Cooper to take part in U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting

WASHINGTON (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper is taking part in the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting Tuesday evening at the nation’s capital.

Cooper will be part in the lighting with the North Carolina delegation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will also take part in the ceremony, slated to start at 5 p.m.

Click the YouTube page for the event by clicking the above video link.

