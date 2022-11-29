MoDOT to hold public meeting about proposed changes to Holts Summit interchange

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting residents to attend a meeting discussing proposed changes to the Highway 54/Route OO interchange in Holts Summit.

The public meeting will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Holts Summit Municipal Building, located at 213 South Summit Drive.

The project consists of building a roundabout at the intersection of the eastbound Highway 54 exit and entrance ramps with Route OO and intersection improvements at the westbound Highway 54 exit and entrance ramps. The proposed intersection layout will improve traffic flow and safety at the ramp intersections.

