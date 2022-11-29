ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

WVU, Xavier to clash in Cincinnati

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hops the border to the Buckeye State to face Xavier in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Saturday. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on FOX Sports 1. The Mountaineers (6-1) will revisit plenty of old memories...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF

WVU Opens 2022-23 Indoor Track and Field Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team opens the 2022-23 indoor season on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener hosted by Boston University at the BU Track and Tennis Center in Boston. Saturday’s action begins at 10:30 a.m. ET, with field and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Bob Huggins leads West Virginia against ex-rival Xavier

A rivalry will be partially renewed when the West Virginia Mountaineers head to Cincinnati Saturday evening to play the host Xavier Musketeers. West Virginia (6-1) is coached by former University of Cincinnati coach Bob Huggins. While leading the Bearcats, Huggins had many memorable encounters with Xavier in a fierce rivalry known as the “Crosstown Shootout” by fans and players.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF

WVU indoor track and field schedule announced

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2022-2023 indoor track and field schedule. The Mountaineers begin the campaign with the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. ET. West Virginia...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Tight End Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

According to Chris Anderson of 247Sports, West Virginia tight end Mike O'Laughlin has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. O'Laughlin has suffered three season-ending ACL injuries during his five years in Morgantown, and following his third injury against Texas on October 1st, he later contemplated retiring from the game of football later in the Month.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia welcomes Delaware State on Saturday

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team continues its three-game homestand on Saturday, Dec. 3, as the Mountaineers welcome Delaware State to Morgantown. Tipoff against the Hornets is set for 2 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 1 p.m. Saturday’s contest against DSU will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

The season debut of The Bob Huggins Show airs this weekend

A new season of the Bob Huggins Show returns this season and Gold and Blue Nation will recap the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi will bring you up to speed on Bob Huggins and company and analysis from WVU Hall of Famer Warren Baker.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Mountaineers aren't what they were, wonder what might be

West Virginia has returned to the Coliseum with two more wins than it had when it left for the Phil Knight Legacy event but also the first loss of the season. The Mountaineers have zoomed up the KenPom ratings and are knocking on the door of the top 25 for the first time in a long time. Things are different, a little less unknown than they were before heading out west to practice for and play three games in four days against the best competition to date.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU hires Wren Baker as director of athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University confirmed Wednesday that it had hired Wren Baker as its new director of athletics. Baker heads to Morgantown after a historic six-year stint at the University of North Texas. His hire concludes a 16-day search for a new athletic director at WVU, which began after the departure of Shane Lyons.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Brown to remain head coach of WVU football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown will remain the head coach of WVU football, according to a statement from the university’s interim director of athletics. Following the announcement that Wren Baker has been named director of athletics at WVU, Rob Alsop issued the following statement late Monday afternoon, confirming that Brown will be retained as the head coach of the Mountaineers:
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown grad Marshall named MAC All-Conference

CLEVELAND, O.H. (WBOY) – Morgantown High grad Marcellus Marshall was named to the Mid-American Conference football 1st-team on Wednesday. Marshall started all 12 games at left tackle in his third season at Kent State as the Golden Flashes finished the 2022 season 5-7. He helped pave the way for a Kent State offense that rushed […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Several Mountaineers to Compete at U.S. Open

Fourteen members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to compete at USA Swimming’s 2022 Toyota U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, from Nov. 30 – Dec. 3. Action at the Greensboro Aquatic Center is set to begin...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball

West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Trio of Mountaineers earn spots on All-Big 12 teams

The Big 12 Conference announced that Fairmont, West Virginia natives Dante Stills and Zach Frazier are First Team All-Big 12 selections this year. Frazier, noted as one of the top offensive linemen in the conference, earns a first team selection after earning second team honors last year. Stills earns his...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF

Huggins: No “good thoughts of Xavier whatsoever”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Before Bob Huggins came home to West Virginia, he attained status as a top coach at Cincinnati. In doing so, he drew the ire of the Xavier Musketeers. Huggins faces Xavier on Saturday for the nineteenth time in his career as a head coach. Most of those meetings came as an active participant in the Crosstown Shootout, the storied, heated rivalry between the Musketeers and Bearcats.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF

Marchiol made the most of his opportunity in Stillwater

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Nicco Marchiol was the most highly-anticipated member of WVU’s 2022 recruiting class. Fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of what the top quarterback in the state of Arizona could do since he first announced his commitment. They didn’t have to wait too...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bob Huggins: ‘I Don’t Have Any Good Thoughts on Xavier’

WVU head coach Bob Huggins was asked on Thursday afternoon about playing his long-time rival Xavier once again. Huggins, who coached in the Crosstown Shootout rivalry between Cincinnati and Xavier for 16 seasons, didn’t hold back on his thoughts of the Musketeers. “I don’t have any good thoughts on...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football Coach On Hot Seat "Believed To Be Safe"

There were a lot of firings during and immediately after the 2022 college football season. But one embattled Power Five head coach appears to be safe as we get deeper into the hiring cycle. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is believed to...
MORGANTOWN, WV

