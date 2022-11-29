Read full article on original website
How to Get NBA 2K23 Santa Outfit
Here's a breakdown of how to get the Santa outfit in NBA 2K23 MyCareer on current and next gen.
Warriors dump Bulls to extend home winning streak
Jordan Poole exploded for a game-high 30 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors won their ninth straight
Khris Middleton marks Bucks return with 17 points: 'Good to be back'
Bucks forward Khris Middleton scored 17 points in his season debut on Friday night, a 133-129 loss to the Lakers in his first game action since the first round of the NBA playoffs last April.
League of Legends Prime Gaming December 2022 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends' Prime Gaming Capsule is now available to players from Nov. 29 until Dec. 28, giving players 350 RP, an unowned 1,350 RP Skin Permanent, five Mythic Essence, and more. League of Legends fans that have Prime Gaming are rushing to the site to claim their Prime Gaming...
NBA 2K23 Core Badge Patterns Explained
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Core Badge Patterns in NBA 2K23 MyCareer on next gen.
When Does NBA 2K23 Season 2 End?
Here's a breakdown of when NBA 2K23 Season 2 will end on current and next gen.
NBA 2K23 Season 3 Content Revealed
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Season 3 content in NBA 2K23.
Dejounte Murray scores 34 as the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 117-109
Bogdan Bogdanovic played for the first time for the Atlanta Hawks since undergoing knee surgery. He had 5 points in 22 minutes. However, Dejounte Murray had 34 points and 8 assists as the Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 117-109 at State Farm Arena. AJ Griffin had 24 points tonight as well! Trae Young (right shoulder), […] The post Dejounte Murray scores 34 as the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 117-109 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
5 Biggest Changes in League of Legends Patch 12.23
Here are our picks for the five biggest changes coming to League of Legends in Patch 12.23. With Patch 12.22 ushering us into the preseason before Season 13, it changed many aspects of the game that people were used to. Now that players have had a chance to try the changes out, Patch 12.23 is here to help better adjust some of the changes made.
When Do Stats Come Out in Warzone 2?
Here's a breakdown of when stats are set to come out in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.
Is Warzone 2 Cross Platform?
Warzone 2 has cross platform play for those wanting to game with friends on other consoles or computer. You can also turn off the feature.
NBA 2K23 Season 3 Patch Notes: Current and Next Gen
Here's a breakdown of the 3.0 patch notes for NBA 2K23 on Current and Next Gen.
Fortnite Football Club Detailed
Epic Games has unveiled the Fortnite Football Club and we have all the details you're looking for. The FIFA World Cup is already well underway and Epic Games has been celebrating the renowned soccer tournament through various content drops in Fortnite. Most recently, the "Let Them Know" set was announced and will feature ten outfits inspired by Fortnite that could be heavily customized.
When is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale?
Wondering when Fortnite Chapter 3 is set to reach its finale? Look no further, we've got the full breakdown of this chapter's conclusion. Fortnite Chapter 3 has been a truly memorable time for fans of the series. Players have been able to web swing around a flipped Battle Island, joined the resistance, experience good vibes, and dealt with a chrome invasion in this epic chapter. Not only that, Epic Games continued their impressive run including jaw-dropping guest characters and iconic items from beloved franchises. Fans have had a great time, but all good things must come to end.
League of Legends Winterblessed Skins Release Date
League of Legends will be adding seven Winterblessed skins in Patch 12.23 which are currently available on the PBE. Riot Games, the developer behind League of Legends, have shown of their new skin line. These seven new Winterblessed skins come at the perfect time right before the holidays and are a more refined version of winter. These skins are also coming to highly requested and popular champions, meaning a lot of people will be happy with Riot's decision to give these champions new skins.
Which League of Legends Preseason 2023 Jungling Item Should You Buy?
League of Legends Preseason 2023 has made many changes to the jungle, including adding three new jungle items. The preseason is the perfect time for Riot Games, developers of League of Legends, to try out their new ideas for the upcoming season. Preseason 2023 changed a lot of jungle mechanics as well as getting rid of the old jungle items in exchange for three new jungle companions players can pick at the start of each game. These jungle companions give different buffs depending on which was chosen, making them work well with different types of junglers.
Utah repeats as Pac-12 champs, knocks USC out of playoff
No. 11 Utah played spoiler and proved it has USC's number this season with a 47-24, come-from-behind win over No. 4 USC to win its second-straight Pac-12 title and knock the Trojans out of the fourth playoff spot.
Dragonflight Mount Guide: Drops
Wondering which Mounts can be earned from Drops in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Here's what you need to know.
