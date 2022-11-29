ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will your representation change? State redistricting changes take effect Dec. 1

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Is your state representative or senator changing based on where you live? It's possible, thanks to redistricting changes going into effect on Dec. 1.

The Commonwealth is divided into 50 senatorial and 203 representative districts, but the representation map changes every 10 years based on the most recent census. The process is called redistricting, mandated by the Pennsylvania Constitution.

District boundaries have changed as a result of the 2020 census, and new representation will go into effect Dec. 1. According to the Pennsylvania Redistricting website , the statewide population is 13,002,700, with an average population per district of 64,053.

Changes to 108th Legislative DistrictStarting Dec. 1, residents of Montour County will become part of the 108th Legislative District.

"I look forward to meeting you and continuing to represent residents of City of Sunbury; the Northumberland County townships of Delaware, East Chillisquaque, Lewis, Point, Rockefeller, Rush, Turbot, Upper Augusta and West Chillisquaque; and the boroughs of McEwensville, Milton, Northumberland, Riverside, Snydertown, Turbotville and Watsontown," Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver wrote.

The new Danville district office will open Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Montour County Administration Building at 435 E. Front St. Office hours will be Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m.

Visitors will find light refreshments at the open house Thursday from 4-6 p.m. and are invited to stop by to say hello and check out the legislative services.

The Sunbury office is now located at 300 Washington Ave. and is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the satellite office in the Milton Borough building, 2 Filbert St., is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Tioga moves to 23rd Senatorial District

"The Senate District I represent is about to change, due to legislative redistricting," wrote Senator Gene Yaw in a post on social media.

Starting Dec. 1, Tioga County will become part of the 23rd Senatorial District. Yaw's new district office in Tioga County will be located in Wellsboro at 5 Main Street.

The office can be contacted at 570-724-5231 / FAX: 570-723-5119 – Monday through Friday.

"I look forward to serving all the residents of this wonderful county, in addition to the counties I currently represent that include: Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Union counties," Yaw wrote.

84th District changes

The 84th District, served by Rep. Joe Hamm, will serve residents in Lycoming and Sullivan counties. See the map below for a comparison.

Hamm has the following offices:

Montoursville - 274 Broad St. Montoursville, PA 17754, 570-546-2084Jersey Shore - Tiadaghton Valley Mall, Room 105, 701 Allegheny Street, Box 4, Jersey Shore, PA 17740, 570-398-4476.

Galeton, Pike Township back in 67th Legislative DistrictAlso effective Dec. 1, the Potter County communities of Galeton and Pike Township will again be part of the 67th Legislative District served by Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter).

A decade ago, these communities were shifted into the 68th Legislative District. However, due to population changes identified in the 2020 U.S. Census, they were moved back into the 67th District as part of the recent redistricting process.

“I am pleased to welcome back the residents of these two municipalities and to now represent all residents of Cameron, McKean, and Potter counties,” Causer said.

Causer has offices in Bradford, Coudersport, and Kane counties, as well as Harrisburg. Office services include:PennDOT paperwork, including driver’s license and vehicle registration applications and renewals.Information and applications for senior citizen benefit programs, including Property Tax/Rent Rebate and PACE/PACENET prescription drug programs.Information and applications for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).Help with securing birth and death certificates (photo identification required).Information about legislation.Assistance with resolving matters relating to state agencies. Causer's offices can be reached as follows:Bradford – 78 Main St., first floor, 814-362-4400Coudersport – 107 S. Main St., Room 1, 814-274-9769Kane – 54 Fraley St., Suite 2, 814-837-0880Harrisburg – 147 Main Capitol, PO Box 202067, Harrisburg, PA 17120-2067, 717-787-5075

NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

