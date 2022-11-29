ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Holiday Spotlight: Wild Birds Unlimited

(WFRV) – Our feathered friends are just waiting for you to visit Wild Birds Unlimited. Our expert Nancy Paul visited Local 5 Live to help you get started to up your birding game, even through the winter months. You’ll find Wild Birds Unlimited at 2285 S Oneida Street in...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Wisconsin sees increase in invasive pest Spongy Moth for a third consecutive year

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) caught 202,300 spongy moths (formerly named gypsy moths) in 10,044 traps this summer. A spongy moth is an invasive pest that has been spreading westward since its introduction to North America. Caterpillars feed on the leaves of many species of trees and shrubs, especially oaks, and can cause severe leaf loss when feeding in large numbers.
WISCONSIN STATE
‘A Very Neenah Christmas’ tonight starting at 6 pm

(WFRV) – Do a little window shopping with a twist. Local 5 Live spotlights just three small businesses that are a part of A Very Neenah Christmas happening tonight. My Soul Loves, 124 W Wisconsin Avenue, Neenah. Follow on Facebook for the latest. Red Door Mercantile, 130 W Wisconsin...
NEENAH, WI
Pet Saver: Nova

Meet Nova, a sweet, 8-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. She was surrendered to the humane society because she didn’t get along with another resident dog, and would prefer to be in a home where she can be a single dog. Our...
GREEN BAY, WI
Shop the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass and give the gift of glass

(WFRV) – Create a cookie platter that will really get Santa’s attention – or add a homemade ornament to the tree. Local 5 Live visited the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass where you can give the gift of glass this season, plus some adult and kid classes available.
Oak Grove Dentistry: Gift-giving tips for a great smile

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in oral health and gift-giving tips for a great smile. Dr. Eric Childs from Oak Grove Dentistry gives Local 5 Live viewers some of his favorite stocking stuffers including electronic toothbrushes, water flossers, and subscription services. For more on the subscription services...
GREEN BAY, WI
Blustery conditions to start the weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A low pressure system sits over northern WI tonight, and allow for some mixed showers to move through tonight. Attached to the low is a cold front that will push through tonight, and behind that frigid air and very windy conditions will follow.
WISCONSIN STATE
Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day 2022

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row. Bath & Body Works will celebrate its 2022 Annual Candle Day on December 2-3. During the event, all 3-wick candles...
CLEVELAND, WI
Give the gift of Green and Gold at the Pro Shop

(WFRV) – It’s a gift that is sure to be a hit with someone on your shopping list. Lisa Treichel stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at some of her holiday favorites at the Packers Pro Shop. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Southwest High School performs ‘Bring It On’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Southwest High School is back presenting Bring It On. Senior Isac Rios, who plays Steven, says the hard work and dedication of every single individual makes it all the more reason to come out and see the show. “Dedicated workers all over the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Beauty gift ideas from Moxie Boutique Salon

(WFRV) – It’s the one size fits all gift of self care. From make up to a spa experience, Moxie in De Pere has you covered. Owner Danielle visited Local 5 Live with some ideas plus details on the upcoming holiday market. Now through the end of the...
DE PERE, WI
Shop rustic, holiday must-haves at Door County Nature Works

(WFRV) – It’s a must stop when you are holiday shopping. Local 5 Live gets a look inside the rustic barn that is the store for decorating trends, and ideas for the whole home, plus you are sure to check people off your holiday gift list when you visit Door County Nature Works.
EGG HARBOR, WI
Why are snowplows in Wisconsin adding green lights to its vehicles?

(WFRV) – December is upon us, which means snow is also inevitable in northeast Wisconsin, and when it does fall, you may notice green lights on snowplow trucks. This is due to a new law that took effect in April allowing county and municipal snowplows to use fluorescent green warning lights in addition to red or amber lights.
WISCONSIN STATE

