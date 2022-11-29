Read full article on original website
How Much Was ‘Die Hard’ & ‘Top Gun’ Actor Clarence Gilyard Worth Upon His Death at Age 66?
Clarence Gilyard -- veteran actor, theater professor, and author -- has died from a prolonged illness, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas announced on Nov. 28. He was 66 years old. In recent years,...
Famed Television Star Dies
There is sad news coming out of the entertainment industry with word that famed actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died at 66, according to Deadline. No cause of death was immediately made available.
Chuck Norris Honors Late ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Costar With Emotional Tribute
Chuck Norris headed over to social media to offer up an emotional tribute to his late co-star, Clarence Gilyard. Norris and Gilyard worked together on Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. On the show, Gilyard played James “Jimmy” Trivette opposite Norris’ Ranger Cordell Walker. Both Norris and Gilyard worked together for nearly 200 episodes. On the show, Trivette had his focus on the tech world while Walker went old-school and by the book.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three Days
Yolanda Rose "LaLa" Brown & boyfriend JeTannue “Kool Aid” Clayborn(George Mallet/TMJ4) Yolanda Rose “LaLa” Brown was an American R&B singer. LaLa was born on May 20, 1986, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LaLa was the youngest of five children born to Maria, a descendant of immigrants, and William, an African American father. According to her family, she always stood out from a young age. Her parents always knew she possessed incredible talent “from her first steps, always singing and dancing around the house.” For that reason, it came as no surprise to them when she pursued a music career when she was just 11 years old. Using the stage name, “Pre-mere” she began performing at weddings and later, various bars, as a singer.
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
Details About the Beloved ‘Die Hard’ Star Clarence Gilyard Jr. You Probably Didn’t Know
Any Die Hard fan knows Clarence Gilyard Jr, who died this week at age 66. He played Theo, the talented... The post Details About the Beloved ‘Die Hard’ Star Clarence Gilyard Jr. You Probably Didn’t Know appeared first on Outsider.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
Irene Cara, star of ‘Flashdance’ and ‘Fame,’ dies at 63; had ties to Tampa Bay
Actor and singer Irene Cara, best known for her starring roles in the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63, her publicist Judith A. Moose announced on Saturday. Cara won both an Oscar and a Grammy for her song “What a Feeling”...
Popculture
Reba McEntire Reveals Unfortunate Health Update, Concerts Dates Postponed
Reba McEntire was forced to postpone several upcoming concert dates due to some concerning health issues. According to CNN, the 67-year-old country music legend issued a statement on social media revealing that she is postponing her concerts scheduled for this weekend. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal...
Coolio's Cause Of Death Explained
Rapper and icon Coolio died on September 28th, 2022, while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. At the time, no official cause of death had been provided.
Former CNN Star Anchor Dies
Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Popculture
'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series
Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
3 Chicago PD characters who definitely won’t be back in season 10
Chicago PD has given us tons of memorable characters over the years. The IU has been home to those who have given their lives in the line of duty, have become disillusioned by the corruption of the Windy City, or simply decided that police work wasn’t for them. The...
Clarence Gilyard Jr. Dead: Die Hard and Top Gun Star Was 66
Clarence Gilyard Jr. was best known for roles in 'Matlock’ and ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ in addition to ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Die Hard’ Top Gun and Die Hard actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. died Monday following an illness. He was 66. His death was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he worked as a film and TV professor since 2006. "It is with profound sadness that I share this news," Dean Nancy J. Uscher and the UNLV College of Fine Arts said Monday. "His students were deeply inspired by him, as were...
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
James Arness Revealed Which ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Received the Most Fan Letters, It Wasn’t Him
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness was the face of the Western television show, but he wasn't the cast member to receive the most fan letters.
Famed Rapper Dies
Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
