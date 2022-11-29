ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

2 arrested in connection with Miami-Dade school bus burglaries

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been arrested on accusations that they broke into Miami-Dade County public school buses and stole more than $20,000 in electronic devices. Monica Rodriguez, 21, and Samuel Day, 24, were arrested Wednesday and are facing several charges, including burglary, grand theft, dealing in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lauderhill Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash killed a woman on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to BSO spokesperson Carey Codd, deputies received reports of a traffic crash around 11 a.m. near the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. Investigators...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting, deputies confirm

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Fire Rescue personnel took Estevez, 23, to Broward Health...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Video shows crooks ambush jeweler in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating after a jeweler was ambushed by three crooks and their getaway driver. One of the assailants appeared to be armed with a knife, threatening to stab the victim while another took his backpack and a third opened the trunk and grabbed his suitcase.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

FHP trooper finds 1 dead next to vehicle on I-95 in Broward

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper found a person dead next to a vehicle on Thursday morning in Broward County. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel met with FHP troopers shortly after midnight along Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard. The...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Colleagues ID teacher shot, critically wounded on I-95 over weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Colleagues have identified one of the victims injured in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County over the weekend. Twenty-three-year-old Ana Estevez remained in critical condition Wednesday at Broward Health Medical Center after she was shot on I-95 while driving Sunday night. According to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Accused Miami-Dade drag racing ringleader faces 40 charges

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a 31-year-old man this week they accused of organizing dozens of illegal drag races throughout the county. Police took Jose Alfredo Martinez Jr., of southwest Miami-Dade, into custody at an engine shop on Northwest 141st Street in Opa-locka Monday and announced his arrest Thursday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: 'Serial Shoplifter' sought in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES - Pembroke Pines police are asking for the public's help finding a serial shoplifter who has victimized the same CVS store 5 times and who police say has struck stores in other cities as well.Surveillance tape and photos obtained exclusively by CBS4's Peter D'Oench show the suspect entering the CVS store at 70 North University Drive with a determined look on his face. He is also captured on camera fleeing the store while carrying a garbage-filled with items and the tape shows a CVS store employee trying to stop him but the suspect moves too quickly.So far, no one...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

New details released about what led up to Tamarac crash that left boy dead

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released new details Wednesday about what led up to a fatal crash over the weekend in Tamarac. Local 10 News confirmed that 9-year-old Jonathan Reyes was the boy who was killed in the Saturday evening crash that occurred just before 6:15 p.m. in the area of Northwest 50th Avenue and West Commercial Boulevard.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah police release video of brazen Burlington bandit in action

HIALEAH, Fla. – A photo of a bold criminal hauling a boatload of purses out of the Burlington store in Hialeah has gone viral. If people thought that picture was bizarre just wait until they see the video that was released by Hialeah police on Wednesday. Officers very much...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Elderly man with dementia reported missing in Little Haiti

MIAMI – The Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is searching for a 76-year-old man who has been reported missing. According to police, Leroy Bayard was last seen Friday in Little Haiti. Authorities said he was last seen walking with a cane. Detectives were not able to give...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy