County influenza numbers went from 96 to 251 cases within the The post Missouri flu cases spike; Boone County cases more than double in a week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

