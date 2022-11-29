Read full article on original website
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin trolls Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze following Tigers’ coach’s comments in introductory Auburn presser
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gave a master class lesson in trolling early Wednesday morning. The Rebels’ coach sent a tweet directed at new Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, following a comment by Freeze in his introductory presser that appeared to be a jab at the Rebels.
therebelwalk.com
Coach Kermit Davis, Rebels look ahead to first true road test at Memphis Saturday
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team has its first true road test of the 2022-23 campaign this Saturday at Memphis. The team is currently coming off a 2-1 showing at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando last week. Head coach Kermit Davis saw promise from...
therebelwalk.com
A look at the new transfer portal rules: windows and signing rosters
OXFORD, Miss. — Will Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin reclaim his title as the “Portal King” in the next edition of the portal games? There have been some changes to the rules since last year, so we thought we would take a minute and go over the finer details of it all.
therebelwalk.com
The Portal Games: Some players to watch when the transfer portal opens Monday
OXFORD, Miss. — What a whirlwind few weeks it has been for Ole Miss fans. Rebels, enjoy the next 24 hours of calmness because December and all its recruiting fun is on the horizon, and that means anything can happen. Fortunately for Ole Miss fans, chess-master Lane Kiffin knows...
