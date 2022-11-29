Read full article on original website
Related
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
KOMU
Christian Pulisic on track to play for USMNT on Saturday in round of 16 clash against the Netherlands
US Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter had good news for fans on Friday, saying that star player Christian Pulisic is looking likely to play in the team's round of 16 World Cup clash against the Netherlands on Saturday. Pulisic was involved in a heavy collision with Iran goalkeeper...
'It's everything to us.' MetroWest Brazilians get charge out of World Cup soccer
FRAMINGHAM — What's it like for those of Brazilian heritage to watch their national soccer team compete in an international tournament? "How do people feel when the Red Sox play the Yankees? That is what it is like for us," said Celio Pereira, of Framingham, as he sat Friday afternoon at the bar inside the Tropical Cafe during halftime of Brazil's final FIFA World Cup group stage match against Cameroon. ...
KOMU
Stéphanie Frappart to make history as the first woman to referee a men's World Cup match
When a referee generates column inches, it is normally some indictment of their performance; the result of an uproar after a controversial decision. But Stéphanie Frappart's traditional anonymity has been broken for a different reason -- she will make history on Thursday as the first woman to referee a men's World Cup match.
KOMU
World Cup watch party roundup: Where to watch the U.S. in Columbia
Team USA is going to the round of 16 in the World Cup and the city of Columbia is right on board. Several establishments around town will be hosting watch parties as the national team takes on the Netherlands at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Blue Note will be hosting a...
Comments / 0