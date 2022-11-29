Fantasy Football Week 13: Quarterback rankings

What a turnaround it's been for Tua Tagovailoa as the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. From a question mark entering the NFL and fantasy seasons to undefeated when he starts (and finishes) the game, Tagovailoa is leading a Miami team that's won five games in a row, sits atop the AFC East and ranks up there with the best there is on offense.

He's been on an absolute tear in fantasy, too, having produced top-five positional finishes in three of his four last games. Tagovailoa was just the overall QB18 in Week 12 after the Dolphins' drubbing of the Houston Texans on Sunday, but as our own Dalton Del Don noted:

Tagovailoa continued to play extremely well, with game script predictably holding down Miami's offensive stats; Tua had 278 passing yards at halftime but finished with 299.

The Dolphins led the Texans 30-0 at halftime and won 30-15. Oh, the possibilities for Tagovailoa's final stat line. Anyway, Week 13 figures to be considerably more interesting for Tagovailoa and Co., who are tasked with a visit to San Francisco for a matchup that pits two of the league's hottest teams — and division leaders — against each other (the 49ers have won four straight).

The Dolphins' offense vs. the 49ers' defense is particularly spicy. Miami enters the game ranking third in total offense (386.7 yards/game) and sixth in points per game (25.6), while San Francisco ranks first in both total defense (281.7 yards/game) and average points allowed (15.7).

And as it pertains to Tagovailoa's potential output in your lineup this week: Only five teams are allowing fewer fantasy points to quarterbacks than the 49ers (13.8 per game). This is easily his biggest challenge in weeks, especially considering the Dolphins' competition over the past month.

Here's the quarterback position — check out where Tagovailoa and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 13:

