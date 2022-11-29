ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

CBS News

Judge okays feds' bid to step in and manage Jackson, Mississippi's struggling water system

Jackson, Miss. — The U.S. Justice Department has won a federal judge's approval to carry out a rare intervention to improve the precarious water system in Mississippi's capital city, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday, months after the system's partial failure. The department filed the proposal for intervention on Tuesday and U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate approved it later that day in Mississippi.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Justice Department files complaint against Jackson over water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States filed a proposal in federal court that, if approved by the court, would appoint an Interim Third Party Manager to handle the City of Jackson’s water crisis. Jackson leaders and officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) have signed this order and agreed to its terms. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

How much will the interim stipulated order cost the city of Jackson?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If approved by a judge, the interim stipulated order could cost the city of Jackson around $38.8 million over the next year. Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice submitted a proposed stipulated order to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. The order,...
JACKSON, MS
Vice

This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor

It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Daily Mail

Woman refused life-saving abortion in Missouri after her water broke 18-weeks into her pregnancy is forced to travel to Illinois for procedure: Feds now launch investigation into hospital

The federal government has launched its first investigation into a hospital after a woman was denied an abortion – despite experiencing a medical emergency. Mylissa Farmer, 41, was 18-weeks pregnant when her water broke, leaving her at risk of life-threatening complications - but the hospital refused to perform an abortion despite her 'baby dying inside her'.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC News

Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
LOUISIANA STATE
Markets Insider

2 new states voted to legalize marijuana in the 2022 elections. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.

Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 21, along with Washington DC and Guam. Legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously...
MISSOURI STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Customers warning after Mississippi baker fails to deliver

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said. “She never did […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC News

NBC News

