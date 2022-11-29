Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Wild Birds Unlimited
(WFRV) – Our feathered friends are just waiting for you to visit Wild Birds Unlimited. Our expert Nancy Paul visited Local 5 Live to help you get started to up your birding game, even through the winter months. You’ll find Wild Birds Unlimited at 2285 S Oneida Street in...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin sees increase in invasive pest Spongy Moth for a third consecutive year
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) caught 202,300 spongy moths (formerly named gypsy moths) in 10,044 traps this summer. A spongy moth is an invasive pest that has been spreading westward since its introduction to North America. Caterpillars feed on the leaves of many species of trees and shrubs, especially oaks, and can cause severe leaf loss when feeding in large numbers.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: What is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Cocktail?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It just isn’t supper in Wisconsin without some conversation, usually over cocktails first. And on a Sunday afternoon, while waiting for the kitchen to open at River’s Bend Supper Club in Green Bay, Local 5 had a conversation about cocktails and what is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Continue to beautify and grow our thriving downtown community’: Artfest coming to Green Bay for summer 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The streets of downtown Green Bay are set to come alive for the area’s newest art and culture celebration during a weekend in July 2023. Downtown Green Bay, Inc. announced on Wednesday that Artfest will bring art vendors, music, food, demonstrations, and plenty of fun to downtown Green Bay on July 28-30.
wearegreenbay.com
‘A Very Neenah Christmas’ tonight starting at 6 pm
(WFRV) – Do a little window shopping with a twist. Local 5 Live spotlights just three small businesses that are a part of A Very Neenah Christmas happening tonight. My Soul Loves, 124 W Wisconsin Avenue, Neenah. Follow on Facebook for the latest. Red Door Mercantile, 130 W Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Nova
Meet Nova, a sweet, 8-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. She was surrendered to the humane society because she didn’t get along with another resident dog, and would prefer to be in a home where she can be a single dog. Our...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Santa Claus and mischievous Monkey Elves’: NEW Zoo’s annual Holiday Fest set for Saturday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rumor has it that Santa Claus and mischievous Monkey Elves will be taking over the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park for the annual Holiday Fest this Saturday. The Holiday Fest, which will take place at the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park on Saturday, December...
wearegreenbay.com
Shop the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass and give the gift of glass
(WFRV) – Create a cookie platter that will really get Santa’s attention – or add a homemade ornament to the tree. Local 5 Live visited the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass where you can give the gift of glass this season, plus some adult and kid classes available.
wearegreenbay.com
Oak Grove Dentistry: Gift-giving tips for a great smile
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in oral health and gift-giving tips for a great smile. Dr. Eric Childs from Oak Grove Dentistry gives Local 5 Live viewers some of his favorite stocking stuffers including electronic toothbrushes, water flossers, and subscription services. For more on the subscription services...
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Blustery conditions to start the weekend
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A low pressure system sits over northern WI tonight, and allow for some mixed showers to move through tonight. Attached to the low is a cold front that will push through tonight, and behind that frigid air and very windy conditions will follow.
wearegreenbay.com
The Community Foundation matching up to $51K in donations to Salvation Army on Fri.
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Donations to the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities Red Kettles are worth double the amount on Friday. The Community Foundation is matching up to $51,000 in donations, making it the largest match day in the Fox Valley. The money raised goes toward the Salvation...
wearegreenbay.com
Bosse’s News & Tobacco spends its final day in Green Bay preparing to serve a new city
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco has been serving the Green Bay community for 124 years, but now, it spends its final day preparing to serve a new community. Being one of the oldest and largest newsstands in the state of Wisconsin, the store began...
wearegreenbay.com
Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day 2022
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row. Bath & Body Works will celebrate its 2022 Annual Candle Day on December 2-3. During the event, all 3-wick candles...
wearegreenbay.com
Give the gift of Green and Gold at the Pro Shop
(WFRV) – It’s a gift that is sure to be a hit with someone on your shopping list. Lisa Treichel stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at some of her holiday favorites at the Packers Pro Shop. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Southwest High School performs ‘Bring It On’
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Southwest High School is back presenting Bring It On. Senior Isac Rios, who plays Steven, says the hard work and dedication of every single individual makes it all the more reason to come out and see the show. “Dedicated workers all over the...
wearegreenbay.com
Beauty gift ideas from Moxie Boutique Salon
(WFRV) – It’s the one size fits all gift of self care. From make up to a spa experience, Moxie in De Pere has you covered. Owner Danielle visited Local 5 Live with some ideas plus details on the upcoming holiday market. Now through the end of the...
wearegreenbay.com
Shop rustic, holiday must-haves at Door County Nature Works
(WFRV) – It’s a must stop when you are holiday shopping. Local 5 Live gets a look inside the rustic barn that is the store for decorating trends, and ideas for the whole home, plus you are sure to check people off your holiday gift list when you visit Door County Nature Works.
wearegreenbay.com
Why are snowplows in Wisconsin adding green lights to its vehicles?
(WFRV) – December is upon us, which means snow is also inevitable in northeast Wisconsin, and when it does fall, you may notice green lights on snowplow trucks. This is due to a new law that took effect in April allowing county and municipal snowplows to use fluorescent green warning lights in addition to red or amber lights.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Fire Department responds to house fire, adds first red bulb to Christmas Wreath
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after midnight on December 1, the Appleton Fire Department was sent to a house fire, turning the first green bulb to red on its Christmas Wreath. According to the Appleton Fire Department, units were dispatched to the 700 block of West Harris Street for...
