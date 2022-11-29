Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
Related
buckscountyherald.com
Bishop Winery owners present donation in support of families battling ALS
Cindy and Kevin Bishop presented checks on Nov. 8 to the Smith and Rosica families for Jay Smith and Bryan Rosica, who are both battling ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. ALS is a neurological disease for which there is no cure or effective treatment. All funds will...
phillyvoice.com
N.J. schools must submit digital maps of buildings to police to help first responders in emergencies
New Jersey schools are now required to submit digital maps of buildings and grounds to the police as part of an initiative to assist first responders in mass shootings and other emergencies on school campuses across the state, Gov. Murphy said. All public and private schools across the state will...
phillyvoice.com
Watch the implosion of South Jersey's coal-fired Logan Generating Plant
The former Logan Generating Plant, one of New Jersey's last two coal-fired power stations, was demolished Friday morning in Swedesboro after nearly 30 years of operation at the site overlooking the Delaware River in Gloucester County. The 225-megawatt unit was shut down in the spring after the New Jersey Board...
How did students in your local school do on state tests? Find out here
The Pennsylvania Department of Education released school-by-school results of the 2022 Pennsylvania System of School Assessment and Keystone Exams, which are used as a measuring stick of student performance. The PSSAs are administered in grades three through eight in math and language arts and in grades four and eight in...
morethanthecurve.com
East Norriton police make arrest in Germantown Pike ATV incident
East Norriton Police Chief Phil T. Pulaski announced on November 30th that an arrest was made on November 17th involving the ATV incident on Germantown Pike that MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on in an article on October 30th. The incident, which took place on October 29th at approximately 4:00 p.m. was captured on video and saw several ATV riders riding on Germantown Pike as it switches from Plymouth Township to East Norriton Township. One of the ATV riders attempts to open another vehicle’s front passenger side door as the other riders box in the vehicle.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
phillyvoice.com
Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire
The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
70and73.com
Evesham Planning Board to hear plan for stores, offices on former Morrison's Garden Center site.
The Planning Board meeting has been moved to December 15. A proposal to build a six-store shopping center and two-story office building on the site of the former Morrison's Garden Center at the intersection of Tuckerton Road and Old Marlton Pike in Evesham is scheduled to go before the Planning Board on December 15.
Warrington Couple Find Their Dream Home Thanks to a Wrong Turn
The homeowners found their dream estate by chance while driving through Bucks County. A Bucks County couple is feeling rather lucky after a chance sighting helped them to secure the home of their dreams. Laura Hoover wrote about the lucky coincidence for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Larissa and Joshua Weiskopf found...
East Coventry-Based Builder Helps Nearby Couple Design Dream Home From Scratch
Nicole Holden and Mark Visco Jr. at their home in Ambler.Photo byJessica Griffin, The Philadelphia Inquirer. When high school sweethearts Mark Visco. Jr. and Nicole Holden decided to build their dream home from scratch during the pandemic, they turned to East Coventry-based Rotelle Studio(e) for help, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester County Prosescutor
On November 28, 2022, Deptford Police were dispatched to a residence on Ogden Road for a well-being check.
West Caln Resident’s Glittering Front Yard Displays Around 2.5 Miles of Christmas Lights
Christmas is West Caln resident Gary Habermann’s favorite time of the year. Strung end to end, his luminescent front yard display spans about 2.5 miles of Christmas lights, writes Fran Maye for The Daily Local News. Every year, he sets up his extravagant exhibition of 51,000 lights and 200...
Main Line Media News
Man admits to DUI crash that injured passenger in Lower Salford
NORRISTOWN — A Lower Providence man admitted to driving under the influence of drugs and without a license in connection with a one-vehicle crash in Lower Salford that seriously injured a passenger in his vehicle. Jordan Anthony Sims, 24, of the 600 block of South Park Avenue, pleaded guilty...
wdiy.org
Two PA Nursing Homes Ordered to Pay Over $500,000 in Back Wages
A federal court in Pennsylvania says two nursing and rehab centers in the midstate must pay workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages and damages. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez has more. Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central Pennsylvania with...
Retired Atlantic City police officer kills ex-girlfriend, himself
A retired Atlantic City police officer is dead after fatally shooting his former girlfriend, according to an investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. William Beattie and Erin Gatier, both 47, were found dead inside her Deptford Township home by police doing a well-being check Monday, according to the report.
Pennsylvania’s ‘top charitable cause’ is this, says study
During this season of giving, many intend to give back a little via charities. In the spirit of this, a new study has found the most popular charitable causes in each state, Pennsylvania included. SIMILAR STORIES: The most popular toy in each state — and Pa. —is squishy and soft,...
Deptford Twp. woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide: Police
Officers discovered two bodies: Erin Gatier and her ex-boyfriend, William Beattie. Autopsies revealed both Gatier and Beatty were shot.
phillyvoice.com
Repeat DUI offenders in Pa. now face tougher penalties under law honoring Delco woman killed by drunk driver
People with multiple convictions for driving under the influence now will face more stringent penalties in Pennsylvania, including tougher sentencing guidelines and longer prison terms. Deana's Law, which honors Deana DeRosa Eckman, a 45-year-old Delaware County woman who was killed by a drunk driver on Feb. 16, 2019 in Upper...
High winds result in lane restriction on nearly mile-long central Pa. bridge
NORTHUMBERLAND – High wind gusts have at times Wednesday required trucks using the nearly mile-long Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway bridge over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to stay in the passing lane. Message boards containing the lane restriction are activated when cross winds reach 35 miles an...
Pa. airport among the ‘most stressful’ in the U.S.: study
The airport is, by nature, a very stressful place. However, a new study has found which airports are the most stressful in the U.S., among them one right here in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: The worst airports to fly into during winter season. In recognizing that the holiday season is one...
Comments / 0