League of Legends Heartsteel Balance Changes
The item Heartsteel is currently set to receive balance changes in League of Legends' ARAM mode and will be taken a look at for Summoner's Rift. With preseason 2023 adding various new features and items to League of Legends, many players feel like some of these items are overpowered. One of the newest items added, a tank item named Heartsteel, is currently one of the best items in League of Legends. Heartsteel is a part of many high win rate builds, leaving many players to wonder if the item will be receiving a nerf in the future.
League of Legends Patch 12.23 Release Date
League of Legends Patch 12.23 is set to release on Dec. 7, after two weeks of being on the PBE. While Preseason 2023 started with Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16, some players are wondering when the next patch will go live. Patch 12.23 has already been revealed by Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends and coming with it are various buffs and nerfs to champions along with seven new skins.
League of Legends Chemtech Drake Soul Explained
League of Legends has brought back the Chemtech Drake, a powerful neutral objective first introduced back in Season 12 before it was removed from the game to be reworked. The Chemtech Drake made its first appearance during the beginning of Season 12 where it was brought into the game alongside the Hextech Drake. While the Hextech Drake stayed the same throughout Season 12, the Chemtech Drake faced a lot of criticism from the player base and was removed to be reworked.
Which League of Legends Preseason 2023 Jungling Item Should You Buy?
League of Legends Preseason 2023 has made many changes to the jungle, including adding three new jungle items. The preseason is the perfect time for Riot Games, developers of League of Legends, to try out their new ideas for the upcoming season. Preseason 2023 changed a lot of jungle mechanics as well as getting rid of the old jungle items in exchange for three new jungle companions players can pick at the start of each game. These jungle companions give different buffs depending on which was chosen, making them work well with different types of junglers.
How to Enter The Game Awards Steam Deck Giveaway
Valve are set to give away one Steam Deck for every minute of The Game Awards. Here's how to enter the giveaway.
League of Legends Winterblessed Skins Release Date
League of Legends will be adding seven Winterblessed skins in Patch 12.23 which are currently available on the PBE. Riot Games, the developer behind League of Legends, have shown of their new skin line. These seven new Winterblessed skins come at the perfect time right before the holidays and are a more refined version of winter. These skins are also coming to highly requested and popular champions, meaning a lot of people will be happy with Riot's decision to give these champions new skins.
FIFA 23 WC Stories Cup: Rewards, Requirements
FIFA 23 World Cup Stories Cup is now live until Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. ET for players to earn some special rewards through Live FUT Friendles. EA Sports has made a habit of releasing mini-tournaments in-game through Live FUT Friendlies for Ultimate Team. Players usually have a limited number of games to play for a week's time and earning enough wins will earn special rewards and season progress experience. The latest addition comes during the World Cup Stories promotion.
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Content Revealed
Overwatch 2 Season 2 is just about to get started and in anticipation, Blizzard has revealed its upcoming content lineup. As promised, a new Tank Hero map, 30+ skins, Battle Pass and a Mythic skin are set to headline the new Season 2 offerings. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Season 2 content in Overwatch 2.
Call of Duty League 2023 Talent Lineup Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Call of Duty League's broadcast talent lineup for the upcoming 2023 season.
How to Use Armor Plates When Sprinting in Warzone 2
One of the more common gripes that players hopping into Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 have had so far has been the nerf to sprinting while using armor plates. In addition to this, Infinity Ward has slowed down the game in many other departments, such as making reloaded canceling more precise and removing slide canceling from the game altogether. As such, here's a breakdown of how to use armor plates while sprinting in Warzone 2.
When is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale?
Wondering when Fortnite Chapter 3 is set to reach its finale? Look no further, we've got the full breakdown of this chapter's conclusion. Fortnite Chapter 3 has been a truly memorable time for fans of the series. Players have been able to web swing around a flipped Battle Island, joined the resistance, experience good vibes, and dealt with a chrome invasion in this epic chapter. Not only that, Epic Games continued their impressive run including jaw-dropping guest characters and iconic items from beloved franchises. Fans have had a great time, but all good things must come to end.
Brute Bonnet Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Information and details about the new Paradox Pokémon Brute Bonnet found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for Nintendo Switch.
When Do Stats Come Out in Warzone 2?
Here's a breakdown of when stats are set to come out in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.
How to Get Blitz Tix in Madden 23
Madden 23 has a lot of cool rewards worth getting hold of, like the current All Madden 3 line-up. However, you need Blitz Tix to acquire packs.
Infinite Warfighters: Eth.3n Warzone 2 Bundle: Price, Contents, How to Get
The Infinite Warfighters: Eth.3n bundle is available now for players to purchase in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II. The latest featured bundle in the shop is a callback to the beloved petty officer first class enhanced tactical humanoid 3rd revision himself, E3N, from Infinite Warfare (2016).
How to Play Fortnite Geoguessr
Wondering how you can play Fortnite Geoguessr? Don't worry, we've got you covered. For those unaware, Fortnite Geoguessr is an online game that places participants in random points of the Fortnite Island and tasks them with identifying where they are on the map. The closer your answer is to your location, the higher score you are granted. Players have the ability to choose which chapter of Fortnite's island they can be dropped in or they could really test their knowledge and elect for all versions of the map.
Is Warzone 2 Cross Platform?
Warzone 2 has cross platform play for those wanting to game with friends on other consoles or computer. You can also turn off the feature.
Is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion on Xbox?
Wondering if Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is coming to Xbox consoles? Here's what you need to know.
How to Celebrate in Madden 23: Details, Celebrations, Inputs
Madden 23 has a lot of fun customizations, keeping the game fresh and unique for everyone. One of those customizations involves celebrations.
Why is Warzone 2 So Laggy?
With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1 off and running, it's perhaps no surprise that many seem to be having performance issues considering the new live-service game has only been out for roughly two weeks. For those looking to get a smooth experience in the new game, here's a...
