ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Columbus measles cases rise to 50 Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus continue to rise. Columbus Public Health reported 50 total cases on Friday with 20 hospitalizations from measles. Health officials said all of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. 50% of the cases are in children between the ages of 1-2.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

C.J. Stroud named finalist for Manning Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named a finalist for yet another postseason award. The sophomore from Inland Empire, Calif., was selected as one of 11 finalists for the Manning Award, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Friday. The Manning Award was created by the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Brian Hartline says his 'heart is at Ohio State'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline on Thursday responded to rumors that he was interviewing for jobs elsewhere, specifically at Cincinnati. "I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

No. 25 Ohio State falls to No. 17 Duke 81-72 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the 17th-ranked Duke Blue Devils 81-72 Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Buckeyes were looking to make it back-to-back wins over Duke after beating the Blue Devils in Columbus last season. Ohio State's Zed Key...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

C.J. Stroud named a finalist for college football's Walter Camp Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop us if you've heard this before: Ohio State quarterback C.J. is a finalist for a major college football postseason award. Stroud is one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Award, given annually to the player of the year. The sophomore quarterback threw for...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus man gets help from state after unwanted cables lead to conflicts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dangling wires are leading to major nuisances and distraught homeowners across Columbus. Multiple viewers have called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers since the summer to say the cable companies are not removing their unwanted and unused cables. "It was going across one, two,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

It's A Boy! Columbus Zoo welcomes new calf

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo cow population is growing. Luna, a Dexter cow, gave birth on Thanksgiving Day to a calf named Russet. Russet’s name was chosen by zoo donor Krista Hyme. A statement from the Zoo said Russet and his mother will be "resting and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State's standout sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named on Monday the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year in the Big Ten. Harrison Jr. is the first Buckeye to receive the award. The Philadelphia native led the Buckeyes in receiving with 72 catches for...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy