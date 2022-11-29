ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Public is invited to enter a world of reading at Granby Library book fair

The Granby Elementary School PTO is holding one of their most popular literary events of the year, the Scholastic Book Fair. Today, the Granby Library Community Room was transformed in a bookstore for Granby Elementary School students, as well as members of the public eager to shop for holiday gifts.
GRANBY, CO
Columbine Elementary students get a big surprise

First and second-grade students at Columbine Elementary school were welcomed back from Thanksgiving break with a surprise, a new bicycle. Around 75 students at Columbine Elementary were surprised with a brand new bike and helmet on Monday. The bikes and helmets were supplied through a partnership between Can’d Aid —...
LONGMONT, CO
Obituary: Owen Nixon

Owen Nixon passed away on November 28, 2022 at the age of 15, following a lifetime of physical and developmental health struggles. Owen was born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado; on February 17, 2007 to parents, Trisha Bellefeuille and Jeremy Nixon. He was a playful and musical child, always laughing at inappropriate noises or using his fingers to explore the world around him. When Owen lived in Grand County his light was met by many with love, at the time of his death Owen was living with his second family in Castle rock Colorado. Where his light was met again with love. After Owen was born with Cerebral Palsy and DeMorsier syndrome , his parents were aware that his diagnosis would cause him to live a shortened life. We thank and grieve with those who had the pleasure of sharing in Owens loving light. Owen’s memory will forever be cherished by ; Trisha (Bacon) Bellefeuille and Jeremy (Ruth) Nixon, his younger half brother Lyric Bellefeuille, step brothers, sister, and his forever parents Mel and Donna, their children and all of the people who helped Owen to have the most magical life. Owen’s ability to laugh at almost anything will forever be in our hearts.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Ray Tinkum becomes new mayor of Hot Sulphur Springs

Hot Sulphur Springs welcomed their new mayor during the town board of trustees meeting on Nov. 17. Ray Tinkum replaced Christine Lee, who has been serving as mayor pro tem since former Mayor Bob McVay died in April. The town’s November elections were canceled and candidates who filed nomination petitions for the trustee and mayor positions were declared elected.
HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, CO
Grand Park fills vacant metro district board seats to represent residents

The residents of the West Meadow district in Fraser’s Grand Park development are now being represented on their special metro district board. During the district’s board meeting Nov. 15, three residents were appointed to the board, filling the long-term vacancies. A metro district levies and collects taxes on...
FRASER, CO
Hot Sulphur Springs works on town’s 20-year vision

The town of Hot Sulphur Springs is putting imagination into action with a comprehensive plan for the next two decades. On Nov. 10, community members attended a town hall meeting to discuss what they envision for Hot Sulphur’s future. The town’s comprehensive plan outlines its objectives to guide community...
HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, CO
Local guides look to help beginners prepare for winter recreation

During the summer exploring Grand County’s mountains can be as simple as hike on a trail in the sunshine — while some may worry about wildlife in the woods, most people don’t find it very intimidating. Once the snow and cold of winter comes, though, outdoor activities outside of resorts can pose greater danger and intimidation.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Estes Park and Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guys

There is an afterlife for Frozen Dead Guy Days.  In a new partnership, Estes Park and the Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guys, which recently was declared dead for this year in its longtime home in Nederland. It will be held during St. Patrick's Day weekend.Word came out tonight in a meeting of the board of Visit Estes Park Thursday night, CEO Kara Franker shared the news. "We want to rescue this festival. We want to professionalize it," Franker said. The festival ran into trouble with the town of Nederland as it tried to navigate its way...
ESTES PARK, CO
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado

Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
COLORADO STATE
Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado

Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
COLORADO STATE
Winter Park announces more terrain openings, including Mary Jane

New terrain opened at Winter Park Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the High Lonesome Express lift providing access to the High Lonesome Trail, Hobo Alley, Lonesome Whistle, Switchyard, Whistlestop, Upper Cranmer and more of Village Way. The resort also announced that Mary Jane will open Friday at 9 a.m. The Mary...
WINTER PARK, CO
Boulder County enters High Level for COVID

Boulder County Public Health announced Friday that it is moving the community level for COVID-19 from medium to high. The county cited a continued rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the reason for the move. According to the most recent data supplied by the county, there were 114 positive...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Tour bus driver strikes at least 32 vehicles in Boulder, Colorado

According to the Boulder County Police Department, a tour bus driver is suspected of striking at least 32 vehicles and leaving the scene. The department took to Twitter last night seeking additional victims of the mishap. The bus was reportedly traveling on Pleasant Street in the University Hill area between blocks 900 and 1200 when it sideswiped the long line of parked vehicles on the north side of the road. All vehicles were unoccupied and no injuries occurred.
BOULDER, CO

