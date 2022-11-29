The Las Vegas Invitational debacle continues to show the divide in the treatment of men’s and women’s athletics

EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers Flag Football Team (SCHS) competed extremely hard all season and ended up facing Dodge County (DC) in the first round of the GHSA Class AA State Playoffs on Tuesday, November 29. In that game, SCHS trailed DC 7-0 at halftime and had a chance to tie the game after quarterback Haley Moore threw a touchdown pass to Alyssia Franklin. However, the Lady Panthers failed to convert the extra point and turned the ball over on interceptions during their next two possessions. As a result, SCHS went on to lose to the Lady Indians 7-6. With the loss, the Lady Panthers end the 2022 season with a record of 4-4.

1 DAY AGO