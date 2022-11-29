England fans in party mood after cruising to victory against Wales in World Cup

England fans were in party mode after cruising to victory against Wales in their “Battle of Britain” World Cup game.

Drinks were thrown in the air in fan parks across the nation on Tuesday, with chants of “It’s coming home” being sung loudly after the goals went in.

England won the game 3-0 thanks to a goal from Manchester City star Phil Foden and a brace from Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

There was a carnival atmosphere outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar ahead of kick-off, with both sides exchanging chants – including England fans with a drum giving a rendition of “You’re going home tonight”.

But at the end of the game Wales fans were seen leaving viewing areas in Swansea, with others holding their heads in their hands as they watched their side crash out of the tournament.

England on the other hand will face Senegal in the knockout stage of the competition on Sunday, after topping the group.

Scott Kind, 49, who lives in Qatar, said it was a “brilliant result” and he was pleased to see players in the England squad get time on the pitch.

Asked if he had seen what he wanted to see, he said: “Second half yep, they need to be quicker moving the ball around, but it was good.”

On England’s hopes for the rest of the tournament, Mr Kind said: “Decent draw second round and we’ll see – I don’t want to jinx it.”

Wales fan Huw Phillips, 54, from Carmarthen, said they “held their own” in the first half but were “under the cosh” in the second, adding: “The dream is over but the boys have done well.

“I’m very proud, never been prouder.”

Mr Phillips said he has “thoroughly enjoyed” the trip to Qatar, adding: “I’m so glad I came because I’d ummed and ahhed.”

Rashford’s performance prompted comments of “what a star” being shouted loudly at the TV screens in a London pub in Chinatown, as he was substituted in the 75th minute.

Before the game, the Prince and Princess of Wales posted on Twitter to say “Here we go… may the best team win!” in English and Welsh.

Sports minister Stuart Andrew was pictured inside the stadium wearing the One Love anti-discrimination armband.

The Conservative frontbencher, who is gay, said it was “really unfair” that football’s governing body prevented the captains of England and Wales wearing the armband at the 11th hour.

Before the game, fans hinted at relationships being tested as some families spoke of split allegiances.

Kelly Robinson-Key, 34, from Carmarthenshire in South Wales, told the PA news agency her husband supported England while her daughter backed Wales.

She said there were mixed emotions in her house after Wales were knocked out of the tournament.

“My daughter was a bit sad but pleased her daddy’s team won,” she said.

“My husband is happy because he is now able to show his face at work tomorrow, but he does feel sad for Wales as he would like to have seen them through.”

Wales fan Gethin Mark Harris, 58, from East Anglia by way of Swansea, told PA outside the stadium: “This is a hearts and heads story really, isn’t it?

“Of course I wanted Wales to win, but England are a strong side.

“Obviously this is 64 years in the making and this is just the start, I think, because we’ve had a taste of what World Cup football is about.”

Standing next to him was Jonathan Lowe, 58, from Cambridge, who lives in Poland.

The two met on the trip and despite supporting rival teams were hugging after the match.

“I think it was a shame for Wales. I’m an unusual Englishman – I support all the home nations when they are playing apart from when it’s against England.

“I think they lost it in the last game really. If they’d beaten Iran, I think we would have seen a different Wales team tonight.”

