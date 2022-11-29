Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Connecticut witness describes bright object under 150 feetRoger MarshMilford, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Karen M. (Konopaske) DiTomasso
Karen M. (Konopaske) DiTomasso 73, formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. Karen was born in Bristol on May 3, 1949, to the late Emil and Mary (Lauretano) Konopaske. She received her BA, MA, and 6th year degree...
Bristol Press
Colin Ruane
Colin Ruane, age 34 of Bristol, formerly of Beacon Falls and Southbury, passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, on Nov. 29, 2022. He was the loving husband of Mary (Stocking) Ruane, and devoted father of Jackson Ruane. Colin was born on June 28, 1988, in New Haven, the...
Bristol Press
Dorothy R. LeHouillier
Dorothy R. LeHouillier, 87, widow of Raoul LeHouillier, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born on Sept. 15, 1935 in Waterbury, VT, the daughter of the late Alson and Julia (Gifford) Reynolds; the second youngest of 12 children. She was a resident of Bristol since 1955. Dorothy was employed at Southern New England Telephone for more than 22 years until her retirement in 1996. She was an avid reader, loved music of every genre, and enjoyed watching all black and white Turner Classic Movies.
Bristol Press
Bristol CERT honoring memory of late member with blood drive
BRISTOL – The Bristol Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is honoring the memory of late member Sean September with a blood drive Dec. 10 at West Bristol School. The blood drive, sponsored by Bristol CERT, will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the gym at the school at 500 Clark Ave.
Bristol Press
Plainville Senior Center holding several holiday season activities
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Senior Center has announced several activities to warm the heart this holiday season, including a holiday concert and New Year’s celebration. The first program announced at the Senior Center at 200 East St. is intended to help those struggling with the loss of a loved one during the holidays. On Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Bill Pilkington, supervisor for pastoral and bereavement services at Hartford HealthCare at Home, will hold a program called “An Empty Seat at the Table: Getting Through the Holidays.”
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Elijah Brown, 21, of 177 Prospect St., Bristol, was charged Nov. 24 with violation of a protective order. Lino S. Delossantos, 32, of 509 Church St., was charged Nov. 25 with sixth degree larceny. Robert J. Cosmos, 41, of 275 Watertown Road, Thomaston, was charged Nov. 26 with sixth degree...
Bristol Press
FRIDAY FICKS: For whom the bell tolls
My initial reaction to it was not favorable. It reminded me of “Hells Bells'' by ACDC, a rather apocalyptic song about Satan, hell and all that evil stuff. The sound of the tolling bells on the title track of Black Sabbath’s first album also ricocheted in my head. Neither of these thoughts could outrun the church bell which “chimed ‘til it rang twenty nine times for each man on the Edmund Fitzgerald.” Doom and gloom, mired in negativity.
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern Theatre Arts Club will be performing '12 Angry Jurors'
BRISTOL – After months of preparation, students of all high school grades with the Bristol Eastern Theatre Arts Club will be performing “12 Angry Jurors” both Friday and Saturday in a demonstration of acting talent. Margaret De Vito, Bristol Eastern drama director, noted this would be her...
Bristol Press
Bristol man, 36, reported missing
BRISTOL – Police are looking for a man who has gone missing from Bristol. A Silver Alert has been issued for 36-year-old Luis Ocasio, who has been missing since Thursday. He has been described as white/Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. The Bristol resident stands 5 foot, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
Bristol Press
Frost Falcon 5K Run and Walk returns Saturday
BRISTOL – Dashing into the holiday season, the 12th annual Frost Falcon 5k Run and Walk is slated to return this Saturday with a start time of 9 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic High School. Held in memory of Michael Walsh of the Class of 2007 and cross country...
Bristol Press
City fans choose 'Mojo' as name for new Bristol Blues mascot
BRISTOL – The Bristol Blues revealed their new mascot Wednesday and the name has been chosen by popular vote after the Thanksgiving “Battle for the Bell.”. “Mojo,” a wolf with a cool hat and shades, suspenders and a bowtie, came to the local branch of Torrington Savings Bank, the postseason sponsor of the Blues, to “open a bank account.” There, he was welcomed by Torrington Savings Bank President and CEO Lesa Vanotti and her staff.
Bristol Press
Rasmussen-Tuller elected new Bristol Democratic Town Committee chairperson
BRISTOL – Ken Rasmussen-Tuller has been elected the new Bristol Democratic Town Committee chairperson with Rich Goodwin to serve as first-vice chair after the committee’s Monday night meeting. Former Chairperson Morris “Rippy” Patton has stepped down from the position after the November election. Patton voiced his intentions with...
Bristol Press
Santa's Walking Wonderland returning to Indian Rock this weekend, next
BRISTOL – Santa’s Walking Wonderland will be returning to the Indian Rock Nature Preserve this weekend and next. The event – which is by reservation only – will kick off Friday and run through this weekend from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Indian Rock – located at 501 Wolcott Road. It will also take place next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Bristol Press
Holiday Showcase of Stars celebration returns to St. Paul High School
BRISTOL – In a celebration of hope and better times, the 17th Holiday Showcase of Stars will return to St. Paul Catholic High School December 10 at 7 p.m. Director of the Holiday Showcase of Stars Debbie Schur said cast members of the show had covered a variety of individuals over the years with professional voices, Broadway performers as well as an American Idol contestant at one time. The tradition is noted for being one of the larger Christmas variety shows in the area during the holiday season.
Bristol Press
Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation welcoming visitors to celebrate first night of Chanukah
SOUTHINGTON – The Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation is welcoming visitors to celebrate the first night of Chanukah December 18 at 5 p.m. at the home of a congregation member. Participants can anticipate playing dreidel, eating traditional potato pancakes called latkes, taking part in the first lighting of the Chanukah...
Bristol Press
Plainville announces updated snow removal policy
PLAINVILLE – The Town of Plainville has announced an updated snow removal policy. The Plainville Fire Department asks residents and business owners to keep fire hydrants free of obstruction of snow during the winter season. As residents shovel or push snow off their driveways and sidewalks, they are asked...
Bristol Press
Plainville Community Food Pantry seeking gift card donations
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Community Food Pantry is seeking gift card donations for its Secret Santa program and will be packing up 85 baskets of Christmas meals for clients. The Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., is accepting donations of gift cards for Kohl’s, Walmart...
Bristol Press
Trumbull stuns top seeded Southington 34-25 in Class LL quarterfinals
SOUTHINGTON - When Southington’s Lincoln Cardillo rushed for a 64-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, everyone thought that the top-seeded Blue Knights would run away with the Class LL quarterfinals victory over Trumbull. However, what ensued was a resilient Trumbull Eagles team that not only limited...
Bristol Press
Holiday Drag Show to benefit the New England Carousel Museum
BRISTOL – With the holiday season getting into swing, performing trio Barbra Joan Streetsand, Chastity Singer and Summer Orlando will be taking the floor at the Holiday Drag Show Sleigh Belles and Carousels to benefit the New England Carousel Museum. The show is set to open December 15 at...
Bristol Press
Massachusetts man charged in Plainville bank robbery is a suspect in 14 robberies, attempted holdups
A Massachusetts man suspected in 14 robberies and an attempted robbery – spanning over several states – was arrested Thursday and accused of robbing a bank in Plainville. Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Mass., was ordered to be detained during a hearing the same day as his arrest in federal court, in Hartford.
Comments / 0