ca.gov
DWR Announces Initial State Water Project Allocation of 5 percent, Outlines Actions for a Possible Fourth Dry Year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Today, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced an initial State Water Project (SWP) allocation of 5 percent of requested supplies for 2023. The SWP provides water to 29 public water agencies that serve 27 million Californians. As the state prepares for a fourth dry year...
ca.gov
DWR Completes Scheduled Removal of West False River Emergency Drought Salinity Barrier
The Department of Water Resources (DWR) has completed the removal of a drought salinity barrier from the West False River in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The barrier was installed in June 2021 to prevent saltwater intrusion with less fresh water from upstream reservoirs and streams flowing into the Delta during California’s ongoing extreme drought conditions. DWR was required to remove the structure by November 30 to comply with environmental permits.
ca.gov
Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction in California Submits Final Report to State Legislature
SACRAMENTO — In a crucial milestone toward making California a global leader in the production of lithium, the Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction in California (Lithium Valley Commission) submitted its report of findings and recommendations to the state Legislature today. The report recommends accelerating transmission planning, improving permitting, and securing funding for infrastructure investments and economic development incentives to support industry growth and job training.
ca.gov
Governor Newsom and Counties Begin CARE Court Implementation
The CARE Act is a first-in-the-nation process to deliver critical services to vulnerable individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders when it is needed the most. SACRAMENTO – Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders for a convening of the first cohort of counties who will...
ca.gov
December 2022 California Department of Fish and Wildlife Calendar
All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the changing conditions and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all safety protocols including physical distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing. For information on how to get vaccinated in California, please visit myturn.ca.gov. Wildlife...
ca.gov
Local Government Zero-emission Vehicle Readiness
California is Going Zero Emissions, Electrifying Transportation. Zero-Emission Transportation, Sustainable Communities & Climate Protection Program, Advanced Clean Cars Program. Creating an Equitable Multi-modal Transportation System. Local actions, in addition to state and federal actions, are essential to advancing California’s climate, air quality, and equity goals through a robust zero-emission vehicle...
ca.gov
Cal OES Resources for California’s Winter Weather
Unsettled weather has arrived in California with plentiful rain and heavy mountain snow, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue multiple Winter Storm Watches for many parts of the state. Cal OES would like to remind drivers to make sure they’re prepared to travel safely in changing weather...
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Convenes Special Session to Hold Oil Industry Accountable for Price Gouging, Keep Money in Californians’ Pockets
SACRAMENTO – As oil companies continue to evade questions about unexplained gas price increases, Governor Gavin Newsom today convened a special session of the California Legislature on December 5 to pass a price gouging penalty on oil companies that will keep money in Californians’ pockets. The Governor’s action...
ca.gov
CEC Holds Hearing on Recent Gasoline Price Spikes and Measures to Protect Consumers
SACRAMENTO — Yesterday, the California Energy Commission (CEC) held a hearing to seek answers about this fall’s spike in gasoline prices as the oil industry recorded record profits. The spikes happened despite decreasing crude oil prices, minimal unplanned outages for maintenance, and no new state taxes or fees on gas at the pump.
ca.gov
CPUC Enhanced Oversight and Enforcement of PG&E Results in Vegetation Management Improvements
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today determined that its enhanced oversight and enforcement of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) 2020 vegetation management practices has resulted in the utility completing required corrective actions. In April 2021, the CPUC ordered PG&E to take corrective actions and prioritize the clearing...
ca.gov
California Department of Justice Releases Results of Independent Investigation of Firearms Dashboard Data Exposure
Implements all recommendations to strengthen data security. SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Justice (DOJ) today released the results of an independent investigation of the exposure of confidential personal data associated with the update of DOJ’s 2022 Firearms Dashboard. The investigation was conducted by independent legal and forensic cyber experts. The investigation found that some confidential personal data of roughly 192,000 individuals who applied for a concealed carry weapons (CCW) permit from approximately 2012-2021 was unintentionally disclosed due to the incident, which, as previously reported by DOJ, occurred on June 27 and June 28, 2022.
ca.gov
December 14, 2022 Screening Committee Notice, ACCS
State Board of Education Screening Committee Members. On June 30, 2022 Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 189 (Chapter 44, Statutes of 2022) which added Government Code section 11133 to allow state bodies covered by the Bagley-Keene Open Meeting Act (Act) to hold public meetings covered by the Act via web and/or audio teleconferencing through June 30, 2023. As such, the SBE Screening Committee meeting will be held via the format of video conferencing.
ca.gov
After School Programs 2021 - Legislative Report
The California Department of Education (CDE) oversees the most extensive system of high-quality after school programs in the nation through two initiatives: (1) the state-funded After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program for students in grades kindergarten through nine and (2) the federally funded 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) Program, including the After School Safety and Enrichment for Teens (ASSETs) Program for high school students. In the 2018–19 academic year, these programs operated at over 4,500 sites and served over 880,000 students in grades kindergarten through twelve (K–12).
