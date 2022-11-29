SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Breaking news Thursday afternoon shook the Suncoast high school football landscape, as Sarasota High has parted ways with head coach Brody Wiseman. A statement sent to SNN from Sarasota High School Athletics, read: "Sarasota High School is grateful for the time and effort head Coach Brody Wiseman dedicated to the Sarasota Sailors Football Program. We've decided to make a change in leadership and take our football program in a different direction. We will begin conducting our search for our next Head Football Coach immediately. We wish Coach Wiseman the best in all future coaching endeavors.”

