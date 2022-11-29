SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers are having a tough time with their commute on this snowy Wednesday. Eastbound I-90 was closed because a semi-truck turned over and another vehicle was stuck near the I-90/US 2 interchange in Spokane. WSDOT says crews were able to push the semi-truck into the left lane to get traffic moving again. WSDOT says to avoid the...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO