WWMT
Police investigate shooting in Kalamazoo's Eastside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police officers combed the Eastside neighborhood with flashlights for bullet casings looking for shooting evidence Friday night. A K9 from Western Michigan University was also called to the scene at Center Street and Hazard Avenue. A 17-year-old boy was shot and admitted to nearby Ascension Borgess...
WWMT
Man faces felony charges for allegedly shooting relative in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in Kalamazoo County court Friday for a shooting that hospitalized his relative. Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable up to life, and felony firearms, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. A judge ordered...
WWMT
Kidnapped 4-year-old girl found in Texas, mother facing charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Zora Armstrong is coming home. Armstrong, 4, who was allegedly kidnapped by her mother Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, was found in San Angelo, Texas, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Armstrong kidnapped: Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl. Armstrong-Cavin, who does...
WWMT
Suspect dead after shooting at Grand Rapids police officers, cruiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A potential homicide suspect shot at Grand Rapids police Thursday, when three officers returned fire, according to Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom. The suspect died down the road from the shooting scene on Cass Avenue, Winstrom said. It was not clear if he died...
WWMT
Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing man in Oshtemo Township
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was stabbed Thursday around 4:16 a.m. near W Kl Avenue in Oshtemo Township, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. While driving to the scene, deputies said they were told the suspect was running from the scene on foot. The Kalamazoo Department of...
WWMT
Man hospitalized after being shot by relative, Kalamazoo Township police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Township man is recovering at the hospital after he was allegedly shot by his relative at a home on East Mosel Avenue Thursday, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. Wild emu chase: Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County. Officers were called to...
WWMT
Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
WWMT
Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a mother who took her 4-year-old daughter during a supervised visit in Grand Rapids Tuesday night. Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter Zora Armstrong along Alpine Avenue at 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
WWMT
Kalamazoo residents voice opinions on Graphic Packaging odors
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents voiced their opinions Thursday night after years of odor complaints coming from the Graphic Packaging paper factory near the northside neighborhood. After being cited multiple times by the state, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Graphic Packaging reached a settlement. A...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Boat Show to feature boats, kayaks, and more
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Boat Show is expected to take place for three days at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. The show is scheduled for Friday from 2-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers. Boats,...
WWMT
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office to launch speed enforcement campaign
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — In an effort to decrease death and serious injuries caused by speeding drivers in Ottawa County, the sheriff's office is scheduled to launch a three-month speed enforcement campaign Thursday. Avoiding arrest: Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft. The...
WWMT
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
WWMT
Battle Creek traffic advisory issued for Friday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city residents are being advised to avoid a work zone that will detour traffic on Friday. City crews are expected to repair a broken sewer main that will result in the temporary closure of 22nd Street North between Avenue A and Avenue C.
WWMT
$100,000 donation aims to keep Patmos Library doors open
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A $100,000 surprise donation is expected to keep Patmos Library's doors open after voters turned down its operating millage in the Nov. 8 midterm election. The donation, made by Andy and Tracie Wierda, pushed back the library's original plan to close on September 2024, library...
WWMT
Eastside neighborhood in Kalamazoo expected to see new development
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The east side of Kalamazoo is expected to see a brand new redevelopment complex. Kalamazoo and the community on the east side have organizers that are helping build and refresh the east side of town with the Eastside Gateway Project. Possible: Bike lanes could be added...
WWMT
One year after Oxford shooting, lawmakers criticize lack of urgency on school safety
LANSING, Mich. — On the one year anniversary of the fatal shooting at Oxford High School — a tragedy that left four students dead, seven people injured, and a community in pain — some are left wondering what's been done in Lansing to prevent another mass shooting from occurring.
WWMT
$40M Michigan Capitol welcome center officially opens after decades of planning
LANSING, Mich. — A project decades, and millions of dollars, in the making is finally finished in Lansing. Where there was once a parking lot, Michigan has a new $40 million space to welcome visitors to and natives of the state alike to the center of politics in the Mitten.
WWMT
'Make a Veteran Smile' campaign aims to spread holiday cheer to veterans
LANSING, Mich. — With Christmas right around the corner, holiday cheer continues to spread throughout West Michigan. Michigan Veterans Homes announced their "Make a Veteran Smile" campaign Wednesday, encouraging Michiganders to send cards or letters to veterans. Veterans and Military Families Month: Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout November.
WWMT
Annual "Tree of Love" holiday campaign aims to save lives
The Ascension Borgess "Tree of Love" campaign is back for another holiday season in Kalamazoo. The fundraising effort, which provides free breast cancer screenings to low income women, is accepting donations until December 31st. The foundation says one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point...
WWMT
South Haven meets fundraising goal for downtown park improvement
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The City of South Haven is wrapping up a fundraising effort to build a wintertime gathering place at Dyckman Park in the city's downtown. The city beat its goal by $284, just before the deadline, to fund some much anticipated upgrades to the popular park, according to the city.
