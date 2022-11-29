ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Christian Pulisic lifts U.S. to Round of 16 as England tops Group B

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The U.S. had to sweat out a gritty effort from Iran, but in the end, it's moving on to the Round of 16 after a 1-0 win.

Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute to put the U.S. ahead but paid for his efforts as he crashed into Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and laid on the ground for several minutes afterward. He would eventually return to the match but was subbed off at the half. Iran was the aggressor late and had several opportunities to equalize while the Americans sat on their lead. But in the end, Pulisic's effort on goal was enough to win it.

In the other match, England left no doubt as to who would top Group B with another dominant 3-0 win over Wales. The English will now face Senegal in the Round of 16 while the U.S. plays Netherlands on Saturday.

