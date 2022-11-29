ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Las Vegas Invitational debacle continues to show the divide in the treatment of men’s and women’s athletics

By Shaaz Peerani
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Brentwood battles Central Fellowship

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Central Fellowship Lancers played the Brentwood War Eagles for the GIAA 2A state championship. The War Eagles were playing for a second straight title. They won the GISA 2A title last year. The Lancers were also going for a second consecutive title after winning the GIAA 2A championship last year.
SANDERSVILLE, GA
The Daily South

Georgia Tech Student Takes Home Big Prize On "Wheel of Fortune"

Quincy Howard keeps finding new ways to make his Georgia hometown proud. The Georgia Tech sophomore and Dublin High School Class of 2021 valedictorian competed on Wheel of Fortune as part of the game show’s ongoing “College Week” series Monday night. And with his mom and dad at his side, the industrial engineering student won big in the final round.
DUBLIN, GA
41nbc.com

Central’s Joaquin Sample out as head football coach after 5 seasons

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central High School is looking for a new head football coach. Joaquin Sample announced on social media Thursday he is no longer the coach. He led the Chargers from 2018-2022, posting an overall record of 16-36. His teams made the playoffs in 2019, 2020 and 2022. His 2022 team finished 3-8 after falling in the first round of the playoffs.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

John Milledge Academy wins its 4th consecutive state football title

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The John Milledge Academy Trojans defeated Deerfield-Windsor 49-0 to claim their fourth consecutive GIAA, previously GISA, 3A state title. The Trojans went up 21-0 at halftime and added another four touchdowns in the second half. The only chances the Knights had to score were on two long field goals, which both were no good.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
High School Football PRO

Warner Robins, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WARNER ROBINS, GA
High School Football PRO

Wrightsville, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SCHLEY COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Peach County head coach Chad Campbell says he’s stepping down

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Peach County High School’s Chad Campbell says he’s stepping down after 16 seasons as the Trojans’ head football coach. The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Todd Holcolmb was the first to report the news Wednesday. Campbell, a 1987 Hawkinsville High School graduate,...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Herschel Walker visits Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Herschel Walker making several campaign stops across the state today in the last day of early voting and one of those stops was in Warner Robins. Supporters were on hand to hear Herschel Walker speak just days away from the election. Walker had some...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

The Otis Redding Foundation hosts the “O-tis the Season” music concert

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Otis Redding Foundation is starting the Christmas season while showcasing the talent from students from the music programs. The Foundation will host the “O-tis the Season” holiday fundraiser and concert on Saturday, in support of music and arts programs for their students. The concert will...
MACON, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Panthers Flag Football season ends in playoffs with loss to Dodge County

EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers Flag Football Team (SCHS) competed extremely hard all season and ended up facing Dodge County (DC) in the first round of the GHSA Class AA State Playoffs on Tuesday, November 29. In that game, SCHS trailed DC 7-0 at halftime and had a chance to tie the game after quarterback Haley Moore threw a touchdown pass to Alyssia Franklin. However, the Lady Panthers failed to convert the extra point and turned the ball over on interceptions during their next two possessions. As a result, SCHS went on to lose to the Lady Indians 7-6. With the loss, the Lady Panthers end the 2022 season with a record of 4-4.
41nbc.com

VIDEO: ‘Disney on Ice’ returns to Macon this week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Disney On Ice returns to the Macon Coliseum with “Let’s Celebrate.” The show kicks off Thursday, December 1st and runs through December 4th. “Let’s Celebrate” includes more than 50 Disney characters, with Mickey and Minnie as host. The show takes you on...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Statewide shooting hoax has led to FBI investigation

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Today has been a very busy day for law enforcement and school officials across the state of Georgia after a string of hoax shooting calls took place. Earlier today a call came in about an active shooter on the Westside High School's campus, making it one of many Georgia schools victimized by the shooting hoax.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Houston County Health Department hosts World AIDS Day event

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – December 1 is World AIDS Day, and the Houston County Health Department is spreading awareness about the disease. This is the second year the health department partnered with Warner Robins Parks and Recreation to host the event at Deloris Toliver Park. The event offered free...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
donalsonvillenews.com

City of Forsyth to select Blue as new Police Chief

According to reports from the Monroe County Reporter the City of Forsyth, Georgia, approximately 25 miles north of Macon was scheduled to announce on Wednesday it had chosen Donalsonville Police Chief Woodrow Blue as the new City of Forsyth Police Chief. The hire must still be formally approved by the...
FORSYTH, GA
wgxa.tv

Baldwin High School targeted in statewide active shooter hoax

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Milledgeville Police and multiple units from other law enforcement agencies responded to reports of an active shooter at Baldwin High School. A lockdown was put into effect and law enforcement agents quickly performed a sweep of the whole school and found that there was no threat.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Report of active shooter at Macon school part of statewide hoax

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A phone call about a possible active shooter at a Bibb County high school is being investigated. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in reporting an active shooter at Westside High School in Macon. The Sheriff's Office said initially it's likely a false claim, but they are investigating it. Bibb County School District officials have confirmed the call came in, but say there is no validity to the claim.
MACON, GA

