Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
What’s Up: Holiday festivitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson and her wife name newest giraffe at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's newest Masai giraffe calf officially has a name. The calf born on Aug. 31, has officially been named Charlie. Charlie's name was picked by Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson and her wife, Veronica Meinhard. The zoo said they are "incredible donors, community and zoo advocates."
WSYX ABC6
Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
WSYX ABC6
'It was a historic year,' Economic Development 411 celebrates Central Ohio success in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been a historic year for Ohio. If you are in Central Ohio right now, you are really in the leading community in the Midwest, Lt. Governor Husted said. Nearly a year has gone by since Intel announced that its $20 billion semiconductor facility would...
WSYX ABC6
Mayor Ginther talks growth, crime, political future in one-on-one interview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 went one-on-one with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. The in-depth interview tackled everything from growth and development across the city to crime. ABC 6 also got insight on the mayor's political future and even his reaction to the resignation of Ohio State's president.
WSYX ABC6
Where would Ohio State stand if new College Football Playoff format started now?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As it currently stands, Ohio State is on the outside looking in at the 2022-23 College Football Playoffs. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 5 and would need a team in the top four to slip up in their conference championship game to have a chance at making the four-team playoff.
WSYX ABC6
Fans cheer on Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs as they head to state championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs are heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to play for a state title. Fans lined up the streets Friday morning to give them a big sendoff. The high school football team is on a 14-game winning streak. The Bulldogs have...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus measles cases rise to 50 Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus continue to rise. Columbus Public Health reported 50 total cases on Friday with 20 hospitalizations from measles. Health officials said all of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. 50% of the cases are in children between the ages of 1-2.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Fashion Alliance, Hot Pockets making cargo shorts with literal 'hot pockets'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hot Pockets is collaborating with the Columbus Fashion Alliance to make cargo shorts with a literal hot pocket. The shorts feature an insulated pocket which is labeled "hot" and "insert sandwich here." The other pocket is labeled "cold." “Wearing shorts in winter is a bold...
WSYX ABC6
C.J. Stroud named finalist for Manning Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named a finalist for yet another postseason award. The sophomore from Inland Empire, Calif., was selected as one of 11 finalists for the Manning Award, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Friday. The Manning Award was created by the...
WSYX ABC6
Brian Hartline says his 'heart is at Ohio State'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline on Thursday responded to rumors that he was interviewing for jobs elsewhere, specifically at Cincinnati. "I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right...
WSYX ABC6
No. 25 Ohio State falls to No. 17 Duke 81-72 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the 17th-ranked Duke Blue Devils 81-72 Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Buckeyes were looking to make it back-to-back wins over Duke after beating the Blue Devils in Columbus last season. Ohio State's Zed Key...
WSYX ABC6
C.J. Stroud named a finalist for college football's Walter Camp Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop us if you've heard this before: Ohio State quarterback C.J. is a finalist for a major college football postseason award. Stroud is one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Award, given annually to the player of the year. The sophomore quarterback threw for...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man gets help from state after unwanted cables lead to conflicts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dangling wires are leading to major nuisances and distraught homeowners across Columbus. Multiple viewers have called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers since the summer to say the cable companies are not removing their unwanted and unused cables. "It was going across one, two,...
WSYX ABC6
It's A Boy! Columbus Zoo welcomes new calf
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo cow population is growing. Luna, a Dexter cow, gave birth on Thanksgiving Day to a calf named Russet. Russet’s name was chosen by zoo donor Krista Hyme. A statement from the Zoo said Russet and his mother will be "resting and...
WSYX ABC6
No. 4 Ohio State uses huge second half to beat No. 18 Louisville 96-77
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 4 Ohio State trailed by eight at the half Wednesday night but stormed back in the second half to beat No. 18 Louisville 96-77 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Heading into the half, the Buckeyes trailed the Cardinals 45-37 but the tides quickly changed...
WSYX ABC6
Growth concerns in Marysville: worries about traffic, losing 'small-town feel'
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in one Central Ohio town are worried that a massive new subdivision could lead to a change in the way their small town feels and will add to traffic woes already being felt. Marysville residents said they have concerns about the annexation of land...
WSYX ABC6
Staffing shortages, uncertainty the reality for childcare centers recovering from pandemic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Challenges for many in the childcare industry include shortages in staffing, struggles in hiring, and the realities of a field that's never fully recovered from the pandemic. The impacts of the pandemic vary across the area. "We are like a big family here," Juliet Blackenberry,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus measles outbreak: Health officials name 3 locations people may have been exposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health is warning of three locations across the city where people may have been exposed to measles. The agency is investigating confirmed cases in unvaccinated people who were at the following places while infectious:. Meijer | 6175 Sawmill Road | No. 19 from...
WSYX ABC6
Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State's standout sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named on Monday the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year in the Big Ten. Harrison Jr. is the first Buckeye to receive the award. The Philadelphia native led the Buckeyes in receiving with 72 catches for...
WSYX ABC6
C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year for second straight year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday. The Ohio State quarterback repeated the feat following a 37-touchdown sophomore season in which he threw for 3,340 yards. Stroud led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record and the No. 5...
Comments / 0