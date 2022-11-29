Read full article on original website
Related
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet December 2022 Events
Events and other things to come to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in December 2022 detailed.
How to Get a Free Gengar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Here's how to get a free Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in Levinica City.
Dragonflight Mount Guide: Drops
Wondering which Mounts can be earned from Drops in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Here's what you need to know.
Best Dragonflight Mining Specialization
Want to get the most out of your Mining specialization in Dragonflight? Here's what you need to know.
Where to Customize Your Dragon in Dragonflight
Want to make your Drake stand out? Here's where to customize your dragon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
How to Get Bronze Scales Highland Drake in Dragonflight
Looking to get hold of the Highland Drake: Bronze Scales item in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? We've got you covered.
Valorant Patch 5.12 Chamber Nerfs Revealed
Here are all of the changes that will be made to Chamber in Valorant Patch 5.12.
How to Celebrate in Madden 23: Details, Celebrations, Inputs
Madden 23 has a lot of fun customizations, keeping the game fresh and unique for everyone. One of those customizations involves celebrations.
Is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Included in PlayStation Plus?
Wondering if Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is included in the PlayStation Plus subscription? Here's what you need to know.
When Do Stats Come Out in Warzone 2?
Here's a breakdown of when stats are set to come out in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.
League of Legends Heartsteel Balance Changes
The item Heartsteel is currently set to receive balance changes in League of Legends' ARAM mode and will be taken a look at for Summoner's Rift. With preseason 2023 adding various new features and items to League of Legends, many players feel like some of these items are overpowered. One of the newest items added, a tank item named Heartsteel, is currently one of the best items in League of Legends. Heartsteel is a part of many high win rate builds, leaving many players to wonder if the item will be receiving a nerf in the future.
How to Get to Dragon Isles in Dragonflight
Looking to step foot in the Dragon Isles? Here's how to get there in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
5 Things We Want in Fortnite Chapter 4
A new chapter is making its way to Fortnite and here are the five things that we want the team at Epic Games to introduce. Fortnite Chapter 3 already did a phenomenal job flipping the script on the franchise. Entertaining and useful mobility items such as the Grapple Glove and the popular chrome mechanic have reinvigorated the game for many users. Not only that, but collaborations with major IP such as Dragon Ball and Rocket League generated plenty of interest.
Two Point Campus: Space Academy Review: Set Phasers to Fun!
You’ve revitalized every campus. Turned each one into a potpourri of bizarre courses, bedraggled students and cult-like behavior (praise the Orb!). Where do you go from there?
League of Legends Patch 12.23 Release Date
League of Legends Patch 12.23 is set to release on Dec. 7, after two weeks of being on the PBE. While Preseason 2023 started with Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16, some players are wondering when the next patch will go live. Patch 12.23 has already been revealed by Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends and coming with it are various buffs and nerfs to champions along with seven new skins.
Why is Warzone 2 So Laggy?
With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1 off and running, it's perhaps no surprise that many seem to be having performance issues considering the new live-service game has only been out for roughly two weeks. For those looking to get a smooth experience in the new game, here's a...
League of Legends Winterblessed Skins Release Date
League of Legends will be adding seven Winterblessed skins in Patch 12.23 which are currently available on the PBE. Riot Games, the developer behind League of Legends, have shown of their new skin line. These seven new Winterblessed skins come at the perfect time right before the holidays and are a more refined version of winter. These skins are also coming to highly requested and popular champions, meaning a lot of people will be happy with Riot's decision to give these champions new skins.
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Content Revealed
Overwatch 2 Season 2 is just about to get started and in anticipation, Blizzard has revealed its upcoming content lineup. As promised, a new Tank Hero map, 30+ skins, Battle Pass and a Mythic skin are set to headline the new Season 2 offerings. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Season 2 content in Overwatch 2.
Is Warzone 2 Cross Platform?
Warzone 2 has cross platform play for those wanting to game with friends on other consoles or computer. You can also turn off the feature.
Madden 23 Harvest Ultimate Team Pack: How to Claim
