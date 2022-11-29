ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

'That's the NFL': Bills' Jordan Poyer Downplays Success vs. Patriots

The NFL has long operated on the "Any Given Sunday" axiom. That's why Buffalo Bills defender Jordan Poyer seems to be urging anyone associated with the team completely forget one certain Saturday ... no matter how euphoric that evening against the New England Patriots may have been. So much has...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State to take Colorado head coach job

Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will reportedly leave his current position as the head coach at Jackson State for the University of Colorado. Sanders was reportedly offered the Colorado job last week, and according to a new ESPN report on Friday, he’s been planning his exit and recruiting players to his soon-to-be new stop in recent days. According to ESPN, there’s an internal belief at Colorado that he will arrive on campus over the weekend, though the current regime has yet to be formally informed. “They’re not doing a great job of hiding this,” a staff...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy