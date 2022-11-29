ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

17-year-old killed after stealing man's bike in Harrisburg, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg Police have arrested a man that they believe was involved in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old. Officials say that the incident, which happened on Nov. 26 in the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets, had occurred due to the victim stealing a dirt bike from the alleged killer.
HARRISBURG, PA
York Co. man charged after police say he led them on pursuit through three counties

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say a man has been charged after fleeing from officers after he allegedly ran a red light and almost hit an officer. According to police, the Pennsylvania State Police-York were notified that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit in the Dover area on November 30, just after 1:00 AM.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lancaster City woman to stand trial for fatal crash that killed two in August 2021

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster woman will stand trial in connection with an August fatal crash that killed two people in Lancaster County. According to officials, 27-year-old Whitney Webb of the 600 block of Poplar Street was ordered to stand trial at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Police looking for suspect regarding assault with deadly weapon

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Palmyra Police investigated an incident on November 24, in the 700 block of North Railroad Street where a man assaulted a victim with a deadly weapon. Police say the suspect, Thomas Kegarise, used a deadly weapon to assault the victim then fled in a black Hyundai Elantra with Pennsylvania registration LRJ9596.
PALMYRA, PA
Carlisle Police investigating shots fired, believed to be 'random act'

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is investigating an incident taking place near the intersection of W Locust Avenue and Bretz Avenue. At around 8:30 p.m. on November 30, shots were heard being fired in the area. When police arrived, they were able to confirm shots were...
CARLISLE, PA
One dead, another injured in Lancaster County shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Columbia. According to police, it happened around 10:45 AM on the 200 block of North Second Street. Authorities say when they arrived at the scene, officers found two...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Morning shooting being investigated by Harrisburg Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On November 30, around 8:30 a.m., the Harrisburg Bureau of Police were called to the area of South 20th and Derry Streets for reported shots fired. Police say, when they arrived they searched the area but were unable to find any victims or suspects. Police then checked with schools in the area to confirm they were safe.
HARRISBURG, PA
Berks, Montgomery D.A.'s announce arrests in large-scale drug trafficking organizations

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday that twenty-seven defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Berks, Montgomery, and other surrounding counties. These twenty-seven individuals were arrested Thursday in an early-morning round-up. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the PA Crimes Code and the PA Controlled Substance Act, delivery of controlled substances which included bulk amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, corrupt organization, and criminal use of communication facility. The arrest warrants were issued by Magisterial District Judge Priscilla Campos.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed. A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

