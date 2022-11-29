Read full article on original website
Related
snntv.com
Sarasota school board negotiating severance package with superintendent
The Sarasota County School board is negotiating a severance package with Superintendent Brennan Asplen III after last night’s special meeting. His departure is now almost a certainty, but at this time last week he had no idea this was coming. “I get it where people feel blindsided and I...
snntv.com
Sarasota County Hospital Board names new officers for 2023
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Tuesday, the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board, which governs Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, named its new officers for 2023. The new chair of the Board is Tramm Hudson, who has represented the Board’s at-large Seat 1 since 2015. Hudson is a retired Sarasota banker,...
snntv.com
The Breakfast House recognized with 'Best Pancakes' in Florida
SARASOTA (WSNN) - The Breakfast House in Sarasota, nationally known for its pancakes, is a quaint little home on the outside and a restaurant on the inside. This charming yellow structure off of Fruitville Road was built in the 1920s as a Key-West-style bungalow. But, it turned into a brunch spot when Wendy Lee Goldberg decided to rent the house in 2009 exactly 13 years ago next week.
snntv.com
Sarasota County Deputies locate missing teen with autism
A child with autism who is non verbal went missing on Siesta Key. With some help from eyes in the sky, Sarasota County deputies safely found him. The beautiful moment he was reunited with his parents was caught on camera. “It’s going to be a 14-year-old male wearing a green...
snntv.com
Sarasota High, HC Brody Wiseman part ways
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Breaking news Thursday afternoon shook the Suncoast high school football landscape, as Sarasota High has parted ways with head coach Brody Wiseman. A statement sent to SNN from Sarasota High School Athletics, read: "Sarasota High School is grateful for the time and effort head Coach Brody Wiseman dedicated to the Sarasota Sailors Football Program. We've decided to make a change in leadership and take our football program in a different direction. We will begin conducting our search for our next Head Football Coach immediately. We wish Coach Wiseman the best in all future coaching endeavors.”
snntv.com
World AIDS Day Quilt project helps honor loved ones who passed to HIV/AIDS
SARASOTA - Since 1988, World AIDS Day is observed every December 1st, the day aims to raise awareness while remembering loved ones who have passed due to HIV and AIDS complications. “Their families, friends, loved ones, created these quilts in honor to memorialize them and the lives they lived and...
snntv.com
Making strides in HIV research on the Suncoast
SARASOTA - Beyond providing medical care, can community health is making several strides in research for HIV treatments nationwide. HIV research is not only important for the medical advancement of HIV treatment, it is also important for its prevention. “In the last five years we’ve helped develop long acting medications...
snntv.com
Bower Foundation raising funds to give kids shoes for Christmas
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - Suncoast kids are getting brand new shoes for Christmas this year, but the givers need your help. In its 11th year, The Bower Foundation in Manatee County has a goal of raising 30,000 dollars to help 1500 kids in need. And 100 percent of the proceeds...
snntv.com
One man killed, another seriously hurt in Manatee County crash
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - A man visiting from Indiana was killed in a crash in Manatee County on Friday. The crash occurred just after 2 Friday afternoon at the intersection of Cortez Road and 7th Street. The 71-year-old West Lafayette, IN man was in a pickup truck driving west on...
snntv.com
Hundreds remembered Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor at funeral today
PUNTA GORDA (WSNN) - A painful goodbye in Punta Gorda today, for a young Charlotte County deputy who died in the line of duty. A sad day on the Suncoast as we mourn the loss of Christopher Taylor. "This is hard; it hurts," said CCSO Sheriff Bill Prummell. "It hurts...
snntv.com
Florida-style snow falls Downtown for Fresh Fridays
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - It was "snowing" in Downtown Sarasota Friday night. Dozens of people stopped to take photos with the white fluffy stuff as it blew through the wind. It's all for Fresh Fridays, which occurs on the first Friday of the month from 7 to 10 p.m. on State Street.
snntv.com
Sarasota Ballet School to perform The Nutcracker next weekend
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - The Sarasota Ballet School dancers are performing a holiday classic next week. It’s a magical production come to life with live music by the Venice Symphony. And the shows are happening at the Venice Institute for the Performing Arts Center. Sets, scenery, and costumes come from Hong Kong Ballet.
snntv.com
Sarasota Residents Give Tips on How To Find Missing Pets
Sarasota- (SNN) Joseph Rodriquez wants to spread awareness to pet owners who have a missing animal after his own dog went for over two weeks. Rodriquez Yorkie Mishka went missing on Oct. 29th after his wife was taking his kids to a birthday party. The door was not closed property all his dogs escaped. Two of his dogs returned, but Mishka never returned.
snntv.com
Former Venice tight end, Weston Wolff, enters transfer portal
COLLEGE PARK, MD (SNN-TV) - Former Venice High School tight end Weston Wolff has entered into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. The Maryland Terrapin sophomore appeared in 3 games in 2 years in College Park, with one catch to his credit in last season's New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia Tech. This season Wolff only appeared in 2 games against Buffalo and Charlotte.
snntv.com
Summer Kohler named MaxPreps Underclassmen All-American
EL DORADO HILLS, CA (SNN-TV) - MaxPreps named their Underclassmen All-American 1st team yesterday, and Venice sophomore Summer Kohler was among the top-18 hitters recognized. The team leader in kills with 332, Kohler helped the Indians to a 7A state title, 22-4 record and No. 20 spot in the final MaxPreps Top 25 standings. She also added 203 digs, 23 blocks and 26 assists.
snntv.com
CoolToday Park hosting 'Breakfast with Brian' Dec. 17th
NORTH PORT (SNN-TV) - CoolToday Park is proud to welcome Manager of the Atlanta Braves, Brian Snitker, to the LECOM Legends Club!. On December 17th at 9am, head out to North Port to enjoy "Breakfast With Brian". At 9:30am, the former World Series Champ and NL Manager of the Year, Brian Snitker will talk baseball, followed by a Q&A period.
snntv.com
Charlotte Sports Park will not host Rays Spring Training in 2023
PORT CHARLOTTE (SNN-TV) - Will there be a spring training in Charlotte County? That's a question you no longer have to ask when it concerns the Rays and Charlotte Sports Park, because the answer is no. In a statement released just this afternoon, the Rays and Charlotte County announced: "There...
snntv.com
USF's Brian Battie named to 2nd team All-AAC
TAMPA (SNN-TV) USF RB Brian Battie was named second team all-AAC today. The former Braden River High and Sarasota High standout Battie ranked 2nd in the AAC in rushing with 98.8 ypg and finished with 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns, the sixth-best rushing season in USF program history. Battie also...
snntv.com
Game of the Week: 4S State Semis - Venice vs. Buchholz
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Venice's biggest game so far this season takes place this Friday at Powell-Davis Stadium, where the Indians will host the Buchholz Bobcats in the Class 4S State Semifinals. Following their 35-15 regional title victory over Riverview last week, the Indians face their biggest test of the season,...
Comments / 0