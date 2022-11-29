Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Woman charged after allegedly grabbing another by neck, threatening to kill them: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say a 36-year-old woman has been charged with a number of charges following a reported disturbance in Lititz. According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Kissel Hill Road on November 30 just before 10:00 PM.
local21news.com
Woman allegedly pulls out gun during 7-8 person fight in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman is behind bars after police say she pulled out a gun during a seven to eight person brawl in Dauphin County. According to Highspire Borough Police Department, 25-year-old Evony Otero had been involved in a fight that included up to eight people.
local21news.com
Man suspected of endangering the welfare of two children in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A man is in custody after allegedly endangering the welfare of a one-year-old and six-year-old in Dauphin County. Harrisburg Police say that the two children were reported to be at a home on Community Dr. without supervision. Officials say the children were then safely taken...
local21news.com
17-year-old killed after stealing man's bike in Harrisburg, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg Police have arrested a man that they believe was involved in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old. Officials say that the incident, which happened on Nov. 26 in the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets, had occurred due to the victim stealing a dirt bike from the alleged killer.
local21news.com
Clerk hit in the head following robbery in Dauphin County, suspect sought
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are looking for the man who allegedly assaulted a store clerk while robbing a store in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the man was caught on camera at around 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, entering a store on the 300 block of Market St.
local21news.com
York Co. man charged after police say he led them on pursuit through three counties
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say a man has been charged after fleeing from officers after he allegedly ran a red light and almost hit an officer. According to police, the Pennsylvania State Police-York were notified that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit in the Dover area on November 30, just after 1:00 AM.
local21news.com
Lancaster City woman to stand trial for fatal crash that killed two in August 2021
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster woman will stand trial in connection with an August fatal crash that killed two people in Lancaster County. According to officials, 27-year-old Whitney Webb of the 600 block of Poplar Street was ordered to stand trial at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
local21news.com
Fmr. Dauphin Co. police officer accused of claiming nearly $100k in unworked hours
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A former Dauphin County police officer has been arrested for what officials say was criminal conduct during his time as an officer. According to the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office, Christopher Still, who was formerly employed with the Halifax Borough Police Department, was arrested Thursday.
local21news.com
Police looking for suspect regarding assault with deadly weapon
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Palmyra Police investigated an incident on November 24, in the 700 block of North Railroad Street where a man assaulted a victim with a deadly weapon. Police say the suspect, Thomas Kegarise, used a deadly weapon to assault the victim then fled in a black Hyundai Elantra with Pennsylvania registration LRJ9596.
local21news.com
Two charged after search warrant nets drugs, guns and cash, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police say two men were arrested after they served a search warrant on the 700 block of Beaver Street in Lancaster because of ongoing drug-related activity in the area. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the search yielded two handguns (one with a...
local21news.com
Carlisle Police investigating shots fired, believed to be 'random act'
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is investigating an incident taking place near the intersection of W Locust Avenue and Bretz Avenue. At around 8:30 p.m. on November 30, shots were heard being fired in the area. When police arrived, they were able to confirm shots were...
local21news.com
Two individuals steal over $6,000 worth of LED dimmer switches from Home Depot in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 12, it was reported to the Springettsbury Township Police Department that two individuals entered Home Depot on East Market Street and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches which was valued at over $6,000. According to police, the two individuals fled the...
local21news.com
Homicide investigation in Lancaster after person found unresponsive in street
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say they are investigating a homicide following a suspicious death. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers were called to the 300 block of South Marshall Street on Wednesday morning, around 11:00 AM for reports of a "person down." When...
local21news.com
One dead, another injured in Lancaster County shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Columbia. According to police, it happened around 10:45 AM on the 200 block of North Second Street. Authorities say when they arrived at the scene, officers found two...
local21news.com
Morning shooting being investigated by Harrisburg Police
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On November 30, around 8:30 a.m., the Harrisburg Bureau of Police were called to the area of South 20th and Derry Streets for reported shots fired. Police say, when they arrived they searched the area but were unable to find any victims or suspects. Police then checked with schools in the area to confirm they were safe.
local21news.com
Man charged after police say he allegedly sold companies merchandise and kept proceeds
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police-Jonestown say a man is behind bars after allegedly sold and shipped a businesses products and kept the money for himself. According to police, they were alerted in September by the owners of Long Machine and Tool/G Force Transmissions, in Cleona...
local21news.com
Berks, Montgomery D.A.'s announce arrests in large-scale drug trafficking organizations
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday that twenty-seven defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Berks, Montgomery, and other surrounding counties. These twenty-seven individuals were arrested Thursday in an early-morning round-up. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the PA Crimes Code and the PA Controlled Substance Act, delivery of controlled substances which included bulk amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, corrupt organization, and criminal use of communication facility. The arrest warrants were issued by Magisterial District Judge Priscilla Campos.
local21news.com
Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed. A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades...
local21news.com
Gov. Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff to honor York County Fire Chief
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered the Commonwealth flag on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on November, 30, 2022.
local21news.com
Dauphin County Library goes fine free with 'Pay It Forward' program
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Dauphin County Library System is officially doing away with late fees. The library’s public services director, Lori Milach said they were considering going fine free back in 2019. She said they began seeing fees were creating a barrier for people in terms...
Comments / 0