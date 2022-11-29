Read full article on original website
Related
skyhinews.com
Library Corner: Reviewing the year at the Grand County Library District
Grand County Library District is a community resource that supports the residents and visitors with opportunities to explore the world and delve into passions. We are here to assist you with boundless opportunities and the following is a review of this past year. Public libraries have done a great deal...
Jeffco Public Schools announces new start, end times for fall semester
The Jefferson County School District has announced new school start and end times that will begin in the fall 2023 school year.
skyhinews.com
Granby’s finance director wins statewide Finance Professional of the Year recognition
This November, Sharon Spurlin, the town of Granby’s finance director, received statewide recognition for her work in all aspects of the town’s accounting and budget. She won the Finance Professional of the Year award from the Colorado Government Finance Officers Association. “In the complex world of numbers and...
skyhinews.com
Public is invited to enter a world of reading at Granby Library book fair
The Granby Elementary School PTO is holding one of their most popular literary events of the year, the Scholastic Book Fair. Today, the Granby Library Community Room was transformed in a bookstore for Granby Elementary School students, as well as members of the public eager to shop for holiday gifts.
Columbine Elementary students get a big surprise
First and second-grade students at Columbine Elementary school were welcomed back from Thanksgiving break with a surprise, a new bicycle. Around 75 students at Columbine Elementary were surprised with a brand new bike and helmet on Monday. The bikes and helmets were supplied through a partnership between Can’d Aid —...
skyhinews.com
Obituary: Owen Nixon
Owen Nixon passed away on November 28, 2022 at the age of 15, following a lifetime of physical and developmental health struggles. Owen was born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado; on February 17, 2007 to parents, Trisha Bellefeuille and Jeremy Nixon. He was a playful and musical child, always laughing at inappropriate noises or using his fingers to explore the world around him. When Owen lived in Grand County his light was met by many with love, at the time of his death Owen was living with his second family in Castle rock Colorado. Where his light was met again with love. After Owen was born with Cerebral Palsy and DeMorsier syndrome , his parents were aware that his diagnosis would cause him to live a shortened life. We thank and grieve with those who had the pleasure of sharing in Owens loving light. Owen’s memory will forever be cherished by ; Trisha (Bacon) Bellefeuille and Jeremy (Ruth) Nixon, his younger half brother Lyric Bellefeuille, step brothers, sister, and his forever parents Mel and Donna, their children and all of the people who helped Owen to have the most magical life. Owen’s ability to laugh at almost anything will forever be in our hearts.
skyhinews.com
Ray Tinkum becomes new mayor of Hot Sulphur Springs
Hot Sulphur Springs welcomed their new mayor during the town board of trustees meeting on Nov. 17. Ray Tinkum replaced Christine Lee, who has been serving as mayor pro tem since former Mayor Bob McVay died in April. The town’s November elections were canceled and candidates who filed nomination petitions for the trustee and mayor positions were declared elected.
skyhinews.com
Steamboat Museum to host exhibit exploring arborglyphs created by sheepherders
An exhibit set to open at the Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs on Friday, Dec. 2, will highlight the arborglyphs etched into local Aspen trees and the connections this area has to the sheepherders who created them. “In thoroughly recording, sharing and archiving our local history, we know...
skyhinews.com
Grand Park fills vacant metro district board seats to represent residents
The residents of the West Meadow district in Fraser’s Grand Park development are now being represented on their special metro district board. During the district’s board meeting Nov. 15, three residents were appointed to the board, filling the long-term vacancies. A metro district levies and collects taxes on...
skyhinews.com
Hot Sulphur Springs works on town’s 20-year vision
The town of Hot Sulphur Springs is putting imagination into action with a comprehensive plan for the next two decades. On Nov. 10, community members attended a town hall meeting to discuss what they envision for Hot Sulphur’s future. The town’s comprehensive plan outlines its objectives to guide community...
skyhinews.com
‘All kids want to go fast’: Bruce Manske talks about the growth of the Winter Park Nordic program
When Bruce Manske first took over the Nordic program at Winter Park Resort’s Competition Center, there were just 16 dedicated young athletes, now there are 55. And although the team is still in its infancy, he says the team exemplifies the term up-and-coming. “We’re a pretty young program, so...
skyhinews.com
Local guides look to help beginners prepare for winter recreation
During the summer exploring Grand County’s mountains can be as simple as hike on a trail in the sunshine — while some may worry about wildlife in the woods, most people don’t find it very intimidating. Once the snow and cold of winter comes, though, outdoor activities outside of resorts can pose greater danger and intimidation.
Estes Park and Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guys
There is an afterlife for Frozen Dead Guy Days. In a new partnership, Estes Park and the Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guys, which recently was declared dead for this year in its longtime home in Nederland. It will be held during St. Patrick's Day weekend.Word came out tonight in a meeting of the board of Visit Estes Park Thursday night, CEO Kara Franker shared the news. "We want to rescue this festival. We want to professionalize it," Franker said. The festival ran into trouble with the town of Nederland as it tried to navigate its way...
This Is Colorado's Best Pie
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Fire sparks in wooded Colorado area amid 60 MPH wind gusts
Quick acting by firefighters in Boulder County helped to prevent a disaster on the night of December 1, when a fire sparked in a heavily wooded area during a high wind event. Hours later, a different fire sparked in Southern Colorado, also stopped by a speedy reaction. According to officials,...
realvail.com
Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado
Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
skyhinews.com
Winter Park announces more terrain openings, including Mary Jane
New terrain opened at Winter Park Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the High Lonesome Express lift providing access to the High Lonesome Trail, Hobo Alley, Lonesome Whistle, Switchyard, Whistlestop, Upper Cranmer and more of Village Way. The resort also announced that Mary Jane will open Friday at 9 a.m. The Mary...
Boulder County enters High Level for COVID
Boulder County Public Health announced Friday that it is moving the community level for COVID-19 from medium to high. The county cited a continued rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the reason for the move. According to the most recent data supplied by the county, there were 114 positive...
Tour bus driver strikes at least 32 vehicles in Boulder, Colorado
According to the Boulder County Police Department, a tour bus driver is suspected of striking at least 32 vehicles and leaving the scene. The department took to Twitter last night seeking additional victims of the mishap. The bus was reportedly traveling on Pleasant Street in the University Hill area between blocks 900 and 1200 when it sideswiped the long line of parked vehicles on the north side of the road. All vehicles were unoccupied and no injuries occurred.
Comments / 0