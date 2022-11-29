ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State continuing to pursue Michigan State DB commit Jamari Howard

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ytejr_0jRXEehi00

This was his first trip to another program since pledging to the Spartans in September.

The Seminoles have an opportunity to put together one of the top classes in the country during the 2024 recruiting cycle. While it's still early, #Tribe24 already holds six verbal commitments - including five-star running back Kam Davis - and the haul ranks No. 4 in the country according to 247Sports.

It could be a fun spring and summer in Tallahassee after Florida State's success during the 2022 season. On Friday night, the Seminoles picked up their ninth win and earned the title of 'State Champions' after defeating the Gators.

READ MORE: Two former FSU quarterback commits announce intentions to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

A plethora of official and unofficial visitors were in the stands to witness the moment. 2024 four-star defensive back Jamari Howard committed to Michigan State in September. However, the Seminoles have continued to pursue him - leading to his first visit for a game against Florida. The atmosphere stood out to him.

"I love it. Florida State, Tallahassee," Howard said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "It was lit. It was lit."

Florida State has multiple players from south Florida on its roster that are making an impact this season including safety Akeem Dent, linebacker Tatum Bethune, and defensive end Patrick Payton. Howard also recognizes that the Seminoles are trending in the right direction under head coach Mike Norvell.

"I like how everybody from the crib here plays," Howard said. "They're coming up. Florida State, a couple years they were a little down bad but they're coming up."

The Florida native was impressed with how the defensive backs performed against the Gators. Howard noted how the unit made a couple of mistakes but rebounded enough to come out with a stop on Florida's final offensive drive.

"DBs was covering good yesterday [Friday]," Howard said. "They fell off a couple plays but came back up, got some stops, and came out with the dub."

The Seminoles are recruiting Howard as a cornerback at the next level. He spent some time with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson but his main contacts are with linebackers coach Randy Shannon and Director of High School Relations, Ryan Bartow. Shannon went down south to watch Howard at a track practice in the past.

"He came to see me down in Miami at track practice and everything like that," Howard said. "I like him."

Howard plans to return to Florida State in the spring for another visit. He sees a potential opportunity with the Seminoles.

"I feel great. I feel good," Howard said. "I just feel like I could probably play here."

This is the first trip that Howard has taken to another program since his pledge to Michigan State earlier this fall. What has the Seminoles catching his eye?

"I come check it out, make sure my recruitment is going good and everything. Just checking it out," Howard said.

As a junior, he recorded 33 tackles, 15 pass deflections and 1 interception in 10 games, per MaxPreps. Howard also runs track and is a district qualifier in the high long and long jump

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back fits the mold that the Seminoles are searching for. He's regarded as the No. 166 overall prospect, the No. 16 CB, and the No. 27 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 class.

READ MORE: Checking in on Florida State's Bowl Projections ahead of Conference Championship weekend

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Florida State Recruiting Rundown: Everything you need to know for a crazy December

December is here and while the College Football 2022 season is coming to a close, things in the recruiting world are expected to only get more wild this month. Between the Early Signing Period for the 2023 recruiting class that occurs between December 21-23, as well as the NCAA Transfer Portal opening up for FBS players on December 5, this month should be pretty crazy.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Survey: Best win of 2022 season? What bowl should FSU go to?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football wrapped up the year with a win over...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Comeback

College football star facing horrible legal charges

This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
famunews.com

National Rattler “F” Club Honors Nine Alumni at Annual Gala

The Florida A&M University National Rattler “F” Club honored nine alumni at its 2022 Awards Gala and Dinner in Orlando, at an event scheduled to coincide with activities leading up to the Florida Blue Florida Classic. Honorees include FAMU Trustee Otis Cliatt II, educator Gwen Coverson, Major League...
ORLANDO, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Alumna Tyra Jones returns to FAMU for more

For many students, earning a bachelor’s degree is not where the road ends in their higher education journey. Some decide to continue their college careers and pursue a master’s degree, and psychology student Tyra Jones happens to be one of these students. Jones, a Florida A&M University graduate...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

FAMU Reviewing Campus Security Measures Following Sunday Incident

Florida A&M University (FAMU) reported that none of its students were hurt in a shooting incident at an outdoor basketball court Sunday afternoon. Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is investigating the shooting that occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m., Sunday at the outdoor basketball courts in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way near the Hansel Tookes Recreation Center, which was closed at the time. One victim, an adult male, died as a result of this shooting. Four other victims, one juvenile male and three adult males, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
2K+
Followers
821
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy