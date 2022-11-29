ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

WWMT

Police investigate shooting in Kalamazoo's Eastside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police officers combed the Eastside neighborhood with flashlights for bullet casings looking for shooting evidence Friday night. A K9 from Western Michigan University was also called to the scene at Center Street and Hazard Avenue. A 17-year-old boy was shot and admitted to nearby Ascension Borgess...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kidnapped 4-year-old girl found in Texas, mother facing charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Zora Armstrong is coming home. Armstrong, 4, who was allegedly kidnapped by her mother Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, was found in San Angelo, Texas, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Armstrong kidnapped: Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl. Armstrong-Cavin, who does...
SAN ANGELO, TX
WWMT

Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a mother who took her 4-year-old daughter during a supervised visit in Grand Rapids Tuesday night. Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter Zora Armstrong along Alpine Avenue at 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo residents voice opinions on Graphic Packaging odors

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents voiced their opinions Thursday night after years of odor complaints coming from the Graphic Packaging paper factory near the northside neighborhood. After being cited multiple times by the state, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Graphic Packaging reached a settlement. A...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Boat Show to feature boats, kayaks, and more

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Boat Show is expected to take place for three days at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. The show is scheduled for Friday from 2-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers. Boats,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office to launch speed enforcement campaign

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — In an effort to decrease death and serious injuries caused by speeding drivers in Ottawa County, the sheriff's office is scheduled to launch a three-month speed enforcement campaign Thursday. Avoiding arrest: Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft. The...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
DEWITT, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek traffic advisory issued for Friday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city residents are being advised to avoid a work zone that will detour traffic on Friday. City crews are expected to repair a broken sewer main that will result in the temporary closure of 22nd Street North between Avenue A and Avenue C.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

$100,000 donation aims to keep Patmos Library doors open

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A $100,000 surprise donation is expected to keep Patmos Library's doors open after voters turned down its operating millage in the Nov. 8 midterm election. The donation, made by Andy and Tracie Wierda, pushed back the library's original plan to close on September 2024, library...
JAMESTOWN, MI
WWMT

Eastside neighborhood in Kalamazoo expected to see new development

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The east side of Kalamazoo is expected to see a brand new redevelopment complex. Kalamazoo and the community on the east side have organizers that are helping build and refresh the east side of town with the Eastside Gateway Project. Possible: Bike lanes could be added...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

'Make a Veteran Smile' campaign aims to spread holiday cheer to veterans

LANSING, Mich. — With Christmas right around the corner, holiday cheer continues to spread throughout West Michigan. Michigan Veterans Homes announced their "Make a Veteran Smile" campaign Wednesday, encouraging Michiganders to send cards or letters to veterans. Veterans and Military Families Month: Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout November.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Annual "Tree of Love" holiday campaign aims to save lives

The Ascension Borgess "Tree of Love" campaign is back for another holiday season in Kalamazoo. The fundraising effort, which provides free breast cancer screenings to low income women, is accepting donations until December 31st. The foundation says one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

South Haven meets fundraising goal for downtown park improvement

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The City of South Haven is wrapping up a fundraising effort to build a wintertime gathering place at Dyckman Park in the city's downtown. The city beat its goal by $284, just before the deadline, to fund some much anticipated upgrades to the popular park, according to the city.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

