Lower Merion Township, PA

phillyvoice.com

Watch the implosion of South Jersey's coal-fired Logan Generating Plant

The former Logan Generating Plant, one of New Jersey's last two coal-fired power stations, was demolished Friday morning in Swedesboro after nearly 30 years of operation at the site overlooking the Delaware River in Gloucester County. The 225-megawatt unit was shut down in the spring after the New Jersey Board...
SWEDESBORO, NJ
morethanthecurve.com

East Norriton police make arrest in Germantown Pike ATV incident

East Norriton Police Chief Phil T. Pulaski announced on November 30th that an arrest was made on November 17th involving the ATV incident on Germantown Pike that MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on in an article on October 30th. The incident, which took place on October 29th at approximately 4:00 p.m. was captured on video and saw several ATV riders riding on Germantown Pike as it switches from Plymouth Township to East Norriton Township. One of the ATV riders attempts to open another vehicle’s front passenger side door as the other riders box in the vehicle.
EAST NORRITON, PA
phillyvoice.com

Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire

The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
NEWARK, DE
wdiy.org

Two PA Nursing Homes Ordered to Pay Over $500,000 in Back Wages

A federal court in Pennsylvania says two nursing and rehab centers in the midstate must pay workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages and damages. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez has more. Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central Pennsylvania with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

