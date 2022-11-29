Read full article on original website
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots odds, picks and predictions
The Buffalo Bills (8-3) travel to meet the New England Patriots (6-5) for Thursday Night Football in Week 13 at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bills vs. Patriots odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
Bills' Josh Allen trolls the Patriots after another win at Gillette Stadium
Following their 24-10 win against the New England Patriots on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills moved to 9-3 and took back over first place in the AFC East. The win gave the Bills their first three-game winning streak in Foxboro since the 1992-1994 seasons. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for...
How to stream Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots on Prime: Thursday Night Football Week 13
The Buffalo Bills visit the New England Patriots for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 13 at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, November 30 (12/1/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on TV. Instead, Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video through the end of the year.
'That's the NFL': Bills' Jordan Poyer Downplays Success vs. Patriots
The NFL has long operated on the "Any Given Sunday" axiom. That's why Buffalo Bills defender Jordan Poyer seems to be urging anyone associated with the team completely forget one certain Saturday ... no matter how euphoric that evening against the New England Patriots may have been. So much has...
Patriots Bill Belichick Explains Confusing Clock Management in Loss to Bills
New England coach Bill Belichick gave up on the game rather than going for the most unlikely of comebacks.
Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State to take Colorado head coach job
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will reportedly leave his current position as the head coach at Jackson State for the University of Colorado. Sanders was reportedly offered the Colorado job last week, and according to a new ESPN report on Friday, he’s been planning his exit and recruiting players to his soon-to-be new stop in recent days. According to ESPN, there’s an internal belief at Colorado that he will arrive on campus over the weekend, though the current regime has yet to be formally informed. “They’re not doing a great job of hiding this,” a staff...
Bills Again Dominate Hated Patriots
On Thursday night at the Patriots, the Bills looked to continue the changing of the guard of supremacy in the AFC East.
LOOK: Twitter reacts to USC losing, Alabama's playoff hopes stay alive
For the second time in the 2022 college football season, USC lost to Utah. Though the Trojans dropped an October meeting against the Utes as the program’s only regular season loss, Lincoln Riley’s crew fell short in the one that mattered most: the Pac-12 Championship game. USC entered...
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day After Upsetting USC: “You’re Welcome”
The Utes' 47-24 win over the Trojans on Friday night opened the door for the Buckeyes to reach the College Football Playoff.
