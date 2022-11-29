ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

shorelocalnews.com

NJ bear hunt reinstated amid rising safety concerns

Eighty-one-year-old Carol Neighbour credits her springer spaniel Amanda with saving her life during a violent Jan. 3 encounter with a black bear in Sparta, Sussex County. According to the New York Post, Neighbour was taking Amanda and her daughter’s dog outside when she saw two black bears rooting through her trash.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Why are NJ Hospitals Suddenly Filling Up With Adults and Kids?

As we head into the home stretch of 2022, hospitals across New Jersey are filling up with patients suffering from many different illnesses. Officials are watching the numbers very carefully. Cathy Bennett, the president and CEO of the NJ Hospital Association, said the Garden State is getting slammed with a...
New Jersey 101.5

Flemington, NJ goes all out for Christmas

I picked the right time to be living in Flemington. This small, historic Hunterdon County town is going big for the holidays. Really big. Fun events are planned throughout December. Thursday Night Holiday Light Concerts for example. On certain Thursdays there will be live entertainment from 5 to 9:30 p.m....
FLEMINGTON, NJ
The Associated Press

New Jersey Franchised Auto Dealers Honored For Longtime Support of The Valerie Fund

MAPLEWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- The Valerie Fund was excited to honor New Jersey’s franchised new car and truck dealerships, as well as the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers (NJ CAR) as part of its 31 st Annual Thanksgiving Ball Gala Friday, November 18, 2022 at The Grove in Cedar Grove, NJ. This event raised $1.1 million dollars in support of The Valerie Fund. The partnership between The Valerie Fund and New Jersey’s franchised dealers began in 2014 and the support the fundraising efforts made by the dealership community has been remarkable. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005294/en/ Left to right: Barry Kirschner, Steve Tilton, Judy Schumacher- Tilton, TVF patient Bernardo, TVF patient Abigael, James Appleton and Marjorie Egarian. (Photo: Business Wire)
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
101.5 WPDH

COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving

You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli

A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...

