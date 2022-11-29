Implements all recommendations to strengthen data security. SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Justice (DOJ) today released the results of an independent investigation of the exposure of confidential personal data associated with the update of DOJ’s 2022 Firearms Dashboard. The investigation was conducted by independent legal and forensic cyber experts. The investigation found that some confidential personal data of roughly 192,000 individuals who applied for a concealed carry weapons (CCW) permit from approximately 2012-2021 was unintentionally disclosed due to the incident, which, as previously reported by DOJ, occurred on June 27 and June 28, 2022.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO