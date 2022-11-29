Read full article on original website
Sioux City man pleads not guilty of multiple robberies
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of committing three robberies in Woodbury County. Kevon Spratt, 29, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to three counts each of first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault and one count each of trafficking in stolen weapons and commission of a specified unlawful activity.
Suspect in Sioux City bar shooting has charges dropped
SIOUX CITY — Attempted murder and other charges have been dismissed against a man accused of shooting another man at a Sioux City bar. Naji Shorter, 30, of Sioux City, faced charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, willful injury, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser and possession of ammunition by a domestic abuser in connection with the April 4 shooting at Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St.
TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES
TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE. LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.
Judge continues protection orders against wife of Laurel homicide suspect
A judge has left protection orders in place against the wife of the man accused of killing four people and then setting their homes on fire in Laurel, Nebraska.
2 arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties
Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties.
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (53) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
Former Iowa State Employee Sentenced In Payroll Fraud Case
(Des Moines, IA) — A former state employee has been sentenced to probation for altering her husband’s timecards where the two worked. Renae Rapp pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, and will have to pay more than 57-thousand-dollars in restitution. The two worked at the Iowa Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders in Cherokee.
Pursuit goes through cornfield, ends at Le Mars porch
Deputies with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office were led on a high-speed pursuit that resulted in injuries.
Stella Daskalakis Leaving KTIV: Where Is the Sioux City Anchor Going?
The citizens of Sioux City were in awe of anchor Stella Daskalakis from the moment of her first broadcast at KTIV News 4. Her smile, witty remarks, interviews, and serious reporting were only a few of her talent’s key facets. But now Stella Daskalakis is leaving KTIV. When the station announced her departure, Sioux City residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what the award-winning journalist said about leaving KTIV News 4.
Vermillion, S.D. woman identified in fatal crash, north of North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A Vermillion, S.D. woman has been identified as the person who died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City on Nov. 26, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Thursday. At around 5 a.m. Nov. 26, a 2017 Kenworth Construction semitruck,...
Primghar driver cited for pot by Melvin
MELVIN—A 24-year-old Primghar man was cited about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, near Melvin on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Dylan Michael Bronson-Groen stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2007 Toyota Camry for speeding on Highway 59 north of 220th Street about five miles northwest of Melvin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary HindmanAaron Michael Rohloff, 21, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Chad David Sitzmann, 40, Lawton, Iowa, lascivious acts with a child, child endangerment; sentenced Nov. 18, 12 years prison.
TWO ESCAPE MORNINGSIDE HOUSE FIRE (Update)
MFIRE3(2) OC…….TO AN OUTLET. :25. THE HOUSE HAS BEEN RED TAGGED AS THE ROOF AND ATTIC ARE A TOTAL LOSS. THE RED CROSS IS ASSISITNG THE FAMILY. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED FROM AN EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE THURSDAY NEAR GLENN AVENUE AND SOUTH PALMETTO. SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE...
Former Woodbury Co. Sheriff withdraws name from consideration as board supervisor
Former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew told KCAU 9 he is going to withdraw his name from the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position.
Dog shot during alleged drug deal gone wrong, officials say
A Sioux City teen was arrested after he allegedly shot a pet dog during a robbery.
SITES BEING STUDIED FOR NEW CLAY COUNTY SD JAIL
VOTERS IN CLAY COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA EARLIER THIS MONTH APPROVED A THIRTY-NINE-MILLION-DOLLAR BOND ISSUE FOR A NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND JAIL. SHERIFF ANDY HOWE SAYS THEY ARE MOVING QUICKLY ON THE LOCATION, WHICH WILL BE BUILT IN THE VERMILLION AREA:. VJAIL1 OC…..BYPASS INTERSECTION. :17. HOWE SAYS USING CITY...
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS
MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE PRESENTED A CHECK TO SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS WEDNESDAY FOR THE FUNDS RAISED DURING THEIR ANNUAL NO SHAVE NOVEMBER MUSTACHE CONTEST. A TOTAL OF $420 WAS RAISED BY FIREFIGHTERS WHO COMPETED IN TWO DIVISIONS OF THE CONTEST. LT. PHIL MARCHAND SAYS FIREFIGHTER DEREK DEWITT WON...
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
