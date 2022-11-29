Read full article on original website
Winter market kicks off in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Lackawanna Winter Market is underway on courthouse square in Scranton with 50 small businesses taking part. Organizers hope the event will encourage people to shop local this holiday season. "This event has been inspired by those European Christmas markets because they're so cozy and beautiful,...
Grant money for planned new YMCA in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — The Wayne County YMCA in Honesdale gives off historical vibes more than fitness vibes. Built in 1911 as an armory, it had several other purposes before the YMCA took over in 1979. Executive Director Tina Hoehn says they've tried to make updates to the building over...
Festival of Trees in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Festival of Trees in Scranton was seriously out of this world. That's the theme of this year's display on the Biden Street side of the Lackawanna County Courthouse. Thursday was the kick-off party and fundraiser, with proceeds going towards Toys For Tots. The 25 trees...
Removal of Laurel Run Dam No. 2 in Plains Township begins
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced on Friday that the removal process for Laurel Dam No. 2 in Plains Township is underway. DCNR says the dam will be removed due to its high-hazard status, as determined by the Department of Environmental Protection, as well as to restore […]
Opening day for Jack Frost Mountain Resort
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Ski season is officially underway in Carbon County. Newswatch 16 stopped by Jack Frost Mountain Resort near White Haven Friday afternoon, which just opened for its 50th anniversary season. The resort recently installed new chairlifts and renovated its rental and retail shops. Despite the cold...
100,000 Christmas lights shine in Schuylkill County
TUSCARORA, Pa. — Over 100,000 Christmas lights fill a development in Schuylkill County. Frank Fabrizio has been working on this display in Brockton since August, building the light fixtures by hand. The Fabrizo family has made their neighborhood Christmas light display a tradition. "The year after my father passed...
Man missing from Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A search is underway for a 67-year-old man missing from Lackawanna County. Volunteers, along with emergency responders, scoured the Nay Aug Park area of Scranton. They are looking for Thomas O'Rourke. The reason for concern is because of the cold weather and that O'Rourke is without...
Multi-unit home badly damaged by fire in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — A fire had issues with water access in Carbon County. It happened at a multi-unit home in Jim Thorpe. Fire officials say it started around 2 p.m. Thursday at the place on Coal Street. Water needed to be shuttled to the home because of a...
Lighting the way for the holidays at Marywood University
SCRANTON, Pa. — Marywood University's annual Christmas tree lighting drew its usual big crowd to the school in Lackawanna County. Folks counted down the seconds until the tree illuminated the night. Student musicians played the songs of the season as the switch was flipped to light the tree inside...
Woman's Resource Center presents award
SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman has dedicated her work to the Women's Resource Center in Scranton. Melissa Conrad, an emergency response advocate, received the Margie Memorial Award in memory of Margie Holodnak Davis, who was a victim of domestic violence. The Women's Resource Center provides counseling, emergency shelter, and...
Oil spill threatens water well in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — For Florence Peck, it's been more than a day since she last had running water in her house, after more than 200 hundred gallons of heating oil spilled at her mobile home park Wednesday morning. "When I came home from the doctors, I didn't have...
Pa. COVID update: November case counts show Lehigh Valley, rest of state poised for easier winter
The Lehigh Valley has amassed over 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, but the region currently is on track to avoid another overwhelming pandemic winter. For over a month now, both Lehigh and Northampton counties have combined to average just around 100 cases per day — currently at 104 new cases per day — and usually even a little less than that. Comparatively, at this time last year, the area was averaging more than three times that many en route to a winter that would see averages over 20 times the area’s average today.
bctv.org
Enjoy a Pennsylvania German Christmas at Christmas on the Farm
Celebrate Pennsylvania German Christmas traditions and the vibrant folk culture of the region at Christmas on the Farm, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University. Christmas on the Farm is a free, fun and educational event for the whole family featuring folklife demonstrations, live musical performances by some of the region’s finest folk musicians, kid’s activities, animals, local folk artists and special appearances from the legendary Pennsylvania Dutch holiday visitor – the Belsnickel.
Fire damages home in Wayne County
WAYMART, Pa. — An electric heater is to blame for a house fire in Wayne County. It started in a home on South Street in Waymart around 11 Thursday morning. A fire marshal says the heater sparked the fire on the first floor. Officials say no one was injured.
Pocono Organics to hold Winter Wonderland event
LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, December 10, Pocono Organics will host their Winter Wonderland at the Farm event from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Organizers say the event will showcase a fun and festive atmosphere and feature food, vendors, and displays. Certain displays will highlight Regenerative Organic Farming with Pocono Organics and […]
pahomepage.com
Eye Care Specialists | 11/29/22 Pa Live!
Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. ‘Winter Warrior Warmup’ sock drive for veterans. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. Amazon smile, helps give back while you shop. Amazon smile, helps give...
Certain vehicles banned from parking garage in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — No parking for certain electric vehicle owners at a popular shopping spot in Scranton. Signs are up at the entrance of the parking garage at the Marketplace at Steamtown. The signs were put up by the company that manages several garages in the city. It comes...
16 To The Rescue: Loki
HONESDALE, Pa. — Loki is one of the newest residents at the Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale, and even though they adore him, rescue workers want him gone as soon as possible. "He was with a very loving family his whole life. They had some circumstances beyond their control,...
Hiker Suffers Medical Emergency Several Miles Into Delaware Water Gap Hike
A woman had to be rescued and taken to a nearby trauma center after falling during a hike on the Delaware Water Gap Thursday morning, authorities said. The Knowlton Township Fire and Rescue Company was one of several crews that responded to the report of a fallen hiker about four miles north on the Appalachian Trail from the Dunnfield Creek Parking Area on Route 80, the squad said.
pahomepage.com
One dead after shooting in Columbia Borough
Family presents “Margie Memorial Award” in Scranton. Family presents "Margie Memorial Award" in Scranton. Amazon workers deliver hope to families with a cancer …. Amazon workers deliver hope to families with a cancer diagnosis. Lackawanna County getting ready for Winter Market. Lackawanna County getting ready for Winter Market.
