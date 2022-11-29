Read full article on original website
Director: Federal government will force Mississippi to repay misspent TANF money
JACKSON — The federal government will force Mississippi officials to repay millions of dollars in misspent welfare funds, according to Mississippi Department of Human Services Director Bob Anderson.
Judge okays feds' bid to step in and manage Jackson, Mississippi's struggling water system
Jackson, Miss. — The U.S. Justice Department has won a federal judge's approval to carry out a rare intervention to improve the precarious water system in Mississippi's capital city, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday, months after the system's partial failure. The department filed the proposal for intervention on Tuesday and U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate approved it later that day in Mississippi.
Justice Department files complaint against Jackson over water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States filed a proposal in federal court that, if approved by the court, would appoint an Interim Third Party Manager to handle the City of Jackson’s water crisis. Jackson leaders and officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) have signed this order and agreed to its terms. […]
Federal judge to decide whether to block drugs Mississippi uses to put inmates to death
A federal judge will decide whether to block Mississippi from using three drugs when it puts inmates to death, and his ruling could determine whether the state carries out its next execution in about two weeks. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate heard several hours of arguments Monday in a lawsuit...
WLBT
How much will the interim stipulated order cost the city of Jackson?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If approved by a judge, the interim stipulated order could cost the city of Jackson around $38.8 million over the next year. Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice submitted a proposed stipulated order to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. The order,...
This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor
It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
Woman refused life-saving abortion in Missouri after her water broke 18-weeks into her pregnancy is forced to travel to Illinois for procedure: Feds now launch investigation into hospital
The federal government has launched its first investigation into a hospital after a woman was denied an abortion – despite experiencing a medical emergency. Mylissa Farmer, 41, was 18-weeks pregnant when her water broke, leaving her at risk of life-threatening complications - but the hospital refused to perform an abortion despite her 'baby dying inside her'.
Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legal fight over ‘insurrection’ clause
A federal appeals court on Thursday instructed a lower court to dismiss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) lawsuit over a challenge to her candidacy based on the “insurrection” clause of the 14th Amendment, ruling that the dispute was no longer relevant. A group of voters in March...
SFGate
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, multiple sources close to Voepel confirmed Monday. Sources close to Voepel told KCRA 3, the assemblyman has not had a relationship with the alleged shooter,...
Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote
Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missouri
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. The school's website published a story recently speaking with the Facilities Management department about the legendary tunnels under campus. While they were quick to point out there are...
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
Why Is the Mississippi River Drying Up?
"This drought affects all sectors of society," Mississippi River expert Alexander Loucopoulos told Newsweek.
Daily Beast
31 Kids Found Working Graveyard Shifts on Meat Plant ‘Kill Floors,’ Feds Say
In a complaint filed Wednesday that reads straight out the Great Depression, the feds requested a temporary injunction on a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 in “dangerous” overnight shifts at food processing plants. Packers Sanitation Services, known as PSSI, is...
2 new states voted to legalize marijuana in the 2022 elections. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.
Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 21, along with Washington DC and Guam. Legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously...
West Virginia Governor says he would not let President Biden continue to be President if Biden was his dad
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his Monday briefing that if President Biden was his dad he would not let President Biden continue to be President of the United States. ‘I would not let him continue on as President. I wouldn’t let him do it. Because absolutely he’s...
coloradopolitics.com
Despite gun-friendly SCOTUS ruling, federal judge declines to declare possession law unconstitutional
Although the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision earlier this year making it easier to strike down gun safety regulations under the Second Amendment, a federal judge has disagreed with a man's contention that he cannot now be prosecuted in Colorado under a longstanding law prohibiting felons from possessing firearms.
The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim is suing the state's attorney general over his investigation
An Indiana doctor being investigated by the state attorney general after she provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl has sued the official, alleging his office used illegitimate consumer complaints to seek patient records and pursue the probe.
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Customers warning after Mississippi baker fails to deliver
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said. “She never did […]
NBC News
