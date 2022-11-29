Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersMiami Beach, FL
Two brothers are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Click10.com
Detectives search for killer in white BMW i8, involved in 2 shootings on I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are searching for a shooter who killed Ana Estevez while she was driving on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. Her boyfriend, who was with her, told detectives that a driver sideswiped them before the shooting. The shooter was in a white BMW...
Click10.com
Family seeks answers after father allegedly dropped off by police before being fatally struck by car
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A family wants answers after their father was fatally struck on Interstate 95 in Broward County. It happened back in August, but the family says there are still so many unanswered questions about that night, and they have since hired an attorney. The family says...
Click10.com
2 arrested in connection with Miami-Dade school bus burglaries
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been arrested on accusations that they broke into Miami-Dade County public school buses and stole more than $20,000 in electronic devices. Monica Rodriguez, 21, and Samuel Day, 24, were arrested Wednesday and are facing several charges, including burglary, grand theft, dealing in...
Click10.com
Miramar police searching for vehicle owner involved in fatal hit-and-run
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a South Carolina woman as a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man over the weekend. The crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road. Surveillance video captures Silvio Ortega...
Click10.com
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lauderhill Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash killed a woman on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to BSO spokesperson Carey Codd, deputies received reports of a traffic crash around 11 a.m. near the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. Investigators...
Click10.com
Preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting, deputies confirm
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Fire Rescue personnel took Estevez, 23, to Broward Health...
Click10.com
Video shows crooks ambush jeweler in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating after a jeweler was ambushed by three crooks and their getaway driver. One of the assailants appeared to be armed with a knife, threatening to stab the victim while another took his backpack and a third opened the trunk and grabbed his suitcase.
Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
Click10.com
FHP trooper finds 1 dead next to vehicle on I-95 in Broward
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper found a person dead next to a vehicle on Thursday morning in Broward County. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel met with FHP troopers shortly after midnight along Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard. The...
Click10.com
Colleagues ID teacher shot, critically wounded on I-95 over weekend
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Colleagues have identified one of the victims injured in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County over the weekend. Twenty-three-year-old Ana Estevez remained in critical condition Wednesday at Broward Health Medical Center after she was shot on I-95 while driving Sunday night. According to...
Click10.com
Accused Miami-Dade drag racing ringleader faces 40 charges
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a 31-year-old man this week they accused of organizing dozens of illegal drag races throughout the county. Police took Jose Alfredo Martinez Jr., of southwest Miami-Dade, into custody at an engine shop on Northwest 141st Street in Opa-locka Monday and announced his arrest Thursday.
CBS4 Exclusive: 'Serial Shoplifter' sought in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES - Pembroke Pines police are asking for the public's help finding a serial shoplifter who has victimized the same CVS store 5 times and who police say has struck stores in other cities as well.Surveillance tape and photos obtained exclusively by CBS4's Peter D'Oench show the suspect entering the CVS store at 70 North University Drive with a determined look on his face. He is also captured on camera fleeing the store while carrying a garbage-filled with items and the tape shows a CVS store employee trying to stop him but the suspect moves too quickly.So far, no one...
Click10.com
New details released about what led up to Tamarac crash that left boy dead
TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released new details Wednesday about what led up to a fatal crash over the weekend in Tamarac. Local 10 News confirmed that 9-year-old Jonathan Reyes was the boy who was killed in the Saturday evening crash that occurred just before 6:15 p.m. in the area of Northwest 50th Avenue and West Commercial Boulevard.
Click10.com
Boy, 15, appears in court after fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A teenage boy accused of killing another teen appeared in court via Zoom on Thursday in Miami-Dade County. Detectives and prosecutors accused the 15-year-old defendant of fatally shooting Mekhi Stevenson, 17, on Tuesday afternoon at Mekhi’s home near Sierra Park, at 19601 NE 1 Pl.
wflx.com
'He is our everything:' Family of man burned in I-95 crash asks for support
The wife and daughter of an Uber driver who was badly burned in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 said they desperately need the community's support. The sound of sirens coming and going is routine for the Molina family as they walk outside the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami for a cup of coffee.
Click10.com
Hialeah police release video of brazen Burlington bandit in action
HIALEAH, Fla. – A photo of a bold criminal hauling a boatload of purses out of the Burlington store in Hialeah has gone viral. If people thought that picture was bizarre just wait until they see the video that was released by Hialeah police on Wednesday. Officers very much...
Click10.com
Elderly man with dementia reported missing in Little Haiti
MIAMI – The Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is searching for a 76-year-old man who has been reported missing. According to police, Leroy Bayard was last seen Friday in Little Haiti. Authorities said he was last seen walking with a cane. Detectives were not able to give...
Click10.com
Family wants answers: Florida teen in medically induced coma after being shot by Uber driver
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Three weeks after he was shot by his Uber driver, 19-year-old Miles McGlashan remains in intensive care on life support and now his family and attorney are looking for answers. April McGlashan, Miles’ mother, claimed on Thursday night that medical evidence shows the Uber driver’s life...
Click10.com
15-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of Miami-Dade teen
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade police announced Wednesday that Darrell Hobley is facing charges of manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition of a firearm.
Click10.com
Police: Detectives bust illegal nightclub, drug operation out of Westchester restaurant
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested 11 people they say were involved in running an illegal nightclub and selling drugs out of a restaurant in the county’s Westchester neighborhood. The department announced the arrests of six men and five women Wednesday. Police said they were running the...
