5 Schools in Monroe Twp., NJ, District Close For Days Over Internet ‘Safety concerns’
MONROE TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Schools in the Monroe Township school district in Gloucester County are closed again Thursday because of internet problems. All five schools in the district have been closed since Tuesday, parents told 6 ABC Action News. At first it was blamed on a problem with the school's wireless service.
NJ town rejects Chick-Fil-A as restaurant chain expands in state
SPRINGFIELD (Union) — There will be no new Chick-Fil-A along Route 22 for now after Springfield officials rejected a proposal to open a restaurant in the complex that has housed a Barnes & Noble for decades. As reported by TapInto, the township Zoning Board unanimously passed on the fast...
shorelocalnews.com
NJ bear hunt reinstated amid rising safety concerns
Eighty-one-year-old Carol Neighbour credits her springer spaniel Amanda with saving her life during a violent Jan. 3 encounter with a black bear in Sparta, Sussex County. According to the New York Post, Neighbour was taking Amanda and her daughter’s dog outside when she saw two black bears rooting through her trash.
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
Have you looked at your latest NJ property tax bill?
Most New Jersey Homeowners got their property tax estimated bill for the next year in the mail in the past few weeks. For some it was steady or up slightly. For others it was the last straw. People are continuing to flee the state due to the outrageous property taxes...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 17-23, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 17-23, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
Homeowners in N.J. town devastated by Ida get $10M to buy out flood-prone properties
More than a year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered New Jersey, including large portions of Manville, FEMA will provide about $10 million to help fortify the borough against future storms, NJ Advance Media has learned. The funds will be provided through the agency’s Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) Swift...
Why are NJ Hospitals Suddenly Filling Up With Adults and Kids?
As we head into the home stretch of 2022, hospitals across New Jersey are filling up with patients suffering from many different illnesses. Officials are watching the numbers very carefully. Cathy Bennett, the president and CEO of the NJ Hospital Association, said the Garden State is getting slammed with a...
Tractor-Trailer Flips, Blocks Exit On I-287 Central Jersey: NJSP
A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 287 in Middlesex County, halting traffic, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 12:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 on the I-287 northbound ramp to southbound Exit 2 in Edison, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. All lanes were closed for a couple of hours,...
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Strong wind gusts knock out power to thousands
Thousands of homes and businesses across New Jersey lost power Wednesday afternoon as a strong cold front was moving through the state and generating wind gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph. About 7,000 outages were reported by the state’s utility companies at about 2:30 p.m., and the number...
Wayne, NJ couple cheated out of nearly $20K in ‘grandparent scam’
WAYNE — Police are again warning residents about the crime-by-phone known as the "grandparent scam," saying an elderly couple from the township was recently victimized by two New York men. In a release Wednesday, the Wayne Police Department said the residents' adult child called the authorities on Nov. 21,...
Flemington, NJ goes all out for Christmas
I picked the right time to be living in Flemington. This small, historic Hunterdon County town is going big for the holidays. Really big. Fun events are planned throughout December. Thursday Night Holiday Light Concerts for example. On certain Thursdays there will be live entertainment from 5 to 9:30 p.m....
The best part of New Jersey is out of the way
Everyone who lives in the great Garden State has a certain pride in their little corner of Jersey. They have the best pizza there, the best delis, the best people and the most convenient spot to live in. For the most part, we all live in our own little bubble...
New Jersey Franchised Auto Dealers Honored For Longtime Support of The Valerie Fund
MAPLEWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- The Valerie Fund was excited to honor New Jersey’s franchised new car and truck dealerships, as well as the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers (NJ CAR) as part of its 31 st Annual Thanksgiving Ball Gala Friday, November 18, 2022 at The Grove in Cedar Grove, NJ. This event raised $1.1 million dollars in support of The Valerie Fund. The partnership between The Valerie Fund and New Jersey’s franchised dealers began in 2014 and the support the fundraising efforts made by the dealership community has been remarkable. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005294/en/ Left to right: Barry Kirschner, Steve Tilton, Judy Schumacher- Tilton, TVF patient Bernardo, TVF patient Abigael, James Appleton and Marjorie Egarian. (Photo: Business Wire)
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving
You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
wrnjradio.com
Senator Bucco: Morris County mayors are right to be upset about spiking health care premiums
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Senator Anthony M. Bucco said Morris County mayors are right to be upset about the looming impact of massive health insurance premium increases imposed on local governments that will squeeze budgets and drive up property taxes. “The Murphy administration never hinted to mayors, legislators, or...
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli
A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed near busy N.J. intersection, officials say
A 77-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Morris Township, authorities said. Francisco Martinez, of Dover, was hit at about 5:50 p.m. on Whippany Road near Lindsley Drive, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Martinez was pronounced dead at...
